(Wired)   Public messaging has been so muddled that a lot of people don't know whether they are supposed to stay home or not   (wired.com) divider line
b0rscht [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In a normal timeline, there would have been a clear strong science based response from the federal government.

For those just tuning in, that did not happen.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So the headline is a bit missleading trying to instigate rage at stupidity.

The second figure FTFA actually shows that despite an apparent ignorance of >20% of whether a stay at home order was ordered or not, most people are actually staying in. This is good news because an 80% reduction in contacts is required to adequately flatten the curve and get lower rates of infection spreading over time. Any thing higher than 20% not social distancing and the infection will start to spread exponentially again (any rate greater than 1 person newly infected by every already infected).

sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
STAY HOME AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE, wash your hands & change your clothes when you get home. But mostly, STAY HOME. Shrink your circle, get your provisions from just one or two stores to reduce your exposure, when you are out keep your distance from others, otherwise, STAY HOME.

/ Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk. Tip your delivery guy.
// STAY HOME!
/// Did I stutter? STAY HOME.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

redonkulon: The second figure FTFA actually shows that despite an apparent ignorance of >20% of whether a stay at home order was ordered or not, most people are actually staying in.


Exactly the result for SD. As we have no order at all, it's hard to imagine people got that part confused. But maybe they are looking to the President whose guidance is kinda sorta followed here although it is inconsistent and he doesn't follow it himself. Or maybe they're listening to Dr. Fauci. Or maybe to our local health experts.

Why, it's almost as if no one in this entire farking country could be bothered to take charge of this.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Catholics have it really bad, seeing how they have to stop sinning and all.  It's not a good time to have a priest handling your cracker, if you know what I mean.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

redonkulon: So the headline is a bit missleading trying to instigate rage at stupidity.

The second figure FTFA actually shows that despite an apparent ignorance of >20% of whether a stay at home order was ordered or not, most people are actually staying in. This is good news because an 80% reduction in contacts is required to adequately flatten the curve and get lower rates of infection spreading over time. Any thing higher than 20% not social distancing and the infection will start to spread exponentially again (any rate greater than 1 person newly infected by every already infected).

[Fark user image 425x627]


One wonders what the adherence rate would be if there was clear & consistent instruction provided across the media, local governments, State governments, and Federal government.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: redonkulon: So the headline is a bit missleading trying to instigate rage at stupidity.

The second figure FTFA actually shows that despite an apparent ignorance of >20% of whether a stay at home order was ordered or not, most people are actually staying in. This is good news because an 80% reduction in contacts is required to adequately flatten the curve and get lower rates of infection spreading over time. Any thing higher than 20% not social distancing and the infection will start to spread exponentially again (any rate greater than 1 person newly infected by every already infected).

[Fark user image 425x627]

One wonders what the adherence rate would be if there was clear & consistent instruction provided across the media, local governments, State governments, and Federal government.


No idea
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And Trump wants everyone back to work on May 1.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"OK, America...show's over! Stop farting around <CLAP CLAP>...forget all these dead motherfarkers and get back out there."
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do they not know what state they live in? Has their skin become so dry they can not use a touch screen?

FFS.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Norad: "OK, America...show's over! Stop farting around <CLAP CLAP>...forget all these dead motherfarkers and get back out there."


No

Aerial video appears to show burials of unclaimed covid-19 victims and others on Hart Island
Youtube MaN6NREprmw
 
LewDux
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Clash - Should I Stay or Should I Go (Official Audio)
Youtube BN1WwnEDWAM
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

redonkulon: So the headline is a bit missleading trying to instigate rage at stupidity.

The second figure FTFA actually shows that despite an apparent ignorance of >20% of whether a stay at home order was ordered or not, most people are actually staying in. This is good news because an 80% reduction in contacts is required to adequately flatten the curve and get lower rates of infection spreading over time. Any thing higher than 20% not social distancing and the infection will start to spread exponentially again (any rate greater than 1 person newly infected by every already infected).

[Fark user image 425x627]


how does google surveys work?  people who are staying at home have time to respond?  cell phone tracking sounds more reliable than a survey

I am curious about (2) going to someone else's house.  Is this to visit your grandma to deliver groceries or more visiting your side-piece?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pretty damning.  From his numbers he surveyed .003 of the population.
 
