(Vox)   America, the only nation to start laying off Doctors and Nurses during a Global pandemic. I wonder why that is, huh, I guess we will never find out. Just one of those things, ya know   (vox.com) divider line
85
    More: Facepalm, Medicine, Health economics, Health care, Healthcare, American health care workforce, Health care system, Clinic, health care workers  
•       •       •

85 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me unpatriotic, but good things don't usually happen when you purposely do everything wrong. Not that I know how this clusterfark ends.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Nationalize the healthcare system, capitalism has clearly failed.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I know someone who works as an MRI tech and is in danger of being laid off. They're really stressed about it because they were a couple years from retirement
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Nationalize the healthcare system, capitalism has clearly failed.


I'd kill for a little capitalism in our health care system.  We can start by listing all the prices for everything.  And if some rando in the room is billing me by the minute, they'd better have a damn light up dollar sign on their heads.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No way that could possibly backfire.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Ambivalence: Nationalize the healthcare system, capitalism has clearly failed.

I'd kill for a little capitalism in our health care system.  We can start by listing all the prices for everything.  And if some rando in the room is billing me by the minute, they'd better have a damn light up dollar sign on their heads.


This.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Call me unpatriotic, but good things don't usually happen when you purposely do everything wrong. Not that I know how this clusterfark ends.


Re-election, of course.
 
eiger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We are such a stupid country.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Murica fark yeah
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just in time to reopen the economy and cram rich people into airplanes.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey, assholes - profits are being threatened!
Shareholders could LOSE VALUE!!
 
eiger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Ambivalence: Nationalize the healthcare system, capitalism has clearly failed.

I'd kill for a little capitalism in our health care system.  We can start by listing all the prices for everything.  And if some rando in the room is billing me by the minute, they'd better have a damn light up dollar sign on their heads.


You want a transparent market. What we have is definitely capitalism. Capitalists hate transparent markets. Just like they hate competition.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
HMOS, filthy money-grubbing Ho's
Bean counters and head-choppers
That's the way the money goes.


So it doesn't scan. You're getting it almost free.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Almost like we should have a, I dunno, a national health service of some kind. One that isn't answerable to one party or the other. One that serves everyone, not just the affluent.

But her emails.
 
Night Train to Wakanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm so glad that America's system isn't facing the crunch that places like Italy and Spain are for their health care services. I mean imagine if we actually had to test and then heal people of their maladies and ailments in this country?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: No way that could possibly backfire.


In the United $tates? They'll probably laud it as a sound economic decision.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yep, this is going to be a long farking year.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
America really is self-destructing most spectacularly, isn't it.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Subby, I see you just don't understand American Exceptionalism.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Nationalize the healthcare system, capitalism has clearly failed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Usernate
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Yep, this is going to be a long farking year.


If your one of the lucky ones maybe.
 
Night Train to Wakanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Murica fark yeah


You.

FTFM
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

eiger: We are such a stupid country.


Reminds me of a quip from a Canadian poet who said Quebec is not a province like the others, she is a bit more stupid.

not like the others = pas comme les autres
a bit more stupid = un peu plus stupide

The USA is not a country like all the others. You can fill in the blank with whatever you've got.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Realizing you are doing it wrong is half the battle.

Unfortunately, those who do are also half the population and not the tiny minority who has any say in how things work normally (or abnormally as the case may be).
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's ok, people. The District Regional Manager for Foreign Medical Procurement Contracts for Pediatric Orthodontics is still gainfully employed. Can't let any admin staff go. Without them, and a profit-motive, the whole hospital would fall to pieces.
 
Bearishlyphat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who's getting laid off: administrators, Dental hygienists, practice nurses (practices were forced to close), nurses who are involved with elective procedures (like surgeries) that were forced to be canceled.  So chill with the "OMG NATIONALIZE HEALTHCARE" hysterics - they can go work at hospitals or clinics.

Local governments are laying off workers due to a drop in tax revenues. I'm sure state workers aren't far behind.
 
guestguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Next up, making ventilators token operated.  But the fun part is they'll also spit out tickets...I'm gonna save up for a plushie coronavirus!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

eiger: Marcus Aurelius: Ambivalence: Nationalize the healthcare system, capitalism has clearly failed.

I'd kill for a little capitalism in our health care system.  We can start by listing all the prices for everything.  And if some rando in the room is billing me by the minute, they'd better have a damn light up dollar sign on their heads.

You want a transparent market. What we have is definitely capitalism. Capitalists hate transparent markets. Just like they hate competition.


Yep.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In WV we are laying off the very people needed (nurses?  Really?) in other parts of the country.  Since it's all about money, I hope the nurses all move away to better paying places.  Then maybe we will realize what we've done.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Ambivalence: Nationalize the healthcare system, capitalism has clearly failed.

I'd kill for a little capitalism in our health care system.  We can start by listing all the prices for everything.  And if some rando in the room is billing me by the minute, they'd better have a damn light up dollar sign on their heads.


So when I get hit by a bus I can get out my phone and shop around for the best deal on EMTs and ICU stays!

Neat!
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If anyone has ever referred to you or your friends as "surplus population" then you might want to start getting scared.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As if health care isn't enough of a clusterfark already. JFC, can this year get any worse?

