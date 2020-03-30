 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Good news: Total hospitalizations in NY rose by only 200 yesterday. Bad news: Because 799 beds were "freed" up   (nytimes.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the people who don't have insurance aren't going to the hospital, choosing to die at home instead.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: And the people who don't have insurance aren't going to the hospital, choosing to die at home instead.


It's not so much choosing to die at home, as it is the only option.

One of my kids has a sinus infection, and we're just self doctoring.  But he's been talking with a friend that has all the signs of covid19.  The friend has no job, no way of getting the funds to even afford treatment.  We've put together a care package of drinks and OTC meds and dropped them off.

Fortunately, the kid and the friend are both pretty young and somewhat healthy, so they will both probably survive.  It sucks that the friend's family can't help more, but when everyone is losing jobs, here's where we end up.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Choosing may have been a poor...choice.
They had a NYC EMS officer on last night who did 12 full arrests in one day. That's farking insane.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the second straight day, Mr. Cuomo compared the toll of the virus to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, calling the virus a "silent explosion that ripples through society with the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on 9/11."

The 9/11 victims (in NY) weren't random, they were largely from one small area that had been previously attacked.  And covid isn't "evil," it's a virus without any brain to form intent.  It doesn't "want" to kill us because it's incapable of "wanting" anything.  It's not it's motivated by "hate for our freedoms."
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's advisors:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death is a lagging indicator. It shows you who got the virus 7-14 days ago. That said, it's really one of the only reliable indicators.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: For the second straight day, Mr. Cuomo compared the toll of the virus to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, calling the virus a "silent explosion that ripples through society with the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on 9/11."

The 9/11 victims (in NY) weren't random, they were largely from one small area that had been previously attacked.  And covid isn't "evil," it's a virus without any brain to form intent.  It doesn't "want" to kill us because it's incapable of "wanting" anything.  It's not it's motivated by "hate for our freedoms."


I don't think shrugging and pointing out that it's random helps either.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: And the people who don't have insurance aren't going to the hospital, choosing to die at home instead.


Too bad we don't have Medicare for All.  But I'm sure the current Democratic candidate supports it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: cretinbob: And the people who don't have insurance aren't going to the hospital, choosing to die at home instead.

Too bad we don't have Medicare for All.  But I'm sure the current Democratic candidate supports it.

[Fark user image image 480x360]


How does this lie say alive?
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, everyone's talking about how we've hit the peak...

Maybe, maybe California and New York have...but most rural areas haven't even started yet, and we want to send everyone back to work already.  If that happens, May and June will be deadlier than March was, mark my words.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: For the second straight day, Mr. Cuomo compared the toll of the virus to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, calling the virus a "silent explosion that ripples through society with the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on 9/11."

The 9/11 victims (in NY) weren't random, they were largely from one small area that had been previously attacked.  And covid isn't "evil," it's a virus without any brain to form intent.  It doesn't "want" to kill us because it's incapable of "wanting" anything.  It's not it's motivated by "hate for our freedoms."


It's random in the sense that the only thing that the all the people had in common in the towers was that they happened to work in one.

Similiarly, the only commonality in people who contract the 'Rona is that they tend to be homo sapiens sapiens
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Meanwhile, everyone's talking about how we've hit the peak...

Maybe, maybe California and New York have...but most rural areas haven't even started yet, and we want to send everyone back to work already.  If that happens, May and June will be deadlier than March was, mark my words.


LA had their most deaths reported yesterday.  The Orange Menace was lying yesterday as well that LA had flattened out.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: RodneyToady: For the second straight day, Mr. Cuomo compared the toll of the virus to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, calling the virus a "silent explosion that ripples through society with the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on 9/11."

The 9/11 victims (in NY) weren't random, they were largely from one small area that had been previously attacked.  And covid isn't "evil," it's a virus without any brain to form intent.  It doesn't "want" to kill us because it's incapable of "wanting" anything.  It's not it's motivated by "hate for our freedoms."

I don't think shrugging and pointing out that it's random helps either.


It's about the same as those bible t.v. idiots who say tornados and hurricanes are gods wrath for the ghey.

If we can accept that weather is random, accepting that a virus also is random should hurt nothing.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

max_pooper: AngryDragon: cretinbob: And the people who don't have insurance aren't going to the hospital, choosing to die at home instead.

Too bad we don't have Medicare for All.  But I'm sure the current Democratic candidate supports it.

[Fark user image image 480x360]

How does this lie say alive?


Are you living under a rock?

Joe Biden Says The Coronavirus Crisis Has Not Caused Him To Support 'Medicare For All'
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: For the second straight day, Mr. Cuomo compared the toll of the virus to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, calling the virus a "silent explosion that ripples through society with the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on 9/11."

