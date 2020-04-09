 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   Let's check in on the first state to legalize recreational marijuana and see how they're handling the quarantine   (kdvr.com) divider line
4
    More: Silly, Certified first responder, people howl, 2009 albums, English-language films, medical first responders, people, different reasons, first time  
•       •       •

226 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2020 at 9:22 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What rock did you just crawl out from under submitter?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Werewolves in Boulder?

/ahooooo!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rugged Ralph Rapid Rabbit Runner
 
bluewave69
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
also it's Puff,Puff,Puff Puff,Puff,Puff Puff,Puff,Puff Puff,Puff,Puff finish now there is no pass.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.