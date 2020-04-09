 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   It's like that joke about the traveling salesman and the farmer's daughter except it's coronavirus and not funny   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
calbert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bangor?

It nearly killed 'im!
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since virus can be spread before symptoms arise and can be very mild in some cases, it's possible this guy did it unknowingly. So is the dumbass tag necessarily appropriate here?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"You don't eat a pig like that all at once."
 
shiny dagmar [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Traveling salesman? Was a time machine involved too?
 
KB202
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In other news, it is still 1963 in Maine and there are still travelling salespeople.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"That's ok, it's not my finger, either!"
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's never funny when it's your daughter, subby
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This whole I'm not symptomatic so it was fine, is just plain b.s.
Given the news was he taking any precautions whatsoever while doing his job? yes that  would have not stopped anything but I'm curious was he taking any precautions whatsoever???????
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It would be funny if he was selling N-95 masks.
 
Insain2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like the guy who got off the plane in Seattle fresh from Wuhan to me?!?!?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But did he know the territory?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
then the salesman replied, "that's OK, that wasn't a vacuum cleaner I sold her."
 
darth_badger
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KB202: In other news, it is still 1963 in Maine and there are still travelling salespeople.


FTA: a Connecticut party attended by a South African businessman

What was he selling anyway? Nutmeg? I've lived in Maine for ... thirty years and never seen a travelling salesperson.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Old Gil really needed that sale.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

macadamnut: KB202: In other news, it is still 1963 in Maine and there are still travelling salespeople.

FTA: a Connecticut party attended by a South African businessman

What was he selling anyway? Nutmeg? I've lived in Maine for ... thirty years and never seen a travelling salesperson.


Just FYI, they said "traveling salesperson".  Which is completely different from "door to door".  All kinds of traveling  salespeople out there, hawking plumbing fixtures, insurance, really anything that you don't have people coming into a store to buy.  Where do you think stores buy their stuff from?  Salesmen meet with them and get them to carry their wares.
 