The 9/11 victims (in NY) weren't random, they were largely from one small area that had been previously attacked.  And covid isn't "evil," it's a virus without any brain to form intent.  It doesn't "want" to kill us because it's incapable of "wanting" anything.  It's not it's motivated by "hate for our freedoms."


This - if Coronavirus could be cajoled, or conned, or intimidated, or shamed, or lied to, or bribed, Donnie could deal with it.
But the fat f**king loser finally met an adversary he can't bullshiat.
 
T.rex
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: For the second straight day, Mr. Cuomo compared the toll of the virus to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, calling the virus a "silent explosion that ripples through society with the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on 9/11."

The 9/11 victims (in NY) weren't random, they were largely from one small area that had been previously attacked.  And covid isn't "evil," it's a virus without any brain to form intent.  It doesn't "want" to kill us because it's incapable of "wanting" anything.  It's not it's motivated by "hate for our freedoms."


Agreed. I don't even think a virus has a will to propagate.   It might affect a billion people due to it's mechanism, but it doesn't care if it only infected 1 person, instead.   Everything it does, is purely happenstance.

Some viruses are more 'successful' than others, but not because it tried to be.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: For the second straight day, Mr. Cuomo compared the toll of the virus to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, calling the virus a "silent explosion that ripples through society with the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on 9/11."

The 9/11 victims (in NY) weren't random, they were largely from one small area that had been previously attacked.  And covid isn't "evil," it's a virus without any brain to form intent.  It doesn't "want" to kill us because it's incapable of "wanting" anything.  It's not it's motivated by "hate for our freedoms."


He should be comparing it to Benghazi.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jso2897: RodneyToady: For the second straight day, Mr. Cuomo compared the toll of the virus to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, calling the virus a "silent explosion that ripples through society with the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on 9/11."

The 9/11 victims (in NY) weren't random, they were largely from one small area that had been previously attacked.  And covid isn't "evil," it's a virus without any brain to form intent.  It doesn't "want" to kill us because it's incapable of "wanting" anything.  It's not it's motivated by "hate for our freedoms."

This - if Coronavirus could be cajoled, or conned, or intimidated, or shamed, or lied to, or bribed, Donnie could deal with it.
But the fat f**king loser finally met an adversary he can't bullshiat.


Rent free.
 
T.rex
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: IlGreven: Meanwhile, everyone's talking about how we've hit the peak...

Maybe, maybe California and New York have...but most rural areas haven't even started yet, and we want to send everyone back to work already.  If that happens, May and June will be deadlier than March was, mark my words.

LA had their most deaths reported yesterday.  The Orange Menace was lying yesterday as well that LA had flattened out.


LA having their most deaths, while the infection rate flattening out, are not 2 mutually exclusive concepts.   The democratic mayor said the same thing, so perhaps you have a contention with him, as well.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is it too soon to bring up all the now vacant rent controlled apartments that we need to make sure stay rent controlled?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jso2897: RodneyToady: For the second straight day, Mr. Cuomo compared the toll of the virus to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, calling the virus a "silent explosion that ripples through society with the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on 9/11."

The 9/11 victims (in NY) weren't random, they were largely from one small area that had been previously attacked.  And covid isn't "evil," it's a virus without any brain to form intent.  It doesn't "want" to kill us because it's incapable of "wanting" anything.  It's not it's motivated by "hate for our freedoms."

This - if Coronavirus could be cajoled, or conned, or intimidated, or shamed, or lied to, or bribed, Donnie could deal with it.
But the fat f**king loser finally met an adversary he can't bullshiat.


He's counting on several miracles in a row happening.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

T.rex: Peter Weyland: IlGreven: Meanwhile, everyone's talking about how we've hit the peak...

Maybe, maybe California and New York have...but most rural areas haven't even started yet, and we want to send everyone back to work already.  If that happens, May and June will be deadlier than March was, mark my words.

LA had their most deaths reported yesterday.  The Orange Menace was lying yesterday as well that LA had flattened out.

LA having their most deaths, while the infection rate flattening out, are not 2 mutually exclusive concepts.   The democratic mayor said the same thing, so perhaps you have a contention with him, as well.


1) Flattening out does not me "stop having new cases" it means "stopping an increasing rate of cases."

2) Deaths are a trailing indicator.

\ It apparently takes 3 weeks to understand that.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

max_pooper: AngryDragon: cretinbob: And the people who don't have insurance aren't going to the hospital, choosing to die at home instead.

Too bad we don't have Medicare for All.  But I'm sure the current Democratic candidate supports it.

[Fark user image image 480x360]

How does this lie say alive?


I can tell you but I only know the word in Russian.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Opacity: Trump's advisors:
[Fark user image image 601x324]


Show us a pic of the govenor and one the mayor of New York, sport.
 
