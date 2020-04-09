 Skip to content
(Vice)   At least 30 governments are making sure not to let a good crisis go to waste   (vice.com) divider line
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
List fails without the amount of crap the USA is getting away with. Regulations being dropped, criminal investigations being shelved, and the outright theft taking place from the Treasury.
 
f150 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The same 30 regimes that repress its people without a crisis?  My goodness, I'm shocked.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

meatwhistle: List fails without the amount of crap the USA is getting away with. Regulations being dropped, criminal investigations being shelved, and the outright theft taking place from the Treasury.


🙄

Like you cared last year
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

meatwhistle: List fails without the amount of crap the USA is getting away with. Regulations being dropped, criminal investigations being shelved, and the outright theft taking place from the Treasury.


Don't forget the theft and selling of PPE to Trump cronies at rock bottom prices so they can auction it to the states and hospitals for juge profits.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We have listen to Trump blather on every night about the pandemic, cruel and unusual punishment if you ask me.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I expected this would happen about two months ago.
 
