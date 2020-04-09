 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Welcome to Utah: Papers please   (twitter.com) divider line
30
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

413 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 3:05 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I live in Salt Lake and I don't even know what this is about or what purpose they hope to accomplish. People are driving all over the place within the state. Utahns are driving out of state and returning. Having a few out of staters milling about isn't likely to add to the issue so long as the basic guidelines already in place are followed.

I guess what I'm saying is either close the border or don't. I say close it. That would be entertaining.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Meanwhile, in Alaska, everyone entering the State is required to quarantine for 14 days.  You have to fill in a form saying where you will be quarantined.  They check.

In my tiny town, everyone arriving from outside town is also required to quarantine for 14 more days.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Meanwhile, in Alaska, everyone entering the State is required to quarantine for 14 days.  You have to fill in a form saying where you will be quarantined.  They check.

In my tiny town, everyone arriving from outside town is also required to quarantine for 14 more days.


Arriving how? Are all the ports, roads, bridges, etc closed?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
clydefitchreport.comView Full Size

It's not fascism when we do it
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

propasaurus: Benevolent Misanthrope: Meanwhile, in Alaska, everyone entering the State is required to quarantine for 14 days.  You have to fill in a form saying where you will be quarantined.  They check.

In my tiny town, everyone arriving from outside town is also required to quarantine for 14 more days.

Arriving how? Are all the ports, roads, bridges, etc closed?


"Small town" in Alaska may very well be one road in and one road out or something similar that's easy to monitor, and a stranger wandering around would draw the attention of all 18 people, 20 huskies and the local moose.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

propasaurus: Benevolent Misanthrope: Meanwhile, in Alaska, everyone entering the State is required to quarantine for 14 days.  You have to fill in a form saying where you will be quarantined.  They check.

In my tiny town, everyone arriving from outside town is also required to quarantine for 14 more days.

Arriving how? Are all the ports, roads, bridges, etc closed?


Airstrip and ferry, they have "officials" posted to require a form, then other volunters/police escort people to their place of quarantine.  The one road in comes from Canada and there are people posted here too just in case something comes that is "essential".

I'm not sure of the exact implementation, because I'm at home.  But I do know several people have been cited by the cops so far for walking their dog too far from home or being where the assholes thought they didn't need to be.
 
zeronewbury [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Then the damned moose shoulda told 'em.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: [clydefitchreport.com image 850x566]
It's not fascism when we do it


Comments person who imagines he understands the Constitution.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

powhound: propasaurus: Benevolent Misanthrope: Meanwhile, in Alaska, everyone entering the State is required to quarantine for 14 days.  You have to fill in a form saying where you will be quarantined.  They check.

In my tiny town, everyone arriving from outside town is also required to quarantine for 14 more days.

Arriving how? Are all the ports, roads, bridges, etc closed?

"Small town" in Alaska may very well be one road in and one road out or something similar that's easy to monitor, and a stranger wandering around would draw the attention of all 18 people, 20 huskies and the local moose.


Exactly.  Huge police presence for the size of the town, they don't have enough to do, and they notice.  The huskies lose their shiat at the slightest provocation anyway.  There was a moose down on Main St. this morning (seriously), and he - characteristically - didn't give a shiat.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Let's see if the crackpot Branch Dildonians go bat poopy about this when it's their own (fellow Mormons) telling
them to do it..They were already having a bit of a shat fit over quarantine orders..And some of their
fellow nutbags in Idaho are as well..Most people are fine with things, for the greater good, but this a-holes
just can't have anything that they don't get a cut of..National land is bad, government anything is bad,
rules of any kind they don't like and can't use to beat other people over the head with, etc..
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I drove through the middle of Utah once.   If I came in on US highway 50 towards Green River, exactly who would I disclose my travel plans to?  Coyotes?
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Xcott: I drove through the middle of Utah once.   If I came in on US highway 50 towards Green River, exactly who would I disclose my travel plans to?  Coyotes?


Coyotes usually drop off their cargo in Texas or California

Someone else picks them up at that point
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Xcott

In the desert it doesn't take many police officers to monitor every road in and out. They don't need a town at the border. They only need a car, a gun, some gloves, and a shovel.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Uh, left them in my other magic underwear
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Great, where am I going to get my frysauce fix now?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

powhound: I live in Salt Lake and I don't even know what this is about or what purpose they hope to accomplish. People are driving all over the place within the state. Utahns are driving out of state and returning. Having a few out of staters milling about isn't likely to add to the issue so long as the basic guidelines already in place are followed.

I guess what I'm saying is either close the border or don't. I say close it. That would be entertaining.


But how would you guys get your shipments of mayonnaise?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Morons have so many missionaries moving around, they need to implement individual quarantine.
 
valenumr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

powhound: I live in Salt Lake and I don't even know what this is about or what purpose they hope to accomplish. People are driving all over the place within the state. Utahns are driving out of state and returning. Having a few out of staters milling about isn't likely to add to the issue so long as the basic guidelines already in place are followed.

I guess what I'm saying is either close the border or don't. I say close it. That would be entertaining.


Technically, it can't been done. At least I think. First freedom of movement is pretty ingrained. Second, the damned interstate commerce clause which the federal government regularly abuses. I fully expect many constitutional challenges as some point, and I'm a little surprised that haven't already started. Except, the courts are kind of shut down too.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Great, where am I going to get my frysauce fix now?


Mayo and ketchup.
 
valenumr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

puffy999: Majin_Buu: Great, where am I going to get my frysauce fix now?

Mayo and ketchup.


But... Green jello?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just print this out.  It's the ONLY reason to visit Utah:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Difficulty:  I live in Colorado, why the hell would I go to Utah to ski?
 
KB202
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think this is a good thing. It is setting precedent that states have the right to restrict or refuse entry and travel by residents of other states. This will be useful as some states create policies for single payer health care, state-funded third-level education, and similar progressive initiatives, and people from crappy states try to drive to the next state to take advantage.
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ketchup and mayo.  Enough said.

Imagine a society that says "yep, we invented this.  If the heathens act right, we will share the recipe".

Then imagine how we laugh.  Oh how we laugh.

Of course, their women are treated as objects that men can possess multiple of, but that too is hilarious.

But anyway, fry sauce!  Ha ha!
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

valenumr: I fully expect many constitutional challenges as some point, and I'm a little surprised that haven't already started.


There's always exceptions for purposes of emergencies, be it insurrection, war with a foreign power, or, indeed, pandemics. When the chips are down, the Constitution is really little more than a piece of paper. It's up for people to adhere to it. See: Alien and Sedition Acts, suspension of Habeas Corpus during the Civil War, Japanese internment.
 
shaggai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I would have like to seen Montana.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

shaggai: I would have like to seen Montana.


Play around on Google Street View.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mormon secret handshakes don't fail me now!
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.