T.rex
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

T.rex: Peter Weyland: IlGreven: Meanwhile, everyone's talking about how we've hit the peak...

Maybe, maybe California and New York have...but most rural areas haven't even started yet, and we want to send everyone back to work already.  If that happens, May and June will be deadlier than March was, mark my words.

LA had their most deaths reported yesterday.  The Orange Menace was lying yesterday as well that LA had flattened out.

LA having their most deaths, while the infection rate flattening out, are not 2 mutually exclusive concepts.   The democratic mayor said the same thing, so perhaps you have a contention with him, as well.


Even the death rate is flattened out.  This is percentages.  How many people have it, and how many died in a given day.   Even though they had their highest deaths, it was a flattened percentage, compared to the previous day of infection to death ratio.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I am confused by some of the numbers. Today I looked at the doubling rate in various provinces of Canada and countries. There seems to be some contracdiction because one site (a source digne de foi) says Canada's doubling rate is the same as the USA at 5 days, but another trust-worthy Canadian sources says that the doubling rate in BC is down to 28 days, while it is more like 11 in much of the rest of Canada. The famous visualcapitalist trajectory graph shows quite a distance between the two countries and so do the other graphs I looked at. They are obviously not in sync and not updated the same way.

Still there is some comfort there although now Canadian provinces have joined the model game with very scary numbers. From the looks of thing, Saskatchewan is about to annex the USA and take over its cases and deaths. Will this happen? Probably not. The numbers are an extreme worst case scenario and nobody in their right mind would annex the USA at the moment when they can grab BC and Alberta, Canada's two richest provinces, instead.

What caught my eye was the 799 new deaths. Obviously it gets much worse before it gets better. But that is way more deaths than Canada has had in total over the last four months. In one day. In one state. Almost in one city.

As the greatest financial center and one of the great tourist attractions of the world, New York City has it very rough. Rougher than Italy, which is probably where the CoVid 19 virus came from in NYC's case. Yes, NYC has a lot of Asian connections, but London and other European capitals and countries are even tighter with the Home Away From Home of the world. Trump can stop saying the Chinese Virus any time now. Wait for it. Wait for it. Don't hold your breath, now is a bad time to not be breathing. They'll declare you dead or do a triage on your ass on a dime.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Old Grimmy needs a vacation...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: max_pooper: AngryDragon: cretinbob: And the people who don't have insurance aren't going to the hospital, choosing to die at home instead.

Too bad we don't have Medicare for All.  But I'm sure the current Democratic candidate supports it.

[Fark user image image 480x360]

How does this lie say alive?

I can tell you but I only know the word in Russian.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Next week:

keethealth.comView Full Size
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When are we going to get national Healthcare for all?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I am confused by some of the numbers. Today I looked at the doubling rate in various provinces of Canada and countries. There seems to be some contracdiction because one site (a source digne de foi) says Canada's doubling rate is the same as the USA at 5 days, but another trust-worthy Canadian sources says that the doubling rate in BC is down to 28 days, while it is more like 11 in much of the rest of Canada. The famous visualcapitalist trajectory graph shows quite a distance between the two countries and so do the other graphs I looked at. They are obviously not in sync and not updated the same way.

Still there is some comfort there although now Canadian provinces have joined the model game with very scary numbers. From the looks of thing, Saskatchewan is about to annex the USA and take over its cases and deaths. Will this happen? Probably not. The numbers are an extreme worst case scenario and nobody in their right mind would annex the USA at the moment when they can grab BC and Alberta, Canada's two richest provinces, instead.

What caught my eye was the 799 new deaths. Obviously it gets much worse before it gets better. But that is way more deaths than Canada has had in total over the last four months. In one day. In one state. Almost in one city.

As the greatest financial center and one of the great tourist attractions of the world, New York City has it very rough. Rougher than Italy, which is probably where the CoVid 19 virus came from in NYC's case. Yes, NYC has a lot of Asian connections, but London and other European capitals and countries are even tighter with the Home Away From Home of the world. Trump can stop saying the Chinese Virus any time now. Wait for it. Wait for it. Don't hold your breath, now is a bad time to not be breathing. They'll declare you dead or do a triage on your ass on a dime.


I'm on a short coffee break right now so I don't have time to link the graph, but what you're seeing is probably due to Quebec, and to a lesser extent Newfoundland blowing out the national average for doubling time. The rest of provinces are clustered below the overall average.
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brantgoose: There seems to be some contracdiction because one site (a source digne de foi) says Canada's doubling rate is the same as the USA at 5 days, but another trust-worthy Canadian sources says that the doubling rate in BC is down to 28 days, while it is more like 11 in much of the rest of Canada


It's more because BC knew what to do.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/britis​h​-columbia/bc-ontario-quebec-covid-19-1​.5524056
 
Spindle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I expect the rise in new cases to start rising at a set rate soon, not because we are rounding the bend on the outbreak, but because we have reached capacity of our testing abilities
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: jso2897: RodneyToady: For the second straight day, Mr. Cuomo compared the toll of the virus to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, calling the virus a "silent explosion that ripples through society with the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on 9/11."

