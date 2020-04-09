 Skip to content
(MSN)   Frustrated with child cars seats? In the 70s you could have trusted your baby to a swaying hammock that's preparing to sling them into the roof or through the windshield
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Car seats? I remember being in the back of my mom's 197? Plymouth something or other and her telling me and my siblings to get into the floor well because the roads were icy.

Car seats! Hah!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I remember my cousins laying in the back window during car trips, especially when the other seats were taken. Knowing them as adults, I'm pretty sure a couple of them had to have suffered some sort of brain damage from sudden braking and falling.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think I saw these on a Japanese game show or a really hilarious dream.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We rode in the back of pickup trucks. I don't even remember even seeing or hearing of car seats.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I remember playing freely in the back of a station wagon while we flew down the highway.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There weren't any car seats required when I was an infant. Once I was old enough, seat belts were still an option. So many opportunities for a horrific accident outcome. Oh and these were fun:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hah.

csb, i guess

Back about then I can remember going on a trip with a friend and their parents in their VW Kombi van. It turns out there was a hump in the road we were going down and well let me tell you for a good 2-3 seconds (although it felt longer) it looked like the inside of a vomit comet flight.

/csb
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of seven kids. You could lie down in the back and stare out of the tinted windows on the roof.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My parents moved us from Kent, WA to Hollywood, CA in a Buick station wagon in 1978. My brother and I crawled all over the backseats and sat in the very back staring at other drivers then hopping back over when the car passed us.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jtown: [Fark user image image 480x619]
[Fark user image image 849x1258]


I always love seeing the baby window cages.

In addition to having the "oops! It fell out like a badly installed AC unit" factor, they were putting baby outside for that healthy fresh city  air full of smog and lead fumes.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I remember playing freely in the back of a station wagon while we flew down the highway.


With the tailgate down.

/ been there
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 425x567]

[Fark user image 321x384]


I had a harness, slightly more restrictive than that strap, when I was a kid in the late 70s.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The first car I remember riding in was a 1958 Mercury Park lane. The back seats didn't have seat belts. The front seat belts were never used.

Fark user imageView Full Size

In 1965 my dad traded in the Park Lane for a 1965 Cadillac Coupe Deville. It did have seat belts for the rear seat passengers, that also went unused.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The first car I got to drive when I got my license in high school in 1973 was the 65 Cadillac.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It was an Estate wagon. Thing had a 454 in it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Never rode in a car seat. Sat in the back in the cargo area of mom's station wagon or in the front seat of dad's pickup. Sometimes rode in the bed of the pickup. No seatbelt either way. Made it out alive.
 
