(Daily Mail)   The Russians are dancing, dancing, dancing   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
bluewave69
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What some Russian dancing can look like.

LITTLE BIG - GO BANANAS (Official Music Video)
Youtube ADlGkXAz1D0
 
Fissile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yes, Putin orders the Red Army to dance in celebration of his useful idiot's rapid destruction of Murica.

Soviet Army dancing to Hard Bass
Youtube A1PAO3jgmXY
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ra Ra RasPutin animation 720 1080 HD Version @slocband @paceaudio
Youtube WhPvJOnHotE
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

morg: [YouTube video: Ra Ra RasPutin animation 720 1080 HD Version @slocband @paceaudio]


Since this is covered, I guess I need

Zangief Ending(english) Street Fighter II - original
Youtube ejJIILrrb0E
 
The Kitchen Ninja [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Russian Dancing Men : animated music video : MrWeebl
Youtube NyiEaSzpdMk
 
