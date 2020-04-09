 Skip to content
(RouteFifty) Even Republican U.S. Rick Scott is coming aboard for a rent freeze. Things must be really terrible
22
mactheknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have any of these guys given thought to a mortgage/debt payment freeze?  I mean, that's the crux of everything here.  Alleviate the obligation for landlords to pay debt service on the properties, and you by default alleviate the issue of delayed rent payments - landlords may lose profit, but actual loss would be considerably mitigated.

Or we could, you know, actually give the mountain of money that's being shoveled everywhere else into the hands of the people, and "trickle up."  Oh, wait.  That would make sense.  Never mind...
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's in a hospitality-heavy state.  He wants supporters and knows that replacing the hospitality industry with a massive homeless problem is not a good way to attract vacationers once people start doing that again.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to freeze taxes and mortgages too, or it will suck for landlords as well.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of imposing a policy with questionable legality* how about giving people money that would allow them to pay their rent.


*Rent control that prevents a landlord from raising the rent is one thing.  Saying that one party to a contract doesn't have to perform is something else entirely.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
deadromanoff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it protects the small landlord, great.
But the giant multi million dollar landlord's can go suck it.
This should be a time that people are more important than some rich asswipe that owns multiple homes and a yacht.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U.S. Rick Scott? Is that some sort of internet abbreviation for "useless Rick Scott"?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Issue a 90 day freeze without any interest or penalty accruals for the entire country.  Credit cards, Mortgages, Rents, and whatever else makes sense.

If you're still fortunate enough to make your payments, please proceed and do so interest-free so you have more money to help out local merchants when possible.

After 90 days, and we're confident that the nation is capable of restarting, then pick up and do it.

I'm sure there are a million things I'm not taking into account at a macroeconomic level, but it seems like it's the only reasonable way to deal with a global pandemic.

Nobody wins if the planet defaults.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Agreed, and many of them of foreign owned.  Our domestic emergent measures should target Americans and other residents here.
 
Insain2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I blessed right now I can pay my mortgage & utilities.......credit cards I've had to stop or cut their payments. I don't care if my credit goes into the toilet, I'll be just just less juicy target for that new boat that the identity thief's want!!!!!
Besides Momma always said "Pay your roof first cause you don't wanna be living in the streets" she said that back (in 62) when we used to play the "New Landlord" game back when Pops was a bad gambler and I woke up in a different house a couple of times....not fun as a lil kid!!!
I still hold that to this day......I've only lost one place in my lifetime, I got laid off & my landlord (Mom's sister) wouldn't let me slide till I got my unemployment check on the 2nd week of the month. But he son she moved in after me NEVER paid her rent on time, close to time or never period......so I ended up moving to  much better places and bought my 1st home at 25. Her son ended up moving back home after she lost the place due to non payment to the bank......so sometimes you gotta do it the best way you can even if it's the hard way, I worked by butt off!!
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

That and property management companies, that serve no purpose other than to be diseased parasites afflicting both renters and homeowners.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I read that a third of renters here have not paid their rent for April. And they're not going to pay it for May or June, most likely. They have nada. They are the third of people who were living from paycheque to paycheque and the paycheques have stopped.

I am one of the lucky ones, I guess. I don't work and so I have lost no paycheques. As long as the Government continues to cut pension cheques, I am OK for rent and some utilities. I guess deciding to just not work was a brilliant stable genius move on my part, and I am smarter than Donald J. Trump and all his minions combined, because they can't meet their rent now, after only a few weeks of staycation at home.

I don't want to jinx this good luck, because "Luck Duckies" have a lot of powerful and rich enemies who are constantly trying to kill us useless typers. But I really should see my financial adviser to learn if they will be cutting many any cheques in the next two or three years. Because I am really, really, really poor and the Government assistance is offering me less than the price of a vote, which is the barest minimum any good politician can pay without being eaten like Raoul.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
U.S. Rick Scott?

I'm not familiar with that acronym in this context. Useless shiathead?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

They would also have to waive the property taxes for the first half of the year. The property tax is the biggest problem for many landlords...
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

A guy a I used to work for is a 2 duplex landlord. He eventually hopes to make enough/ own enough rentals to quit his day job as a restraunt manager. Those are the landlords I worry about. Assholes like Kushner? Fork them.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't think for a minute that republicans have had a change of heart. These steps are simply their way of saying "Please don't stick our heads into the guillotines!!"

WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The trouble with a debt freeze is that it just bankrupts the banks and other creditors. That's how you add a financial crisis to an economic collapse and a pandemic.

A more workable approach would be to combine a debt freeze with the government temporarily taking over creditors' socially essential payment obligations. Public money could be used for banks/creditors to pay their employees, to have money to cover deposit withdrawals, and to pay out investment income to ordinary people, but payouts to the top 1% who own 80% of all investment vehicles (stocks, bonds, etc) can be paused for the duration.

Will it happen in America? Of course not. Too many Confederates, rural knuckle-draggers, and billionaire kooks, make sound public policy impossible.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HighZoolander
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

A coalition of city council members, county officials, and state legislators issued a joint plea to Pritzker asking him to freeze rent, mortgage, and utility payments...

Though some property associations across the country have shown support for a rent freeze, most landlords have not been receptive to the idea, even as advocates also push for mortgage freezes ...

Supervisors in San Francisco argued last week that an immediate rent and mortgage moratorium is necessary...

The Boston City Council approved a symbolic resolution calling for the governor to enact a rent and mortgage moratorium.

Many officials have expressed frustration with governors, like those in Washington, New York, and Connecticut, who have created mortgage moratoriums or adjusted payment schedules for homeowners...

....U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida who last month called for a moratorium on rent, mortgages, fees, utilities...

/Yeah, it looks like nobody's really talking about mortgages at all - the article only barely mentioned it in those 6 places
 
pacified
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Of course we can do that. Turns out money is just made up in the first place
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The rich and powerful don't actually care enough to do that.
They will always cry a river about the loss of even a buck.
Poof? They never took less money to up wages. They just cut staff, up prices, and found cheaper raw goods.
Missing the whole point of upping wages.
 
