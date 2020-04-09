 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   An anti-LGBTQ Republican activist and some pastors in Harris County TX have challenged the stay-at-home order in state district court claiming that's the government is issuing edicts and mandates that are an infringement on religious liberties"   (msn.com) divider line
64
    More: Facepalm, Greater Houston, Texas, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Tom DeLay, Fort Bend County, Texas, United States, Supreme Court of the United States, home order  
•       •       •

564 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Apr 2020 at 11:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



64 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stupid libertarian thinking.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Stupid libertarian thinking.


First you repeat, then you contradict yourself
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Self correcting problem.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even Khamanei is going to stop Ramadan events over this.  Take a hint from your secret love obsession.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is nothing but an attention grab.  That might not seem like such a big deal on the surface but these people are doing it under the guise of "respected" and "righteous" men (and therefore this is a "just" cause and not attention whoring).  I've lived in this county most of my life and the majority of pastors I have ever met have been the most prideful people you can imagine.  That isn't to say there are not humble and/or easy-going and/or genuinely nice pastors here (I know more than one of those, personally, as well), they just don't pull this kind of shiat.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Self correcting problem.


Unfortunately, there's going to be a whole lot of collateral damage.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate self-inflicted quotation mark farkups.
 
mdemon81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Self correcting problem.


There's a problem with that line of thought. It's entirely possible for a LoLbertarian to infect innocent people while they are 'exercising their religious liberties'.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus at The Last Supper (Colourized):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we use our second amendment rights to stop them because they are threatening public health?

/do I have to say "he's coming right at me first"?
 
mdemon81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: arrogantbastich: Self correcting problem.

Unfortunately, there's going to be a whole lot of collateral damage.


A Trumphumper talking about collateral damage is hilarious.
 
js34603
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe, but I'm scared right now so I'm willing to trade freedom for safety.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess they figure along with losing that collection plate cash, they're getting robbed on a lot of funeral officiating income.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: This is nothing but an attention grab.  That might not seem like such a big deal on the surface but these people are doing it under the guise of "respected" and "righteous" men (and therefore this is a "just" cause and not attention whoring).  I've lived in this county most of my life and the majority of pastors I have ever met have been the most prideful people you can imagine.  That isn't to say there are not humble and/or easy-going and/or genuinely nice pastors here (I know more than one of those, personally, as well), they just don't pull this kind of shiat.


It's attention whoring, with a twist of religious superiority thrown in to appeal to the really gullible, which is their main source of income. I'd love to make a good living doing this shiat but I've neither spectacular hair nor surfboards for teeth, and plus I have a conscience so gotta rule it out.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mdemon81: arrogantbastich: Self correcting problem.

There's a problem with that line of thought. It's entirely possible for a LoLbertarian to infect innocent people while they are 'exercising their religious liberties'.


And they'll also end up clogging hospitals.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine. Enjoy your liberties on your 'religious' 🙄   institution's property. Let anyone in that wants to.

Barricades put on all public property surrounding it. Quaren-farking-tine. No one leaves.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Go with god, motherfarker.

No. Seriously. Go.  When ya'll die of the bug, and everyone says "Oh, he did what he loved", I'm going to wonder why you loved being an asshole.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Your freedom to religious liberty stops where my nose begins.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FFS, religion isn't outlawed. You can still hold your services online. No one is stopping you from practicing your religion. No one is throwing you in jail because you like Jesus. You can't preach to your flock if they're dead from coronavirus you idiots. Look at it this way, think of all that sweet tax free offering money you'll go without after you kill off half your congregation. What do they think? If people don't get they're weekly dose of Jesus juice the brainwashing effects wear off? How weak is your faith and how weak is your God that he needs constant public displays of adoration? Haven't these people read the Bible? My guess is just the parts that fits their twisted world view, so that's what... 6 pages?
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: UberDave: This is nothing but an attention grab.  That might not seem like such a big deal on the surface but these people are doing it under the guise of "respected" and "righteous" men (and therefore this is a "just" cause and not attention whoring).  I've lived in this county most of my life and the majority of pastors I have ever met have been the most prideful people you can imagine.  That isn't to say there are not humble and/or easy-going and/or genuinely nice pastors here (I know more than one of those, personally, as well), they just don't pull this kind of shiat.

