 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Covid is now the leading cause of death in the US. But remember, it's just the flu   (msn.com) divider line
106
    More: Murica, Death, Demography, White House, Mortality rate, Washington, D.C., Johns Hopkins University, President of the United States, Thomas Jefferson  
•       •       •

1053 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2020 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



106 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Friend of mine is married to a respiratory therapist at Emory Midtown in Atlanta.  They lose about 3 people a day to it.  And that's the more expensive hospital.  I can't imagine what it's like over at Grady.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friends mother is dying from it, the doctors give her 2 days to live in another state and he cant go see her because of travel restrictions and his own health. Its really heart breaking.

The worst thing about this disease is that when you're dying in the hospital, you die alone and your loved ones cant even see/talk/hug you before you're gone forever.

That's the worst.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are losing people at a rate approaching 2 deaths per minute.  It was only 1 death per minute a day ago.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My advice:  DON'T GET THE FLU.

I have atrial fibrillation myself. I should stop doing that. And coughing. It annoys me, it'll annoy other people when I am out and about with my wee face mask the only thing protecting me from the Big Scary World.

Seriously, everybody gets the flu vaccine in 2021 or else you can be shot at will even by the Pope.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many deaths caused by Boredom and Stupidity will be incorrectly attributed to COVID-19?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Person with heart disease dies of heart disease? Through the magic of numbers, ABRACADABRA! They're now dead of COVID-19!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right now I'm watching an old episode of Outer Limits.
It's starting out with a committee of politicians ignoring a scientist.
I wonder how it's going to end.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Friend of mine is married to a respiratory therapist at Emory Midtown in Atlanta.  They lose about 3 people a day to it.  And that's the more expensive hospital.  I can't imagine what it's like over at Grady.


They are losing 2-3 a shift at my wife's hospital in Oakland.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Steroid: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x662]


Whatever you have to do to survive, honey. I am OK with a little profanity, it saves humanity from much insanity.
 
Kiz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: We are losing people at a rate approaching 2 deaths per minute.  It was only 1 death per minute a day ago.


The rate doubles every few days as the virus spreads to more people. The exact time it takes varies according to how locked down the region is.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Rapmaster2000: Friend of mine is married to a respiratory therapist at Emory Midtown in Atlanta.  They lose about 3 people a day to it.  And that's the more expensive hospital.  I can't imagine what it's like over at Grady.

They are losing 2-3 a shift at my wife's hospital in Oakland.


Those are just heart disease. Fake news.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deaths in the U.S. from Covid: 16k, with 1.5m confirmed infected.
Deaths in the U.S. on our roads: 38k, with 4.4m confirmed injured.
do we also need a traffic vaccine?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Rapmaster2000: Friend of mine is married to a respiratory therapist at Emory Midtown in Atlanta.  They lose about 3 people a day to it.  And that's the more expensive hospital.  I can't imagine what it's like over at Grady.

They are losing 2-3 a shift at my wife's hospital in Oakland.


God bless. I will call the  Old Guy up using the Atheist Emergency Hotline. It's really the same hotline that Mothers and Grandmothers use, but don't tell them, because some of them will be offended.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The right wing keeps pushing ridiculous argument after ridiculous argument why this isn't so bad. So far we've done:
- it's just the flu
- the death rate is exaggerated because they put down COVID on the death certificate regardless
- the rate is only going up because testing is going up
- look at that empty hospital over there
- only elderly people die from it so who cares
- actually everybody already got it and didn't notice and now they're immune

I probably missed some. The point is, they keep going on about how it's not that bad, and yet for some reason they're stacking up bodies like cordwood and bringing in refrigerated trucks and building tent hospitals in the park and now most deaths are from it, but hey get back to work, proles, and die a glorious death in service of the Shareholders (praise be unto Them).

All y'all stat nerds can keep arguing about this denominator and that ascertainment bias, and I'm just going to point to that growing pile of dead bodies and tell you to GFY.
 
mdarius [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just for perspective: more people have died throughout history than have died of Coronavirus.

