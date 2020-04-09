 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Boris Johnson no longer pining for the fjords   (bbc.com) divider line
65
    More: News, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Cabinet, Prime minister, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Harold Wilson, 10 Downing Street, Westminster system, Mr Johnson  
•       •       •

3699 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2020 at 3:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



65 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump's anus just unclenched a little
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh good.  I don't like the guy but I don't want him to die either.  Plus, now I can laugh at the "What were you supposed to do?" meme without feeling guilty anymore.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, shiat.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...fark...
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe he died.
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully he farking learns from it and changes his ways.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better luck next time, Darwin.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone change the damned headline, he's not dead yet.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wealthy people may fare better in a pandemic
news at 11
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, he still is pining for the fjords.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
damn.
was really wanting the virus to win this one :-(
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll excuse me for being confused by the headline, as "pining for the fjords" was the shopkeeper's explanation for what the parrot was doing instead of being dead.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone actually believes Boris Johnson says?
 
insertsnarkyusername
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't we have nice things?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pining for the fjords


That does not mean what you think it means, tardedmitter.


For the rest of you: BoJo is out of ICU. He is not dead. He's getting better. He's not going on the cart.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: Someone change the damned headline, he's not dead yet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
richardhoefer.comView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: Someone change the damned headline, he's not dead yet.


Seriously. I was like "Damn that was quick!"

Although that would totally be typical for covid patients. :/
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: pining for the fjords


That does not mean what you think it means, tardedmitter.


For the rest of you: BoJo is out of ICU. He is not dead. He's getting better. He's not going on the cart.


He wants to go for a walk.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zamboni
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Better luck next time, Darwin.


Well, he has like six kids, so that ship has missed the space station.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, fark. That means he's going to not only leave the hospital, but tout his newly-acquired "herd immunity" as the right & proper way to handle COVID-19.

Good luck, UK. You're gonna need it.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: You'll excuse me for being confused by the headline, as "pining for the fjords" was the shopkeeper's explanation for what the parrot was doing instead of being dead.


You're correct.  The original line was used as an explanation for why the parrot appeared to be dead.  "He's not dead.  He's pining for the fjords".

Perhaps the intention was to imply that he was dead, and people were making up reasons why he was in fact not dead the whole time.  And now that it's clear he's not dead, we don't need to pretend the he is "pining".

In any case, it doesn't work.  The correct line, if you insist on a Python reference, should have been that, "he is not ready to get on the cart."
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Oh good.  I don't like the guy but I don't want him to die either.


Know how I know you're not British?
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.  I had high hopes.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Good. I hope he and his peers take this more seriously now, resulting in fewer avoidable deaths.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
God dammit! Why do only the evil people get to live??
 
Jairzinho [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Znuh: Hopefully he farking learns from it and changes his ways.


hahahaha...no.

Now that he seems to be out of the woods, he will double down on them:
IGM(privileged government-paid health care, so)FY!!
 
HumanSVD
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So much salt for fark.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
His head looks like a piece of gum dropped on a barber shop floor.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The good ones don't have to suffer what's to come.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh, I see the quote feature shiat the bed. That was in response to AAAAGGGGHHHH
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: His head looks like a piece of gum dropped on a barber shop taxi cab floor.


FTFY
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Well, fark. That means he's going to not only leave the hospital, but tout his newly-acquired "herd immunity" as the right & proper way to handle COVID-19.

Good luck, UK. You're gonna need it.


How many times does it have to be pointed out that while his science advisers advocated herd immunity he was saying containment was far better?
Here he is over a month ago saying that while "some argue" for herd immunity "I think it is far better" to contain and slow the spread as much as possible.
Boris Johnson on Priti Patel, Coronavirus and Changing Nappies | This Morning
Youtube vOHiaPwtGl4
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LindenFark: Good. I hope he and his peers take this more seriously now, resulting in fewer avoidable deaths.


If we know one thing about how his types work, that is NOT what will happen.

This will be used to show that the virus can be easily beaten.  And we have nothing to worry about.
 
Jairzinho [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: God dammit! Why do only the evil people get to live??

Fark user imageView Full Size

"I still have four or five heart attacks left , you know?"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Better luck next time, Darwin.


Darwin's hands are currently full with the olds who chain smoked and or ate nothing but fried foods for most of their lives.

Ten years older Boris would've been a goner. The guy looks like congestive heart failure.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Should have the sad tag.
 
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Doesn't want to go on the cart, does he?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is he nailed to his perch?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know who will be claiming it was his magic drug shipment that saved him.
 
sonnyboy11 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Englebert Slaptyback: pining for the fjords


That does not mean what you think it means, tardedmitter.


For the rest of you: BoJo is out of ICU. He is not dead. He's getting better. He's not going on the cart.

He wants to go for a walk.


He's not fooling anyone, you know.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Arkanaut: You'll excuse me for being confused by the headline, as "pining for the fjords" was the shopkeeper's explanation for what the parrot was doing instead of being dead.

You're correct.  The original line was used as an explanation for why the parrot appeared to be dead.  "He's not dead.  He's pining for the fjords".

Perhaps the intention was to imply that he was dead, and people were making up reasons why he was in fact not dead the whole time.  And now that it's clear he's not dead, we don't need to pretend the he is "pining".

In any case, it doesn't work.  The correct line, if you insist on a Python reference, should have been that, "he is not ready to get on the cart."


Except that might not fit either, because in that case, the poor guy feeling happy was murdered for convenience sake.
 
Juc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Oh good.  I don't like the guy but I don't want him to die either.  Plus, now I can laugh at the "What were you supposed to do?" meme without feeling guilty anymore.


Well he's gonna die eventually.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Oh good. I don't like the guy but I don't want him to die either.


This - it would be a catastrophe for him or Trump or Putin to die of this.
Their loonie followers would flip out and start civil wars.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: God dammit! Why do only the evil people get to live??


...
You're alive you know. What does that say about you?
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Well, fark. That means he's going to not only leave the hospital, but tout his newly-acquired "herd immunity" as the right & proper way to handle COVID-19.

Good luck, UK. You're gonna need it.


Well now his has immunity they can cut the NHS funding by 75% before those dastardly poor, colours, and foreigners can waste the money with treatment instead of giving himself big tax cuts and payouts.
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can't tell if he looks awful
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: You'll excuse me for being confused by the headline, as "pining for the fjords" was the shopkeeper's explanation for what the parrot was doing instead of being dead.


But the parrot was in fact dead.

Englebert Slaptyback: That does not mean what you think it means, tardedmitter.


Yes, it does.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Not subbie
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.