It's attention whoring, with a twist of religious superiority thrown in to appeal to the really gullible, which is their main source of income. I'd love to make a good living doing this shiat but I've neither spectacular hair nor surfboards for teeth, and plus I have a conscience so gotta rule it out.


Even with all that's going on they put on a show of being persecuted, proving that's it's not about their flock at all, it's just about them.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Go right ahead and practice those relgious liberties. They're fun for the whole family.

The Church of Satan will right beside you to give you big sloppy kisses, on the lips, with extra tongue. On the lips if you're lucky.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can we just start shooting these stupid motherfarkers that refuse to acknowledge what 'stay at home' means?

"Your god" allowed this virus to happen, dipshiats. I don't care if you catch it, and in fact I hope you do, and I hope it kills you as well as the six stupid motherfarkers that were sitting closest to you in the pews. You do NOT have the right to be back out in the public with your disease-ridden religious righteousness and give that shiat to other people. fark you up the ass with a rusty stump grinder, you self-centered bag of shiat.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Alathea: Even with all that's going on they put on a show of being persecuted, proving that's it's not about their flock at all, it's just about them.


Bums on pews. That's what the Hokey Pokey is all about! The persecution complexes and hellfire and sulphur sermons are just selling points, cheap loss leaders on the broad and well-graded aslphalt road of good intentions. Unlike the Roman Catholic Church, these little Protestant sects are Ma and Pop organizations, and not a giant loving Mother Corp who can tell you what to do and who to do it to.  If the Pope says shelter in place, you better not show your face in the confessional or church until the Trump of Gabriel gives the all-clear.

The cost in novenas will be sky high if you don't follow the rules. You will be refused burial in sacred ground.
 
L33t Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So he screams about the government infringing upon his rights but advocates for taking away the rights of other people.

OkayYeah.gif

/get COVID-19 and die, f*cker
 
The Department of Inadvisably Applied Magic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Once again, fundies are claiming that preventing them from violating everyone else's right to life is persecution.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Stupid libertarian thinking.


No. These are Texas (do as I tell you) Republicans. Very rich, very Christian white men with wives with great big hair.
 
Mnemia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
These people should forfeit their right to hospital care if they insist on exercising their "rights" in such a stupid way. Healthcare workers don't deserve to be exposed just because they are stupid. Triage them to the back of the line on account of stupidity.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let them have their services, then drive them all out to the desert, their god can save them out there.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let them die, unfortunately they will have infected countless others, and that's the real tragedy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
God don't work like that.  Try the God of Futurama, who is at work hardest when people don't even know he exists.  Apparently he is a galaxy that collided with a V-ger type robot. Or like the alien blackhole that collided with some sort of super-robot civilization in Eater. I always wonder if the V-ger story or Eater came first, but it is clear which one is hardeer science. Gregory Benford for the win.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"joined by Tom DeLay"

Almost stopped reading right there, but I'm curious where the line is drawn constitutionally with respect to the right to assemble freely.

Could there be a time where protests are outlawed in the name of "public safety"?

"No, protests are not outlawed, you just can't protest right now."*
"So when can I protest?"
"Oh, it will probably be many months, probably until at least the 2nd week in November."

Not that I'm suggesting anyone go out and join a mass protest right now, but that right is supposedly guaranteed by the First Amendment.

* - Also you cannot protest right here.  Get back to your "free speech zone".
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sometimes the tell is obvious....
Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order deeming churches "essential businesses."
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Give them all one of the worthless middle states, fence it in, and wait a few years. Problem solved.

/Carlin
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stan unusual: Sometimes the tell is obvious....
Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order deeming churches "essential businesses."


Well, if they're a business, perhaps they should be paying taxes, no?
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Holy Week is like black Friday to Christian congregations and Easter especially is a big money maker for certain churches, so of course they want people coming in with their tithes. How else will these pastors pay for their mansions, luxury cars, and jets? They simply cannot look like one of the poors they preach at every Sunday.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i say let churches hold services as normal.
under one strict condition.  any and every member of the attending congregation that dies because of covid 19 means a fresh new conviction of manslaughter for the pastor.

