(Fox News)   Dr Fauci recommends we never shake hands ever again. We can still wink at each other   (foxnews.com) divider line
25
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hand on heart.

I forget where I read it, but in Iran it is the greeting between men and women who do not shake hands.   Probably elsewhere as well, but it was Iran I read about.

Aside from the sexism, for lack of a better word, I like the idea.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Finger guns it is then.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JerseyTim: Finger guns it is then.


Finger bang for health.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As often the case, the Japanese are ahead of the curve.
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What about firm, open-handed pats on the behind?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Whip out your penis and or chesticles. Problem solved.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Terrorist fist pump.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We should do what dogs do and just sniff each other's assholes.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fisting is still okay....Right?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
syfy.comView Full Size

High five!
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Three Seashells are next.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Vulcan salute. We can get something cool out of this disaster.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Any special dispensation for pussy-grabbing?
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm from NYC. We already have a traditional greeting.

/Yeah, you too, pal.
 
Keith Dudemeister
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can have the high five when you pry it from my cold, dead hands.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: I'm from NYC. We already have a traditional greeting.

/Yeah, you too, pal.


So are Yorkerz really that mean as seen in Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Vulcan salute. We can get something cool out of this disaster.


Thumb in or thumb out?
/Romulan spy, obviously
 
dustman81
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [syfy.com image 500x289] [View Full Size image _x_]
High five!


Came for Demolition Man reference. Leaving satisfied.
 
beergut666
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So there is a silver lining to all of this. Let me sing you the song of my people
Don't Touch Me
Youtube qyUnSuYYs18
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nudging is still acceptable, I take it?

Wink, wink , nudge nudge

I can't believe I'm the first person to reference that.  Fark, I am disappoint.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Finger guns it is then.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
