iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
they lost hundreds of thousands of dollars by putting their faith in the Trumps.

Is the end to the start of many sentences.

/I guess it's a blessing it doesn't say "lives".
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fark Mark Burnett and his fundie wife.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Got-damn. This is a grift I haven't even heard of. And Trump will get away with it. How does Pence fit his head up Trump's ass with that horseshoe up there?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your problem was listening to anything that this man, or his family says. Investing with Trump is looking to throw money away, especially with his penchant for dumping debt by just declaring bankruptcy.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude feels all powerful. Think he is going to give a sh*t about tapes from the show that gave him a Hollywood star and President?
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What could possibly be on those tapes that would even surprise anyone?  Trump saving a child from drowning?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Dude feels all powerful. Think he is going to give a sh*t about tapes from the show that gave him a Hollywood star and President?


Nobody is given a star.  You have to buy one for $30K.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And I thought I was poking pins in him in effigy.
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And nothing will come of it.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He's just gonna appeal to SCOTUS, who will helpfully sit on the case until after the election like they're doing with his tax return cases.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just push it up the line till they get a Trump bought judge.
The courts can't make Trump do anything, now. He owns them.
 
almandot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was very confused what happened here and then the ending made it sounds like the plaintiffs were just idiots.... Trump(as a tv show star, not president) touted some company on the apprentice, they invested tons of money into those companies, and the companies didn't perform up to Trumps marketing Schlick? Anything I'm missing?

Christ it sounds like I'm defending trump for something but that's the least of any egregious complaints I have. Please add more details if I'm missing it.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pretty easy to see the "fark em hard and feed em fish heads" is entrenched in the legal system.
looks like we're all going to be sitting here watching them have a big s*** eating grin on their faces while they're giving free passes to Trump Co. for the next few decades.
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
".... while the president called his past endorsements of ACN "puffery" that no reasonable investor would have relied upon"

In other words "You believed what I said? You're an idiot."
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is a clear sign the media thinks the corona virus is subsiding.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
republicans didn't care when he bragged about sexually assaulting a woman what makes you think they will care that he used racial slurs.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
the plaintiffs claim they lost hundreds of thousands of dollars by putting their faith in the Trumps...the president called his past endorsements of ACN "puffery" that no reasonable investor would have relied upon.

You farked up. You trusted us!
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It'll turn out it's all digital and there are no tapes so they'll turn over nothing.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
the president called his past endorsements of ACN "puffery" that no reasonable investor would have relied upon.

"Ahh, hell no!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrparks: ".... while the president called his past endorsements of ACN "puffery" that no reasonable investor would have relied upon"

In other words "You believed what I said? You're an idiot."


The President of the United States.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

almandot: I was very confused what happened here and then the ending made it sounds like the plaintiffs were just idiots.... Trump(as a tv show star, not president) touted some company on the apprentice, they invested tons of money into those companies, and the companies didn't perform up to Trumps marketing Schlick? Anything I'm missing?

Christ it sounds like I'm defending trump for something but that's the least of any egregious complaints I have. Please add more details if I'm missing it.


To me is sounds like the investors in ACN are going after ACN and want the tapes specifically when ACN was on the show to see if they mention that they were purposely misleading investors and the person who wrote this wanted the article to be about Trump.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

almandot: I was very confused what happened here and then the ending made it sounds like the plaintiffs were just idiots.... Trump(as a tv show star, not president) touted some company on the apprentice, they invested tons of money into those companies, and the companies didn't perform up to Trumps marketing Schlick? Anything I'm missing?

Christ it sounds like I'm defending trump for something but that's the least of any egregious complaints I have. Please add more details if I'm missing it.


You're not confused; they're f*cking morons.

He was not a financial advisor. If this was anything resembling legitimate, Jim Cramer would still be in court for every word out of his mouth in 2008. "Yeah, Lehman Bros. is going through the roof", or circling the drain, whatever.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well whaddya' know? It IS a Good Friday.

Won't mean jack in the whole scheme of things, but anything to get that jackass to squirm.
 