The 9/11 victims (in NY) weren't random, they were largely from one small area that had been previously attacked.  And covid isn't "evil," it's a virus without any brain to form intent.  It doesn't "want" to kill us because it's incapable of "wanting" anything.  It's not it's motivated by "hate for our freedoms."

This - if Coronavirus could be cajoled, or conned, or intimidated, or shamed, or lied to, or bribed, Donnie could deal with it.
But the fat f**king loser finally met an adversary he can't bullshiat.

Rent free.


Thanks to the CARES act, they can't even evict him either!
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zippythechimp: When are we going to get national Healthcare for all?


England's over there.

Report back with results.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: cretinbob: And the people who don't have insurance aren't going to the hospital, choosing to die at home instead.

It's not so much choosing to die at home, as it is the only option.

One of my kids has a sinus infection, and we're just self doctoring.  But he's been talking with a friend that has all the signs of covid19.  The friend has no job, no way of getting the funds to even afford treatment.  We've put together a care package of drinks and OTC meds and dropped them off.

Fortunately, the kid and the friend are both pretty young and somewhat healthy, so they will both probably survive.  It sucks that the friend's family can't help more, but when everyone is losing jobs, here's where we end up.


And these kinds of situations effect all of us.  Because the kid not only is not getting the medical attention he needs, but he's also not being tested, so that is one more point of data we need but don't have if we are going to accurately track the progress of this disease.  We can't stamp it out if we don't know where it is.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: RodneyToady: For the second straight day, Mr. Cuomo compared the toll of the virus to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, calling the virus a "silent explosion that ripples through society with the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on 9/11."

The 9/11 victims (in NY) weren't random, they were largely from one small area that had been previously attacked.  And covid isn't "evil," it's a virus without any brain to form intent.  It doesn't "want" to kill us because it's incapable of "wanting" anything.  It's not it's motivated by "hate for our freedoms."

I don't think shrugging and pointing out that it's random helps either.


I think it helps. It helps emotionally to know and be reminded that what we are fighting is an impersonal force of nature, like a tornado or a flood.  Not an Islamic terrorist organization with actual evil intent.  It definitely doesn't help for our leaders to make inapt comparisons.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DrWhy: Nurglitch: RodneyToady: For the second straight day, Mr. Cuomo compared the toll of the virus to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, calling the virus a "silent explosion that ripples through society with the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on 9/11."

The 9/11 victims (in NY) weren't random, they were largely from one small area that had been previously attacked.  And covid isn't "evil," it's a virus without any brain to form intent.  It doesn't "want" to kill us because it's incapable of "wanting" anything.  It's not it's motivated by "hate for our freedoms."

I don't think shrugging and pointing out that it's random helps either.

I think it helps. It helps emotionally to know and be reminded that what we are fighting is an impersonal force of nature, like a tornado or a flood.  Not an Islamic terrorist organization with actual evil intent.  It definitely doesn't help for our leaders to make inapt comparisons.


/On the Internet, no one can hear you shrug.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"...the same evil that we saw on 9/11."

So this is a muslim virus??
Those motherfarkers...
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: And the people who don't have insurance aren't going to the hospital, choosing to die at home instead.


At least Alexa can keep you company as you die:

https://gizmodo.com/elderly-covid-19-​v​ictim-spent-days-pleading-for-help-wi-​1842774391
 
DrWhy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Meanwhile, everyone's talking about how we've hit the peak...

Maybe, maybe California and New York have...but most rural areas haven't even started yet, and we want to send everyone back to work already.  If that happens, May and June will be deadlier than March was, mark my words.


The nation as a whole really does appear to have hit the peak.  We are continuing to expand testing, but the number of new cases reported isn't rising in tandem.  The last four days have had fewer new cases than five days ago.  But.  As you point this is a big country and a peak overall doesn't mean a peak everywhere.  Washington state's numbers have been showing it has passed it's peak quite a while ago now.  As you said, CA and NY also appear to have just reached their peak in the past few days.  But other places around the country the case load is still growing fast and fierce.  Not everywhere in the country shut down at the same time.  It'll be the same coming out the other side.  I still expect to see some restrictions beginning to be lifted in some state by the end of this month.  But it will probably be at least summer before the whole country will have been through this and starting to approach normal again.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: "...the same evil that we saw on 9/11."

So this is a muslim virus??
Those motherfarkers...


No, that was MERS.
 