/ two conditions.  also make the church responsible for 100% of the costs assocoated with treatment for anybody who shows up to these services that proceeds to contract the coronavirus.

responsibility is like kryptonite to these morans.  force it on them and watch their tune change with the quickness.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I'm on the front lines against COVID in this region, and my truck is still missing.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cool. Sign a DNR first, tattoo it on your forehead, lock yourself in, and refuse all medical care.

Infect yourself through your belligerent stupidity, then demand care, and infect a healthcare pro -- or even consume resources that would have been used to care for someone who got sick through no fault of their own? Or infect someone because you're a dumbass who doesn't understand what the words "asymptomatic but contagious" mean?  Eat. Shiat. Death penalty.

Time to get serious about shutting this down.  Trump has already earned his Mass Murderer achievement-unlock, so we can stop people who are trying to help him.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mnemia: These people should forfeit their right to hospital care if they insist on exercising their "rights" in such a stupid way. Healthcare workers don't deserve to be exposed just because they are stupid. Triage them to the back of the line on account of stupidity.


It's a shame we don't have a competent Federal system anymore. This could have been nipped in the bud with one threat to revoke their tax-exempt status.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stan unusual: Sometimes the tell is obvious....
Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order deeming churches "essential businesses."


Up until then, he was handling the crisis pretty well.
FFS, even Joel Osteen is keeping his doors closed, and I'm convinced he'd run into the middle of a rush hour freeway if he saw a dollar bill laying in the road.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Meanwhile, I'm on the front lines against COVID in this region, and my truck is still missing.


damn dude, thats rough.  looks like a fine truck, hope it makes its way back to you without too much damage.  thanks for doing what you do, if you are ever on maui i would be happy to buy you a drink.
 
Dadoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Holy crap. Conservatives are like a guy who won't stop taking a dump in front of the supermarket door. Even though the store owner comes out and yells at him every day, the guy keeps doing it. When the owner finally calls the police, and they take him to jail, he cries oppression, because he should have the freedom to take a dump wherever he wants.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They want their religious liberty? Fine!

Ship them all off the Jeffrey Epstein's pedo island (it's still the property of Uncle Sam, right?) and let them praise and dance and yowl as much as they want, but if they so much as swim out more than 10 feet from the beach, have Coast Guard boats strafe them with .50 Cal fire.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dadoo: Holy crap. Conservatives are like a guy who won't stop taking a dump in front of the supermarket door. Even though the store owner comes out and yells at him every day, the guy keeps doing it. When the owner finally calls the police, and they take him to jail, he cries oppression, because he should have the freedom to take a dump wherever he wants.


What kind of farked up supermarket are you shopping at?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Public health has always outweighed rights when the two clash
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: They want their religious liberty? Fine!

Ship them all off the Jeffrey Epstein's pedo island (it's still the property of Uncle Sam, right?) and let them praise and dance and yowl as much as they want, but if they so much as swim out more than 10 feet from the beach, have Coast Guard boats strafe them with .50 Cal fire.


Seems like an offensive waste. Thoughtless and rude!

I mean. 50cal ain't cheap, I presume. And I have felt bad and been upset about the militarization of the CG since it started. Lifeguards shouldn't carry guns 

Drop 'em off. Leave no boats behind. They can pray for their god to come pick them up.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Butterflew: What do they think? If people don't get they're weekly dose of Jesus juice the brainwashing effects wear off? How weak is your faith and how weak is your God that he needs constant public displays of adoration?


I think that is a big part of it, yes. Can't have their sheep going and thinking for themselves now. They might *gasp* start asking some awkward questions.
 
Dadoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: What kind of farked up supermarket are you shopping at?


You know, that analogy was inspired by something that happened to me, not too long ago. I went to Wal-Mart (I know, I know) and as I was walking in (on a grassy area of the parking lot) I almost stepped in a big pile of crap. My first thought was "Wow, that must've been a pretty big dog." A few hours later, it occurred to me it wasn't a dog, at all.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The free exercise of religion does not mean that you get to threaten public health and safety.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Your freedom to religious liberty stops where my nose begins.


6 feet from your nose
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.