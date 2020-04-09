 Skip to content
(CNN) People are luring Instacart shoppers with big tips -- and then changing them to zero
    More: Asinine, Toilet, The Tip, The Delivery, The Order, Customer, People, Strike action, entire tip  
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've had to lower a tip on some of these services, mostly it's because my order was cut in half and they didn't bother to ask me about substitutes.

$0 is a dick move though.  I always give at least a 15% minimum.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We always say: No matter what, never trust a tip," she said.

No joke.  People are f*cking evil sometimes, especially rich assholes.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty stupid thing to do to people who have your address,
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we can't have nice things.
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of indicative of how shiatty the gig economy is though...Uber, Lyft, this shiatty business, and all the other similar shiatty companies...
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
W...why would you do that? Do you want spit in your next order?

Besides...they know your name and where you live, why mess with that?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've got to be farking kidding me.

Anyone that would do this deserves this plague.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gotz one word for anyone who has done this during the crisis or at any other time as well..........AZZHATZ!!!!!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds very New Yorky to me.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: I've had to lower a tip on some of these services, mostly it's because my order was cut in half and they didn't bother to ask me about substitutes.


Couldn't you just have asked to speak to their manager? I mean, isn't that what you assholes usually do?
 
calbert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who ordered the molotov cocktails?
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all the tales of people being selfish, short sighted, dbags in what most would consider a national crisis.. I wouldn't be surprised if there was a shortage of rope in the future..
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: That's a pretty stupid thing to do to people who have your address,


And to people who might be handling your food on your delivery next week....
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: That's a pretty stupid thing to do to people who have your address,


No shiat. I'm petty enough where I would make sure to exact revenge. Roundup on the lawn is nice. Does not get noticed right away.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Instacart needs to add a field for notes about account holders. If someone pulls that bait and switch tip thing, they need to be blackballed.
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they rate the customers like on Uber, so future workers are warned to stay away?
 
baronm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just WTF all around.  Why would you commit to a tip before receiving service?  If you're really bidding to put your job on top of the queue, call it that.  OTOH, letting customers modify or revoke tips is just begging for abuse.

Just set the damn service charge at a reasonable level and be done with it.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the app have the facility for shoppers to rate customers? Because entering "Cancelled the tip after delivery" would pretty much guarantee they won't be getting any delivery for a long time.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd blacklist anyone that did that to me. They'd never get another delivery.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: That's a pretty stupid thing to do to people who have your address,


I'll bet there's a lot of overlap between the sorts of idiots who do things like this and the sorts of idiots who obsess over their doorbell camera's every frame. Revenge might not be a great option.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: aimtastic: That's a pretty stupid thing to do to people who have your address,

No shiat. I'm petty enough where I would make sure to exact revenge. Roundup on the lawn is nice. Does not get noticed right away.


Neither does infected spit on a doorknob.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what I do for lap dances .
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sean Penn/Jeff Spicoli - You dick!
Youtube n7zfnbdyAW8



Mods, please delete if this classic American cinema dialog is over line :)
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: Looks like Instacart needs to add a field for notes about account holders. If someone pulls that bait and switch tip thing, they need to be blackballed.


That was my impression too. Let the shoppers see the user's past tpping history or something.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: I always give at least a 15% minimum.


What year is this? Not really something to pat yourself on the back about.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: That's a pretty stupid thing to do to people who have your address,


Maybe we should TP their houses.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: That's a pretty stupid thing to do to people who have your address,


Too bad you can't TP their house.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrewCurtisJr: That's what I do for lap dances .


"Will you do it for just the tip?"
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: aimtastic: That's a pretty stupid thing to do to people who have your address,

Maybe we should TP their houses.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 300x318]


dammit
 
Podna
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "We always say: No matter what, never trust a tip," she said.

No joke.  People are f*cking evil sometimes, especially rich assholes.


Kinda stupid to screw people over during a pandemic when people are desperate.. just sayin
 
foxtail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could go to the shooting range and sift out a few spent 44 or 45 bullets from the backstop and use them in a wrist rocket to remove all of their windows as your buddy who can keep his mouth shut drives you by.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: I've had to lower a tip on some of these services, mostly it's because my order was cut in half and they didn't bother to ask me about substitutes.

$0 is a dick move though.  I always give at least a 15% minimum.


15% is a shiat tip these days, fyi. Has been for a while.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" Instacart allows customers to change a tip for up to three days."

