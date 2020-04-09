 Skip to content
(The US Sun) Want something else besides the virus to worry about? How about Giant Asian Hornets that will sting you dead
36
ScrimBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just installed my first package of honey bees a couple of days ago so not getting a kick

"The Asian Hornets can kill up to 50 honey bees a day and use their jaws to chew through protective bee clothing"

Damn. I was hoping the 10000 little bee suites I got for my bees would protect them.

Seriously though:  That thing sounds like a jerk.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can't spell invasion without Asian.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get a flame thrower.

https://www.businessinsider.com/japan​e​se-giant-hornet-cooked-by-honeybees-20​14-10
 
Linux_Yes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
oh crap, here come the Drama Mamas again in the press looking for lots of clicks and eyeballs.  (iow more money)

any stinging insect can kill a person who is allergic to the sting/venom.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, sure, would love it!
Said no one ever. Okay, except that weirdo once.
Kind of tired with people in my industry saying "I really hate ticks". Duh, no one likes them feeding on you.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The article is actually waaaaay off. They can kill 40 bees...a minute.

30 Japanese Giant Hornets kill 30,000 Honey Bees
Youtube EZ1eAM8CChc
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

But, to counter this, they have a neat method of killing individual hornets where they swarm it in a ball and start beating wings as fast as possible. It cranks the temp up inside the ball to lethal levels for the hornet. There's like a 3 degree difference in what heat can kill a hornet vs bee, and the bees get it right in that sweet spot where it roasts the bastard and they're okay.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw one these on the ground about a year ago, had to be 2.5 to 3 inches long. Was tempted to step on it, but got out of its way in a hurry, didn't want to get it mad.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It gets worse: because of global warming, the gorillas won't freeze to death in the winter.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess it's been a few months since we've had an Asian Hornet thread.  Looks like the important stuff has been covered; They can blow through a hive in no time flat.  The honey bee can defend itself if they surround and bake the hornet.  But I think it has to be the scout hornet.  Once the gang shows up, game over man.  Game over.

Four months to be exact: Spoiler:  They're already here.

Forget killer bees. Asian Giant Hornets spotted in Washington state
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had one of those land on my hand in NE Ohio nearly 20 years ago. Scared the bejesus out of me, I probably broke a vertical jump record and then screamed like a terrified little girl (I'm 6'3" and at the time about 210 pounds, so it was probably an amusing sight). I stomped it after I flung it to the ground and when I showed my wife and friends they stopped poking fun at me.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter where I live now I will always have my Epi pen w/me always........
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Asia, could you chill out
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'd rather die of Coronavirus than be stung by one of those bastards.
 
FarkQued [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing good comes from asia

Except anime
And asian women
And dumplings
And fireworks
And saki
And paper
And mooshoo pork
Thats about it...
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Just one sting is enough to kill someone allergic to their venom."

Isn't that also true of a honeybee?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image 850x975]


Number last checks. Got bitten on my back, through my t-shirt, while working on my RV last year. Bastard came back and bit me again. Repeated that another 2-3 times in the same damned spot through the t-shirt. Fricking asshole.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I think I'd rather die of Coronavirus than be stung by one of those bastards.


Okay. Get in line, you've made your choice.
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hornets From Hell | National Geographic
Youtube R5QxUR-mZVM

/video depicting what you just said.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: the bees get it right in that sweet spot where it roasts the bastard and they're okay.


Please note, only the Japanese honeybee has figured that trick out.  European honeybees do not know how to do that. OTOH, the pickyweedia page for the giant hornet used to include the phrases "Baked to death by the vibrating bees" or "cooked in a convection oven made of angry bees" depending on the exact revision. "Convection Oven Made Of Bees" sounds like a good name for an all-harmonica Dethklok cover band.
 
Fissile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Japanese honey bees can do that.  European honey bees all end up as hornet chow.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stung on the finger by a hornet, not sure of the variety, but I'd been stung by all kinds of things.... Bees, bumble bees, red wasps, yellow jackets etc.
Nothing hurts worse than a hornet. My hand swole up like a balloon. I could not imagine having to deal with more than one....
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lots of anti-Asian sentiment going in the midst of a pandemic.

The (rising) Sun is there.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Been here a good while. They kill pine beetles as well. And the south is losing millions because of pine beetles. Had one fly in through the window of my truck driving through the national forest. Hit me under the chin. I had a big beard at the time. Stung me under my jaw. By the time I stopped my truck and got it out of my beard my tongue had swollen enough I could barely talk. And I'm not allergic. Felt like that cramp you get if you stick your tongue way too far out.
 
ozman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't forget their half cousins.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Up until a few years ago, I lived in semi-rural Tennessee. Those bastards were getting worse and worse by the year. They may not kill you unless you're allergic, but you'll still be hurting A LOT if they sting you
 
Fissile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Obama's maniacal attack against America continues.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, THESE farking things again?

*ringring*
Yes hello, Styropyro? How soon can you ship me that hundred watt blue laser death gun? It's for giant hornets.

Mhmm, mhmm, okay, and can you adjust the lens to focus at 100 feet? Perfect thanks!
*click*
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thanks for the article about a pernicious, evil, venomous invader of the US.

WTF is "The US Sun"????

/Don't buy The Sun in Liverpool
//Don't buy The Sun anywhere else either
 
jwookie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
First time I saw one of these I thought it was a farking mutant.
 
jekfark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's next for Fark? Posting articles from the National Enquirer?
 
Alicious
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

shaggai: I saw one these on the ground about a year ago, had to be 2.5 to 3 inches long. Was tempted to step on it, but got out of its way in a hurry, didn't want to get it mad.



Are you sure it wasn't a cicada killer? Those are pretty common in the U.S.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
