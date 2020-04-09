 Skip to content
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Cool idea for many reasons, especially hope & love.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Cool idea for many reasons, especially hope & love.


I get that. I really do.

I also remember the gold stars in the windows.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I put up my Christmas lights a couple of weeks ago
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rainbows are for gays.

Use bees 🐝 instead.

Clan Crozier has bees on its crest.

And it can represent all the people still working.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Rainbows are for gays.

Use bees 🐝 instead.

Clan Crozier has bees on its crest.

And it can represent all the people still working.


Rainbows represent everyone; we gays just use them to remind everyone we're part of the same one.
 
chieromancer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone ask the gays?
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: I put up my Christmas lights a couple of weeks ago


My daughter's been doing chalk drawings and messages on the sidewalks.

/lots of rainbows
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, no, fark you. We gays stole it from Christians fair and square. It's ours now. Come up with your own hope thing, or I won't know who's safe to hit on.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
queer-voices.comView Full Size


/kidding
//rainbows were a very Christian thing (especially in the 70s) until they got crazy about gay people
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok I missed something here......
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, guys, what about Hawaiians with those driver's licenses with rainbows?

CULTURAL APPROPRIATION!!!!
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 2nd gulf war/we're farking tired of gwot, there were a ton of rainbow flags with "PACE" printed on them hanging from balconies in Italy. I bought one back then. Gonna have to find it. Seems appropriate
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Sabbath / Children of the Grave / 1974 California Jam
Youtube P7V3pEGZz64
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm in a weird situation 'cause I like rainbows, but I'm not gay.
So I wear a rainbow on my shirt, but then under it, I gotta put 'Not Gay.'
But I'm not against gay people, so then under that I gotta put 'But Supportive.'
I just think it's weird that one group took refracted light.
Pretty greedy, gays."
- Demetri Martin
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a symbol of god's promise it's the last time he will smite us with a pandemy?
 
bunny_of_chaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Interesting article.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"where leprechauns have buried a pot of the gold they stole from the Vikings."

OMFG!  I didn't know about the last bit.  And why did it never occur to me to ask where that pot of gold came from in the first place?

I have some Irish and Viking in my ancestry, so my ancestors stole from my ancestors.

Sounds about right.  Don't expect any better of us today.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

koder: Rainbows represent everyone; we gays just use them to remind everyone we're part of the same one.


No.  Rainbows have been hijacked by gays decades ago.  It may have been intended to symbolize that we are all people or whatever the heck you meant by "we're part of the same people," but it does not in reality.  I found this out in the 1990s when I rented a dive apartment that did not include a shade for the ceiling light in the living room.  Not liking that, I suspended a rainbow kite from the fixture that I found in the park in front of my parent's house.  In short order I found drunken gay guys knocking on my door.

Be honest with yourself.  When have you last seen a rainbow that did not represent gays?  You may call me homophobic, but I really am not.  What the hell does someone's sexual preferences concern me?  Not at all.  I just do not care, but do not try to claim that rainbows do not symbolize gays.
 
Isitoveryet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You can't own a farking rainbow.
What it may mean to you does not mean that it has to mean that to someone else.
There is no argument. Period. Full stop.

Rainbows are beautiful, awesome, amazing and for everyone who observes them.
 
Isitoveryet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Double rainbows, now those are gay.
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: koder: Rainbows represent everyone; we gays just use them to remind everyone we're part of the same one.

No.  Rainbows have been hijacked by gays decades ago.  It may have been intended to symbolize that we are all people or whatever the heck you meant by "we're part of the same people," but it does not in reality.  I found this out in the 1990s when I rented a dive apartment that did not include a shade for the ceiling light in the living room.  Not liking that, I suspended a rainbow kite from the fixture that I found in the park in front of my parent's house.  In short order I found drunken gay guys knocking on my door.

Be honest with yourself.  When have you last seen a rainbow that did not represent gays?  You may call me homophobic, but I really am not.  What the hell does someone's sexual preferences concern me?  Not at all.  I just do not care, but do not try to claim that rainbows do not symbolize gays.