Don't answer that. I really don't want to know.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I continue to remain faithful to the idea that the vast majority of us will get through this, Trump Plague, Trump Depression and Trump Contract on America and all.

Mind you, 94% of us are not in the USA, thank God. But we do live in interesting times don't we? Come the Crunch, we get to see who becomes heroes and zeroes in a Crunch, a totally different lot of crisis actors from those who are heroes and zeroes on the fat of the land of milk and honey.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bearishlyphat: Who's getting laid off: administrators, Dental hygienists, practice nurses (practices were forced to close), nurses who are involved with elective procedures (like surgeries) that were forced to be canceled.  So chill with the "OMG NATIONALIZE HEALTHCARE" hysterics - they can go work at hospitals or clinics.

Local governments are laying off workers due to a drop in tax revenues. I'm sure state workers aren't far behind.


Where do I take my kid with a cavity or my other kid with a broken arm? Where does a mother take an infant for shots and jaundice care? Yes, the system is just hunky dory and we should be glad we have air to breath in the land of the free money.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But guys, some administrator was worried about their yacht. We have to protect their yachts above all else or what does America even stand for?!?
 
6nome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Doctors are stupid because they take are life styles? So I told that doctor lady that God will proctect me.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The hospitals are not getting paid by the federal government for medicate and medicare patients in a pertinent amount of time

I have  relative who works for John Hopkins and even that hospital is having finical issues because of this administration, She said that today there are discussions of furloughs and layoffs of all staff because they can't pay their basic needs like utilities, supplies and such.

She works in the OB department and it isn't like there is gong to be a slowdown of patients there!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: America really is self-destructing most spectacularly, isn't it.


In the words of one of my favorite poems, "Not waving, but drowning."
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You can follow this Twitter thread if you want to know how well Vox has performed with all of this.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Ambivalence: Nationalize the healthcare system, capitalism has clearly failed.

I'd kill for a little capitalism in our health care system.  We can start by listing all the prices for everything.  And if some rando in the room is billing me by the minute, they'd better have a damn light up dollar sign on their heads.


How much time per day do you plan to take away from friends, family, and work in order to comparison shop? None? Then capitalism won't do you any good. What will happen instead is that you will be in the back of an ambulance, and instead of comparison shopping, you'll be wasting your time foolishly trying to stay alive. And then, because you failed to shop, you'll get a bill for $100,000. Ask me how I know.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well my wife's a nurse and this makes sense.  A lot of nurses don't have ER or ICU experience so without the training they'd be useless.  She worked in pre-admission testing and with no surgeries she got furloughed along with the surgical staff at the Hospital.  The physicians aren't doing anything but emergency surgeries, so that puts a lot of physicians on the sidelines, and here again, if they don't have the ER or ICU training they wouldn't be much help.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You know. Thanks to this crisis of crises, some of my dumbest decisions are looking smart and some of my smartest decisions are lookin futile. I think I will rib my Doctor if I see him in a few months. And I am still healthy. I have a dental appointment in early December also. I hope my Dentist survives. He was a good and honest guy although he is mighty close to retirement if he isn't gone by that time.
 
Night Train to Wakanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bearishlyphat: Who's getting laid off: administrators, Dental hygienists, practice nurses (practices were forced to close), nurses who are involved with elective procedures (like surgeries) that were forced to be canceled.  So chill with the "OMG NATIONALIZE HEALTHCARE" hysterics - they can go work at hospitals or clinics.

Local governments are laying off workers due to a drop in tax revenues. I'm sure state workers aren't far behind.


It doesn't farking matter. They are being laid off because the health care in this country is stupid and self serving. So examine why they are being laid off and it's because they have completely failed to adapt to a tanking economy.
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hospitals have a hard time balancing the books without elective surgeries. In our department (Anesthesia) many of the CRNAs are having their hours cut (simply because there is not enough work for them to do). The younger/fresh CRNA grads reverting to an ICU role. The residents are fine because we can be put wherever we are needed (floors, ICU). We also work for pennies, compared to everyone else.
 
sifr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Marcus Aurelius: Ambivalence: Nationalize the healthcare system, capitalism has clearly failed.

I'd kill for a little capitalism in our health care system.  We can start by listing all the prices for everything.  And if some rando in the room is billing me by the minute, they'd better have a damn light up dollar sign on their heads.

So when I get hit by a bus I can get out my phone and shop around for the best deal on EMTs and ICU stays!

Neat!


Well... I got hit by a Dodge Caliber and they just took me where they wanted to. No one even asked me which hospital I wanted to go to!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Anyone want to bet if these are hospitals laying off people so they can get their hands on some sweet government grant money?
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like like the routine preventative, and elective stuff is profitable, and ERs and ICUs not so much.
 
Someothermonkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
halotosis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

doomjesse: In WV we are laying off the very people needed (nurses?  Really?) in other parts of the country.  Since it's all about money, I hope the nurses all move away to better paying places.  Then maybe we will realize what we've done.


Expect there to be a huge shortage of doctors, nurses, etc as soon as this is over.  They are going to quit en masse and like me, as a professional with talents, likely move to another country.  My company is shooting themselves in the foot like this, come this time next year, all the people who have talents will be gone because they mistreated us.  These money grubbing idiots are about to find out what I have known for years, they need me more than I need them.
 
