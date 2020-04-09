 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   Governor DeSantis included golf courses as "essential businesses" like grocery stores, pharmacies. Unlike those establishments though, social distancing remains optional on fairways, club houses   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Self correcting problem
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Florida is going to need a lot more cemetery space thanks to their governor, so hole in one?
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shouldn't be a problem if you keep your hands off each others balls and sticks, and wash after putting your hand in the hole.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It seems like golf courses should be fairly adaptable to social distancing.  Design a flag that can be bumped with a hip or something to cause the cup to be emptied-out, don't allow the use of carts, close the clubhouse.  Make it about whacking a ball with a club instead of about drinking and trying to cheat on the wife with the clubhouse bunnies and it should be no worse than going for a walk in one's own neighorhood.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump owns at least two golf courses in Florida, one of which he's officially made his home.

Because, you know, there are probably as many as 3 people who would never have guessed why golf courses are considered "essential" businesses in Florida during the Trump Plague.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Same with golfers here.

And teenagers. They don't seem to care at all.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Doesn't OJ live in Florida?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I live next to a golf course in Clearwater, FL and it has not slowed down at all. There was a ladies tourney last week. WTF?
 
