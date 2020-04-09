 Skip to content
(Talking Points Memo)   For over a month after the first US COVID-19 case, the Trump administration pushed US companies to export masks, ventilators, and other needed medical supplies to China. Source: Commerce Department bulletin to manufacturers   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh sure, but when Jesus was handing out loaves and fishes when nobody had any, he was a hero.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*ducks*
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reminds me of that time I thought I had a sexual TD.

I would mail myself encouraging letters saying things like "Teamwork Makes The Dreamwork".

But I have herpes.
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I appreciate the need for caution, but it does seem like we dodged this bullet. Isn't this week supposed to be the worst of it in NYC? And we ended up having enough ventilators. I keep hearing about people being afraid we're going to run out of them here or there, but I haven't heard a single story yet of any hospital actually running out and having to triage people and let some die. And if that were going to happen, it would be happening now.
 
Mrs Gruen P Autowind
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And that's all well and good, but Trump should have replenished our own stores, too.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sexual Touchdown?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: Reminds me of that time I thought I had a sexual TD.

I would mail myself encouraging letters saying things like "Teamwork Makes The Dreamwork".

But I have herpes.


Sexual touch down?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Sexual Touchdown?


Gdi.  I lose.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can forgive a compassionate blunder.
 
