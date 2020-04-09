 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   This is like the beginning of a horror movie. Keep Carol Anne away from the TV   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those bodies are likely unembalmed
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just like the flu"
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think that cremation would be a better way of guarding against future infection...
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: "Just like the flu"


"Yeah, maybe the Spanish flu of 1917-1920" is what I always think after someone says that.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
people die from the flu too ya'all......ya'll?  hello?  Whered eveyone go?   Ohhhh yeah at home hiding.

Idiots think this is the 'flu'

The world is rocked by this.  IT AINT THE FLU
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Those bodies are likely unembalmed


I seriously hope that's not the case. But you may be right. Safer to bury the body as is without dealing with a hazmat issue all over again.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Two weeks? Okay.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: I think that cremation would be a better way of guarding against future infection...


Crematoriums may be very busy right now.

Also some states have laws preventing cremation of unknown persons.
 
Insain2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: I think that cremation would be a better way of guarding against future infection...


Wouldn't it then go sorta kinda "Air Born" then......I know high temps are used but this is one tuff Mother of a Flu........not to be trusted to the air the rest of us are still trying to breathe.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At least they don't have to practice social distancing anymore.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hart's Island has been NYC's potter's field since the Civil War.  There are some relatively famous people with some really farking tragic stories buried on the island, like Bobby Driscoll, one of Disney's first child stars.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: I think that cremation would be a better way of guarding against future infection...


My mother just had to speak with the director of a crematorium/funeral home down in South Florida about arrangements (unfortunate issue but somehow not COVID-related) and the he went on to mention that he's getting concerned that he's getting close to (or may already be) exceeding the legal amount of pollution they can put out because they are basically now working/processing 24/7 and will be for the foreseeable future. That's farking crazy.
 
goodncold
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: LarrySouth: I think that cremation would be a better way of guarding against future infection...

My mother just had to speak with the director of a crematorium/funeral home down in South Florida about arrangements (unfortunate issue but somehow not COVID-related) and the he went on to mention that he's getting concerned that he's getting close to (or may already be) exceeding the legal amount of pollution they can put out because they are basically now working/processing 24/7 and will be for the foreseeable future. That's farking crazy.


that means someone is under reporting deaths due to this outbreak.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Finally breaking ground on the first Trumpville:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: "Just like the flu"


I hate it when flu season hits each year and we always have to shelter in place at home and all the business close.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
February 26: "The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero."
February 26: "We're going very substantially down, not up."
February 27: "One day it's like a miracle, it will disappear."
March 6: "I think we're doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down... a tremendous job at keeping it down.
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: edmo: "Just like the flu"

I hate it when flu season hits each year and we always have to shelter in place at home and all the business close.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Uhhh.......

.....WINNING?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But people die every day.
 
a far candle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"The first AIDS victims were buried away from other graves on the island in 1985 over fears they would infect the other bodies."

WTF
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: I think that cremation would be a better way of guarding against future infection...


Some religions forbid cremation and this has become a huge deal in other countries where bodies are being cremated without families knowing.

That's a problem the US doesn't need right now.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hazmat suits.... with bare faces and baseball caps?

This isn't even like the part of ET where the government rolls in and puts Eliot's house in a bubble.

This is more like Alien where every man on the ship is a working class idiot and we are all Ripley, appalled that we stuck on this ship.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

powhound: cretinbob: Those bodies are likely unembalmed

I seriously hope that's not the case. But you may be right. Safer to bury the body as is without dealing with a hazmat issue all over again.


These are unclaimed bodies and I have no idea if the city or state spends the money to embalm them. They've been burying the unclaimed bodies there for over a hundred years. Usually dug by Rikers Island Prisoners. Would like to have seen Harvey doing this.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Conservatives" a few weeks ago: "Hurr hurr, look at the Iranians digging mass graves! They're so stupid, they farked up so bad."

"Conservatives" 5 minutes from now: "Mass graves in the US are fake news!"
 