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Do they rate the customers like on Uber, so future workers are warned to stay away?

Carter Pewterschmidt: Does the app have the facility for shoppers to rate customers? Because entering "Cancelled the tip after delivery" would pretty much guarantee they won't be getting any delivery for a long time.


This. I hope they do.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said one person originally put a $32.94 tip on a 27-item order from Sam's Club, only to replace it with a $0 tip after delivery.

Fark user imageView Full Size


broken windows cost more than $32.94
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: W...why would you do that? Do you want spit in your next order?

Besides...they know your name and where you live, why mess with that?


The next person who takes the delivery won't know that they screwed the last person.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foxtail: You could go to the shooting range and sift out a few spent 44 or 45 bullets from the backstop and use them in a wrist rocket to remove all of their windows as your buddy who can keep his mouth shut drives you by.


That sounds oddly specific....
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tried this for the first time the other day just to see how well it worked. They were surprisingly fast. Started shopping within the hour I ordered and then had it several hours before estimated delivery. Only thing was, the guy wouldn't accept my substitutions requests and got me at least one wrong item. I think the store had maybe 4 out of the 10 items I asked for. And for some reason I ended up with an extra carton of eggs that I didn't pay for.

Not the best experience, but I tipped 20% and hey, free eggs? It's a shiat time right now and I'm not going to be the jerk who biatches, when this person is risking their health so I can stay home.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dear customer. Thank you for reducing your $50 tip to 0$. If you would like to increase the tip to $100, I will tell you which of your items I opened, coughed into, and then resealed."
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use Instacart weekly and always put the tip at $0 when I order then, within minutes of delivery, I put the tip at 10% minimum and higher if the worker went above and beyond. I would only ever go below 10% if a worker was very rude or messed up badly.
I hate putting a tip amount in advance because then it is a bribe. I prefer to tip AFTER service is rendered so I can pay a fair reward for the level of service provided. Is this wrong or just a boomer thing to treat a (gratuity) as a reward or thanks?

/now get off my lawn
/and...yay...a tipping thread
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Joe USer: I've had to lower a tip on some of these services, mostly it's because my order was cut in half and they didn't bother to ask me about substitutes.

Couldn't you just have asked to speak to their manager? I mean, isn't that what you assholes usually do?


I don't know, what do self absorbed assholes like yourself usually tip after your $70 grocery order becomes a $25 order?
 
McJaemes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drove for uber for three weeks this past winter. Had some spare time and a brand new car.

Maybe 10% of passengers tip. After gas, tolls, and wear and tear, it was a losing proposition for me. Plus people are generally arseholes and treated me like I was beneath them when I'm clearly superior.

/Dude I'm making $3 off this trip.

//If I want to listed to 90's country, you're listening to 90's country

///Turn down the rap on your phone.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Dick move! That really pissed me off when people do that.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Joe USer: I've had to lower a tip on some of these services, mostly it's because my order was cut in half and they didn't bother to ask me about substitutes.

Couldn't you just have asked to speak to their manager? I mean, isn't that what you assholes usually do?


He's an asshole because he wanted what he ordered?  And still tips 15% anyway?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Just the tip or the whole thing?
 
ecor1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Driving uber and lyft for a living for the past year has made me even more of a misanthrope than I was before, and I didn't think that was possible. Literally everyone who mentions a tip or talks about tipping during the ride doesn't tip. Most people don't tip anyways (for some reason people seem to assume I make bank from tips...I don't) and I don't really expect it. But people who talk big about the tip they're going to leave me never, ever tip. If I was doing instacart (and I thought about it, but I'd rather eat up my savings and stay home) I would not take those jobs, at all.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Dear customer. Thank you for reducing your $50 tip to 0$. If you would like to increase the tip to $100, I will tell you which of your items I opened, coughed into, and then resealed."


Oh. Thats a really good way to land in the can.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I tried to do grocery pickup at wallyworld last week but a crap-ton of staple items were "in-store purchase only".  Almost no raw meats could be purchased thru the grocery site.  Only the smallest size of dishwasher tabs could be purchased.  Only microwave popcorn.

I just checked and it seems like they've made great strides in addressing that so I'll give it another shot when I go shopping next week.  I'd prefer pickup to delivery because that's the only legit reason I have to get out of the house and go somewhere.  Anywhere.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Simple solution, anyone who lowers or deletes the tip after the fact without a valid and verifiable reason gets banned from using the service again.
 