Whydothesehomosexualskeepsuckingmycock​.jpg
 
Oxygen_Thief
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
42nd Infantry..the rainbow
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

If democracy was a 300-year flash-in-tha pan and it is the ultimate destiny of nations to be ruled by monarch, far better to be ruled by a mentally-competent monarch who recognizes Her constitutional limitations, as opposed to, say, a mad king.
 
ProdigalSigh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So that's why those stickers have been showing up all over my hospital.  A rainbow with a word at either end, I think hope and joy for most of them.  I find them annoying.  They're the randomly placed sticker version of a Che Guevara t-shirt.

Give me a damn cat in space picture or something, not a brightly colored frown with two "feels" I'm sorely lacking at the moment.  Here's a cat in space:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I'll take and post a pic of one of the stupid rainbow things when I get to work in a few hours.  Fark can judge which is better.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The PACE flag does look something like the gay flag, but it's upside down and some of the colors are different.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

padraig: Is that a symbol of god's promise it's the last time he will smite us with a pandemy?


God never made such a promise.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Rainbows have been hijacked by gays decades ago.  It may have been intended to symbolize that we are all people or whatever the heck you meant by "we're part of the same people," but it does not in reality.  I found this out in the 1990s when I rented a dive apartment that did not include a shade for the ceiling light in the living room.  Not liking that, I suspended a rainbow kite from the fixture that I found in the park in front of my parent's house.  In short order I found drunken gay guys knocking on my door.

Be honest with yourself.  When have you last seen a rainbow that did not represent gays?  You may call me homophobic, but I really am not.  What the hell does someone's sexual preferences concern me?  Not at all.  I just do not care, but do not try to claim that rainbows do not symbolize gays.


And have you seen what they're doing to the soil?
 
fredbox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you find a pot of gold, then every little thing is gonna work out fine.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

koder: GreatGlavinsGhost: Rainbows are for gays.

Use bees 🐝 instead.

Clan Crozier has bees on its crest.

And it can represent all the people still working.

Rainbows represent everyone; we gays just use them to remind everyone we're part of the same one.


I agree, but rainbows in this context seem naively optimistic. Almost like what Donnie Pandemic-Profiteer is doing. He wants to skip all the destruction he's causing and jump right to the pot of gold.

fark him, we're strong enough to stand up for the people who don't have the luxury to daydream.
🐝
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: And have you seen what they're doing to the soil?


Rainbows?  Moistening it probably as they are a natural prism caused by water in the air.

/not sure what you are getting at
//not sure why people jump to the conclusion that I am not gay or bi
///all I pointed out was that rainbows represent gays
 
Isitoveryet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ProdigalSigh: So that's why those stickers have been showing up all over my hospital.  A rainbow with a word at either end, I think hope and joy for most of them.  I find them annoying.  They're the randomly placed sticker version of a Che Guevara t-shirt.

Give me a damn cat in space picture or something, not a brightly colored frown with two "feels" I'm sorely lacking at the moment.  Here's a cat in space:

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 284x177]

I'll take and post a pic of one of the stupid rainbow things when I get to work in a few hours.  Fark can judge which is better.


That kitten is really starting to bother me.
I prefer to keep space secular.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

koder: GreatGlavinsGhost: Rainbows are for gays.

Use bees 🐝 instead.

Clan Crozier has bees on its crest.

And it can represent all the people still working.

Rainbows represent everyone; we gays just use them to remind everyone we're part of the same one.


Maybe we need a circular rainbow image to show full inclusion.  Just a suggestion, not a directive, mind you.

https://earthsky.org/earth/can-you-ev​e​r-see-the-whole-circle-of-a-rainbow
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Wyalt Derp: And have you seen what they're doing to the soil?

Rainbows?  Moistening it probably as they are a natural prism caused by water in the air.

/not sure what you are getting at
//not sure why people jump to the conclusion that I am not gay or bi
///all I pointed out was that rainbows represent gays


I've never seen a gay person spend time insisting they aren't homophobic.

That's why I would assume from your Boobies you aren't gay or bi.

Now that hinted you might be gay or bi as some kind of gotcha, your contribution to the thread is even stranger.
 
