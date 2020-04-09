 Skip to content
(US Food and Drug Administration)   If you had a Venn diagram of "FDA warning," "promoting false coronavirus cures," and "Alex Jones" as intersecting circles, step forward to collect your prize   (fda.gov) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size

48 hours...
 
spelunking_defenestrator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Just today
Colloidal silver nixed by FDA
Infowars is saying it's OK
'Cos we'll just sell it anyway

Suddenly
There's a warning letter sent to me:
My magic toothpaste for COVID-19
Is violating U.S.C.

That's my video? I don't know, I cannot say
I said nothing wrong; they belong
To the Deep Sta-yay-yay-yay-te

FDA
Controlled by reptoids and alien grays
The Clinton murder machine won today
In Prison Planet USA

That's my video? I don't know, I cannot say
I said nothing wrong; they belong
To the Deep Sta-yay-yay-yay-te...

...Just today
Immunovitamins on sale, and they
Can kill all viruses, bacteriae
But you must act now, OK?
Mm, mm, mm, mmm...
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Concentric circles.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Gotta love the old 483.

I am pretty sure if he utters a word about any of his products again he goes to jail.
 
The Cab Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't pretty much everybody have that Venn diagram?

Are we going to have to split the prize evenly?

And what IS the prize, anyhow?
 
The Cab Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If he wants to satisfy the FDA, he needs to prove the safety and efficacy. Perhaps he can test his products on frogs?

Gay Frogs (Alex Jones REMIX)
Youtube 9JRLCBb7qK8
 
veale728
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
...why does the FFA logo look like it was designed in 1985?
 
valenumr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So now the amusing tag has preempted by the 'about damn time's tag?
 
craiguyver
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Alex just needs to get elected President.  Then he can have daily press conferences hawking his junk science and enrich his family without issues.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

veale728: ...why does the FFA logo look like it was designed in 1985?


Probably because it was?

Meanwhile, have a nice glass of Coca-Cola while you contemplate an update.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

veale728: ...why does the FFA logo look like it was designed in 1985?


Because way back then the letters "D" and "F" were interchangeable. It was mostly due to a plot by the Future Farmers of America.

If you have further questions about the "D" ask your mom. Your mom knows a lot about the "D".
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [media.giphy.com image 480x480]
48 hours...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