And a miracle is coming.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local cemetery going from 2 or 3 burials a week to 6 to 8 per day is fake news and heart disease.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention people who say, "We don't shut down the country for the flu and that kills [number pulled out of ass that is on the order of 10^5] people per year": You're not actually making the argument you think you're making.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder how many deaths caused by Boredom and Stupidity will be incorrectly attributed to COVID-19?


No in an excess deaths count it will be correctly attributed to covid
 
Gough [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure if this is the time-lapse  referred to in TFA, but it makes the same point.

https://public.flourish.studio/visual​i​sation/1712761/
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Person with heart disease dies of heart disease? Through the magic of numbers, ABRACADABRA! They're now dead of COVID-19!


I know you get your jollies trying to get a reaction out of people.

Please stop.

It's not funny.  Not with this.  I would say most other things are tolerable. But not this.

In the event you are not trolling and you truly believe it is a hoax, then prove it by infecting yourself.
 
Phins [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Person with heart disease dies of heart disease? Through the magic of numbers, ABRACADABRA! They're now dead of COVID-19!


Person with heart disease was alive before getting Covid-19.

Are you getting paid to disseminate Trumper talking points or do you work for free because it's an honor to serve the Dear Leader?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See this can't be right, I have been told over and over by the Republican propaganda machine FOX news et al that this was no were near as bad as the seasonal flu.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Person with heart disease dies of heart disease? Through the magic of numbers, ABRACADABRA! They're now dead of COVID-19!


Yeah, and they're also counting car crashes and farmyard animals.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder how many deaths caused by Boredom and Stupidity will be incorrectly attributed to COVID-19?


For a while, all of them? No, it's the other way round.

Coronavirus triggers heart attacks, strokes, pre-existing conditions of every sort, including metabolic disorder (obesity) and even the flu. It is a co-conspirator with all the major diseases, especially Trumpism. If a doctor doesn't put it on a death certificate, it never officially happened. But nothing, not even death, has just one cause. In fact, I imagine a thing with only one cause would be that cause. God, any one?  I certainly can't think of any.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Deaths in the U.S. from Covid: 16k, with 1.5m confirmed infected.
Deaths in the U.S. on our roads: 38k, with 4.4m confirmed injured.
do we also need a traffic vaccine?


The important thing is, you figured out how to 'add comment'.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Person with heart disease dies of heart disease? Through the magic of numbers, ABRACADABRA! They're now dead of COVID-19!


shame on you.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: My local cemetery going from 2 or 3 burials a week to 6 to 8 per day is fake news and heart disease.


Yeah, it's still funny. Especially if you take a god's eye view of the Cosmic Joke that is humanity.

Like the two Greek philosophers, you either have to die laughing at an ass eating a thorny plant or weep yourself to death at the tragedy. To the man who feels, life is tragedy. To the man who thinks, comedy, eh?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Person with heart disease dies of heart disease? Through the magic of numbers, ABRACADABRA! They're now dead of COVID-19!


i.redd.itView Full Size

"Block 32, Part 1 of the standard U.S. Certificate of Death does not work that way!!!!"
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: mrmopar5287: Person with heart disease dies of heart disease? Through the magic of numbers, ABRACADABRA! They're now dead of COVID-19!

shame on you.


It has no shame.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Deaths in the U.S. from Covid: 16k, with 1.5m confirmed infected.
Deaths in the U.S. on our roads: 38k, with 4.4m confirmed injured.
do we also need a traffic vaccine?


Adjust for per day in the first two weeks of April and get back to us.

Hint - deaths on the road would have to be running around 700k per year to match Covid 19.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Also, remember that without social distancing policies, this would be at least 20x worse.

Right now only 500k Americans have caught COVID-19.

Yet COVID-19 is 5x more infectious than the flu is, and over 10 million Americans get that each year.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Person with heart disease dies of heart disease? Through the magic of numbers, ABRACADABRA! They're now dead of COVID-19!


