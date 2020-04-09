 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(1A)   Tom Hanks interviewed on NPR about being alive 50 years after part of his spacecraft blew up on the way to the Moon and almost 25 years the movie about it came out starring Jim Lovell as the captain of the USS Iwo Jima   (the1a.org) divider line
35
    More: Hero, Apollo 14, Apollo 11, Commander Jim Lovell, Neil Armstrong, Eugene Cernan, Apollo 13, Moon, Jim Lovell  
•       •       •

885 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 09 Apr 2020 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AgonistAlex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
almost 25 years the movie about it came out


duhh, what?
 
costermonger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched the movie with my kids recently (for probably the first time in 20ish years) and I was not prepared for how young everyone looks.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember some right-wing pastor complaining that America was becoming "sissified" after Tom Hanks was cast as a gay man in "Philadelphia" in 1993.

Meanwhile, back in 1980...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the absolute ever-lovin' f*ck is happening in that headline
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline makes my penis soft.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have what subby's having
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have Lovell's book, "Lost Moon".  It's excellent.  The movie cuts out a bunch and "telescopes" a bunch of events, but that's just the nature of making a film instead of, say, a miniseries.

Also, if you're interested:

The Apollo XIII Flight Journal.
https://history.nasa.gov/afj/ap13fj/i​n​dex.html

The exciting part starts here:
https://history.nasa.gov/afj/ap13fj/0​8​day3-problem.html
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they ever make a Zoltan glory hole machine?

/I am at work NWiF am I GIS
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DecemberNitro: What in the absolute ever-lovin' f*ck is happening in that headline


A Trump press conference.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DecemberNitro: What in the absolute ever-lovin' f*ck is happening in that headline


Subby forgot an "after".


...and Poland
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this wackjob's best friend is a volleyball and he got the china virus. he should be put on a deserted island.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: DecemberNitro: What in the absolute ever-lovin' f*ck is happening in that headline

Subby forgot an "after".


...and Poland


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charles of York
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline left me cross eyed
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I taught Astronomy I would show that movie to the class. And every single time, in the closing scene every eye was glued to the screen and you could hear a pin drop even though everyone knows that they make it. It's that good a film.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it was a damn fine movie, too...
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby forgot to mention that Tom Hanks earned the Medal of Honor for his conduct at Guadalcanal only to be mercilessly cut down at Iwo Jima.
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still my favorite scene. The cgi holds up well.

Apollo 13
Youtube nwOhTnEYbqU
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: And it was a damn fine movie, too...


One of the neat things you learn from the book is that the scene where they have that minor yelling session at each other didn't happen.  They were just too busy and too professional for that to happen.   But it was put in the movie because people expect drama.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

way south: Still my favorite scene. The cgi holds up well.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nwOhTnEY​bqU]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
We already know that March was not kind to Mr Hanks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frantic Freddie
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
When Apollo 13 came out I was talking to a young lady, 21 at the time & in college, about it. She stopped me "DON'T TELL ME HOW IT ENDS!!!"

I said "You don't know how it ends?"

She said no, turned out she only vaguely knew that we'd been to the Moon & didn't know we had satellites circling the Earth.
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I sometimes think about career trajectories and Why Tom picked Philadelphia and Steve Gutenberg let the Stonemasons lead him astray. They were functionally interchangeable in the 80s.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i liek when they go peepee on space lol
 
cepson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here's a pretty good explanation for what went wrong from the ever informative Scott Manley:

What Caused The Explosion That Crippled Apollo 13?
Youtube eO19LTJZM6c
 
way south
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: We already know that March was not kind to Mr Hanks.

[Fark user image 500x281]


March was a long year for everyone.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

way south: Still my favorite scene. The cgi holds up well.


What CGI? This movie was made back when effects were done in camera.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AgonistAlex: almost 25 years the movie about it came out


duhh, what?


and a cameo is a starring role?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Frantic Freddie: When Apollo 13 came out I was talking to a young lady, 21 at the time & in college, about it. She stopped me "DON'T TELL ME HOW IT ENDS!!!"

I said "You don't know how it ends?"

She said no, turned out she only vaguely knew that we'd been to the Moon & didn't know we had satellites circling the Earth.


I dated someone kind of like that, she had never seen moon or the stars through a telescope before, it just never came up. I showed her how to navigate.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

way south: durbnpoisn: We already know that March was not kind to Mr Hanks.

[Fark user image 500x281]

March was a long year for everyone.


Yes, well it was a Long March, certainly.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Frantic Freddie: When Apollo 13 came out I was talking to a young lady, 21 at the time & in college, about it. She stopped me "DON'T TELL ME HOW IT ENDS!!!"

I said "You don't know how it ends?"

She said no, turned out she only vaguely knew that we'd been to the Moon & didn't know we had satellites circling the Earth.


She must've been great in the sack, though
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Frantic Freddie: When Apollo 13 came out I was talking to a young lady, 21 at the time & in college, about it. She stopped me "DON'T TELL ME HOW IT ENDS!!!"

I said "You don't know how it ends?"

She said no, turned out she only vaguely knew that we'd been to the Moon & didn't know we had satellites circling the Earth.


The ship sinks. Jack drowns, but Rose makes it.
 
jayphat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

way south: Still my favorite scene. The cgi holds up well.

[YouTube video: Apollo 13]


Question: were astronauts wives given direct access to mission com feeds at that point?
 
jayphat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cepson: Here's a pretty good explanation for what went wrong from the ever informative Scott Manley:

[YouTube video: What Caused The Explosion That Crippled Apollo 13?]


Without watching IIRC from reading in the past: a switch with the wrong voltage was installed on the oxygen tank?
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CluelessMoron: Frantic Freddie: When Apollo 13 came out I was talking to a young lady, 21 at the time & in college, about it. She stopped me "DON'T TELL ME HOW IT ENDS!!!"

I said "You don't know how it ends?"

She said no, turned out she only vaguely knew that we'd been to the Moon & didn't know we had satellites circling the Earth.

The ship sinks. Jack drowns, but Rose makes it.


Thanks Jerk. I hadn't seen that movie yet.
I was gonna watch it right after I get done with The 6th Sense here in a little bit. I hope everything turns out okay with Bruce Willace and his issues with his wife.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.