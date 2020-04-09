 Skip to content
(Fark)   Welcome Fark Artists to ye Fartist Friday contest. This week's theme: "Cupboard & Cabinet Creations." Raid your stashes and showcase your favorite social distancing provisions. Difficulty: Cans, cartons and paper goods only. LGT last week's contest   (fark.com) divider line
E-Brake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday weekly contest! Come hither and show off your mad skills while we practice socially distancing together. Enable the voting button for your entries, and votinate for your favorites among the slew.

Fartist Friday contests will be submitted Thursdays with entries opening up on the Main Page on Friday. TotalFarkers get an hour before then to submit their entries - membership has its privileges! The contest will close at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

Fartist Fridays will be multi-media weekly contests with themes about social distancing a plus. Got some great ideas for future contests, send 'em along to Farkback: https://www.fark.com/feedback

Be sure to enable voting for your entries, with a max allowed of 3 entries per person please and thank you. If you need voting enabled for your entry, clicky its Report to Mods button and we'll flip the switch, piece of cake.

All works must follow the theme requirements and be original.

This week's Fartist Friday theme: "Cupboard & Cabinet Creations": Raid your stashes and showcase your favorite social distancing provisions! Get hands-on artsy crafty and post the picture here - no photoshopping, etc.

Difficulty: the only provisions to be showcased are cans, cartons and paper goods like TP (if you're lucky enough to have any). Dress up your refreshing can of Fresca in a crown. Present your bog roll stash (pre-used, please) with pizzazz. Toss that can of water chestnuts aside and put your Spaghettios decorated front and center in a masterpiece d'resistance. You get the gist. Ignore what the grownups say: Play with your food! But, carefully please - no use crying over spilled canned milk.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the NNL

We're open to better names for the contest too, post any stupendous ideas.

Remember: You can do anything with Fartist Friday. Anything at all. The only limit is yourself...and the theme.
 