This "logic" is all over Freeperville... By the same token I suppose no one dies of cancer or AIDS either.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

zeroman987: In the event you are not trolling and you truly believe it is a hoax, then prove it by infecting yourself.


I was already sick the middle weeks of March. I'm over it.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Trumper stupidity is strong in this thread! I see the "School of Hard Knocks" is well represented.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gough: I'm not sure if this is the time-lapse  referred to in TFA, but it makes the same point.

https://public.flourish.studio/visuali​sation/1712761/


Wow, that kind of puts in place doesn't it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I sure hope that tiger recovers. They're an endangered species. So endangered in the wild that most of them are in zoos or the hands of private collectors in the USA.

What's up with the Tiger Man lately? Has he died of coronavirus yet?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

maxheck: AIDS


This one is the easiest: no one dies of AIDS. You die of something else that is opportunistic because of AIDS.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks like my mom got lucky, dying of cancer last year (April 4) instead of this year.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: mrmopar5287: Person with heart disease dies of heart disease? Through the magic of numbers, ABRACADABRA! They're now dead of COVID-19!

[i.redd.it image 850x477]
"Block 32, Part 1 of the standard U.S. Certificate of Death does not work that way!!!!"


I love Morbo the News Monster. He is the best news reader of them all. Sure, he's got a bias, but he's honest and sometimes charming about it. Kill all humans? No. Just most of them and enslave the rest.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: maxheck: AIDS

This one is the easiest: no one dies of AIDS. You die of something else that is opportunistic because of AIDS.


Bingo! We have a winner!
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nobody tell the NRA, they'll try to catch up.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: zeroman987: In the event you are not trolling and you truly believe it is a hoax, then prove it by infecting yourself.

I was already sick the middle weeks of March. I'm over it.


What if that was just the clap?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: zeroman987: In the event you are not trolling and you truly believe it is a hoax, then prove it by infecting yourself.

I was already sick the middle weeks of March. I'm over it.


OMG this is amazing. It's like the ultimate in fark-you-got-mine. "Whall, ah dun got sick an di'n't dis, so ah don' see whut all the fuss is 'bout. Mebbe y'all should just not die ayther. Hyuk-nyuk."
 
It's pronounced pacKAGE
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Attention people who say, "We don't shut down the country for the flu and that kills [number pulled out of ass that is on the order of 10^5] people per year": You're not actually making the argument you think you're making.


I've been saying this for a while. We don't take the flu seriously enough. It's not a joke.
 
orbister
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
By how much have cancer and heart disease attributed deaths gone down?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: zeroman987: In the event you are not trolling and you truly believe it is a hoax, then prove it by infecting yourself.

I was already sick the middle weeks of March. I'm over it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Remember the movie Evolution? I always wondered what the Blue Ape Men would have evolved into if they had lived another week. And the map scene where they show how the "virus" is spreading across the USA is ha-larious.

It was such a cute movie I forgive all it's flaws, and the cast was adorable.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Person with heart disease dies of heart disease? Through the magic of numbers, ABRACADABRA! They're now dead of COVID-19!


This just in: Alzheimer's disease also doesn't matter because people die of complications related to Alzheimer's, and not the AD itself.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: mrmopar5287: zeroman987: In the event you are not trolling and you truly believe it is a hoax, then prove it by infecting yourself.

I was already sick the middle weeks of March. I'm over it.

OMG this is amazing. It's like the ultimate in fark-you-got-mine. "Whall, ah dun got sick an di'n't dis, so ah don' see whut all the fuss is 'bout. Mebbe y'all should just not die ayther. Hyuk-nyuk."


Yeah, one of those "If I am not sick, then you can't be sick either. You are just a malingerer and whiney lil biatch.  My Father was one of those, but he's dead now and I have forgiven him as I shall someday forgive The Donald for being the King of Misrule and the Source of all Deplorables, not to mention the Son of the Father of Lies.
 
Displayed 50 of 106 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.