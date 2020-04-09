 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Even coronavirus wants nothing to do with Harvey Weinstein   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm glad he suffered and got better.
Now he can suffer more in prison.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Weinstein didn't kill himself.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dude, you're 68, in prison, and considered a rapist by most...yeah, getting sick is the least of your worries. The good news is that you pulled through, and now can contemplate if you'd you'd have been better off shuffling off this mortal coil where there were opiods, or trying to find enough socks to hang your portly self with shreds of your prison dungarees and the last wisps of your dignity...
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But, but, he was so incredibly weak he had to go to trial in a wheelchair. If he were actually that weak, then COVID would have done him in.

I don't understand.

It can't be that he's a lying farker who was in perfectly good health. No, no, that can't be it.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can we trade him for John Prine?
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wet drum sandwich: Can we trade him for John Prine?


Not sure he'd fit in the coffin, and pretty sure the prison doesn't want a dead musician in that cell.

Eh, why not.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Corona patients rally before getting much worse, maybe he'll yet succumb.

/he's gonna succumb.
//purty mouth.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he remains on suicide watch

Can someone give me a heads up if he's about to commit suicide so I can watch?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death must be a woman, it will never come for him
 
CarbonCarby
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This means he can finally be of some use. Harvest his plasma.*

*provided it can be cleaned of whatever else he's got.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Evolution works. Viruses don't want to infect people who kill themselves or are content in solitary. It wants to find the fools and scoundrels who will find the marketplaces and the parties.

Well, that is pure antrhopomorphization, but the viruses that make you behavie irrationally by random chance are the ones that survive. This is the one simple trick used by natural selection. And possibly a few other tricks of evolution, such as sexual selection and cheating.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Corona patients rally before getting much worse, maybe he'll yet succumb.

/he's gonna succumb.
//purty mouth.


A lot of people in the end rally just before the end. Keep your fingers crossed.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's not trapped in there with coronavirus, coronavirus is trapped in there with him.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: But, but, he was so incredibly weak he had to go to trial in a wheelchair. If he were actually that weak, then COVID would have done him in.

I don't understand.

It can't be that he's a lying farker who was in perfectly good health. No, no, that can't be it.


He suffers from Schrödingers Walker Syndrome.

ie he only needed a walker when he was within 500yds of a courthouse.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I still think he's great on curb your enthusiasm
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: Can we trade him for John Prine?


Too late. The Prine box has already been made.
 
don't understand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just die, you fark!
 
eikni
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Corona virus joins the #metoo movement after being with Weinstein.
 
rcain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Man, I bet he raped the fark out of that virus
 
