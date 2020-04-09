 Skip to content
(ARL Now)   Governor Goofus shuts down liquor stores as non-essential. Governor Gallant authorizes local restaurants to start selling mixed drinks to-go, curb side (and they immediately step up to the challenge in Subby's community)   (arlnow.com) divider line
    Restaurant, Cocktail, Virginia restaurants, Wilson Blvd, Mixed drink, Renee Rojural, N. Courthouse Road, Tavern  
posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2020 at 10:03 PM



BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bachelor Party Second-line- New Orleans Style
Youtube 67pdDpsMfKY
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hmmm... a margarita from Rio Grande does sound good ....
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Our local Mexican restaurant (best in the city) is doing the same. Picked up a gallon of margs last weekend (plus food). Wife and I killed about half of it and woke up next morning feeling like shiat, but the night was fun!
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A few days (weeks?) ago I ordered brunch (to go, of course) from a local place and got us a couple of mimosas to go with it. I think they added shots of vodka to our mimosas (this is not a complaint). They were awesome!
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you can still drink, but at 5 times the price?
 
anuran
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
If Oregon would do this I would so go to Hale Pele three times a week
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's my Governor!
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It is not like the guy is looking to get reelected.  This picture sort of rules that out, so why not make everyone miserable?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: It is not like the guy is looking to get reelected.  This picture sort of rules that out, so why not make everyone miserable?

[Fark user image image 850x444]


It'll actually help him in the Appalachian areas.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: A few days (weeks?) ago I ordered brunch (to go, of course) from a local place and got us a couple of mimosas to go with it. I think they added shots of vodka to our mimosas (this is not a complaint). They were awesome!


I am drinking heavily.

Whatever. It's a plague of locusts next. All bets are off.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: So you can still drink, but at 5 times the price?


It's a good way to support your local restaurants and bartenders if you've got the cash.

/SiL has been stripping and restaining the wood at the bar/restaurant she works at, this kinda order came just in time here in Ohio as she was really finished
//I already fronted her 2 months rent and food money since both her bartender and cleaning service jobs were shut down
///Hopefully between takeout cocktails and the stimulus check she won't need a third
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All I am saying is the health care system doesn't need to be treating seizures and delerium tremens with no beds, respirators, personnel, and a dwindling stockpile of sedatives just because they suddenly shut down booze.
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
1.5hr wait outside my liquor store today.  Weather channel said 8C.  Wore a light jacket.  Actual temp, -1C, plus wind chill, for a cozy -8C.

5 employees in the store.

Allowing one customer inside at a time.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

anuran: If Oregon would do this I would so go to Hale Pele three times a week


How to Get Booze Delivered to Your Door in Portland
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: It is not like the guy is looking to get reelected.  This picture sort of rules that out, so why not make everyone miserable?

[Fark user image image 850x444]


He cannot run for re-election immediately after his term and I'm not sure he cares at the moment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do we have to tip?

/We haven't had a good tipping thread in a while for some reason :)
 
The Companion
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: All I am saying is the health care system doesn't need to be treating seizures and delerium tremens with no beds, respirators, personnel, and a dwindling stockpile of sedatives just because they suddenly shut down booze.


yup. It is essential because withdrawal can be fatal and the hospitals don't need additional patients.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
yeah, good time for everyone to go cold turkey on the booze, maybe stop selling smokes too
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: So you can still drink, but at 5 times the price?


Normally I would share that sentiment, but if it means a local business and its employees get the extra revenue right now, I do not mind.  My job is secure, and I drink moderately enough that I can easily afford restaurant prices for booze.

Being cooped up at home means my dining-out budget (which is normally every weekday at lunch) is way down anyway, so drinks could help make up the balance without adding trips for takeout or delivery.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Companion: ToughActinProlactin: All I am saying is the health care system doesn't need to be treating seizures and delerium tremens with no beds, respirators, personnel, and a dwindling stockpile of sedatives just because they suddenly shut down booze.

yup. It is essential because withdrawal can be fatal and the hospitals don't need additional patients.


Definitely. People can and should get help. Through meted out and measured taper either via reducing intake over time, inpatient rehab, or emergency care.

This is not the time for the last one. Let us keep our drink until the waters have calmed.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: It is not like the guy is looking to get reelected.  This picture sort of rules that out, so why not make everyone miserable?

[Fark user image image 850x444]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lady J:
Whatever. It's a plague of locusts next. All bets are off.


Free protein to take the edge off all that delivery booze?!

/Delivery juice, at least... If I'm reading that correctly, they can sell up to 64oz of cocktail, containing no more than 3oz of alcohol.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Do you like curbside coladas, and getting trashed in a Trans Am?

/enjoy them at home, folks
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Lady J:
Whatever. It's a plague of locusts next. All bets are off.

Free protein to take the edge off all that delivery booze?!

/Delivery juice, at least... If I'm reading that correctly, they can sell up to 64oz of cocktail, containing no more than 3oz of alcohol.


Dude, I live in London. Half of deliveroo is booze. We don't fark about.
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maximum 2 1.5 Oz drinks per order? Savages.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Lady J:
Whatever. It's a plague of locusts next. All bets are off.

Free protein to take the edge off all that delivery booze?!

/Delivery juice, at least... If I'm reading that correctly, they can sell up to 64oz of cocktail, containing no more than 3oz of alcohol.


Better be using full strength Everclear if you're only putting 2 shots into 4 pints!

/Even then that's some weak sauce
//I bet there's a lot of 'accidental' overpouring
///Bartenders know how to make bank
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Lady J:
Whatever. It's a plague of locusts next. All bets are off.

Free protein to take the edge off all that delivery booze?!

/Delivery juice, at least... If I'm reading that correctly, they can sell up to 64oz of cocktail, containing no more than 3oz of alcohol.


Does 3 oz of alcohol per half gallon mean 8 shots of 80 proof vodka/jack/whatever, or 3 shots of any kind of liquor?

This is important.
 
pacified
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They tried closing liquor stores in Denver. It lasted four hours before reversed. Alcoholics aren't going to have enough money for this shiat either.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
robodog: Thong_of_Zardoz: So you can still drink, but at 5 times the price?

It's a good way to support your local restaurants and bartenders if you've got the cash.

I completely agree, but if I switched to "restaurant drinking" from "sobbing alone at home drinking", they'd be needing to support me in a month or two (when the money was all gone). 

/SiL has been stripping and restaining the wood at the bar/restaurant she works at

That's an unusual combination. Does she do the restaining in between sets?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: /SiL has been stripping and restaining the wood at the bar/restaurant she works at

That's an unusual combination. Does she do the restaining in between sets?



Maybe it's just that time of the month...
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In my neighborhood the three bottles of bourbon my grocery store had were gone after I bought them over a week. They have no more. No one does. No beer. No pasta sauce. No TP no sanitizer no napkins no Kleenex ... no pasta no soup no bread ...

Unbelievable.

The people that still sell it? LIQUOR STORES!

/ ffs America.
 
tkil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Half Moon Bay Brewing Co has to-go margaritas in 32oz cans. Pretty tasty.
https://www.hmbbrewingco.com/

(Plus all their usual 22oz packages ... and I think they're still doing growler fills?)
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Even though I do not live there I gotta say I am a bit disappointed that Pennsylvania did not keep open their drive through liquor stores.
 
