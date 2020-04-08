 Skip to content
(Mercury News)   WHO determines dogs not susceptible to COVID-19. All dogs under quarantine can now go outside. In other words, WHO let the dogs out   (mercurynews.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Respiratory system, Infection, Study finds cats, Infectious disease, Upper respiratory tract, transmission of the virus, infected zookeeper, Severe acute respiratory syndrome  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are you proud of yourself subby? Pat yourself on the back, that was a cute play on words.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Vote this up, y'all.  HOTY material if ever I saw it.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welcome to a month ago, Subby.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Vote this up, y'all.  HOTY material if ever I saw it.


Again? Didn't we do this two weeks ago?
 
NutWrench [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here you go, subby:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Are you proud of yourself subby? Pat yourself on the back, that was a cute play on words.


Umm...

Benevolent Misanthrope: Vote this up, y'all.  HOTY material if ever I saw it.


Uh, yeah, um...

Bootleg: Welcome to a month ago, Subby.


^^^^^THIS^^^^^
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That has HOTY written all over it.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
1st-art-gallery.comView Full Size
 
desertgeek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: That has HOTY written all over it.


Except the story's old and I've seen the same line used about 20 times on Twitter.
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Lambskincoat: Are you proud of yourself subby? Pat yourself on the back, that was a cute play on words.

Umm...

Benevolent Misanthrope: Vote this up, y'all.  HOTY material if ever I saw it.

Uh, yeah, um...

Bootleg: Welcome to a month ago, Subby.

^^^^^THIS^^^^^


And month-ago-subby cribbed it from the original article.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby, take your vote and

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



After the story about a tiger getting infected, I find myself very skeptical.
I'll wait for a second opinion from actual scientists. Fido stays on lockdown till then.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

desertgeek: NotThatGuyAgain: That has HOTY written all over it.

Except the story's old and I've seen the same line used about 20 times on Twitter.


Thats a'right

Its nothing but the dog in subby.

Woof.
 
