(Yahoo)   Can you spot the large python found hiding in this Australian office? How about the 3 ninjas? (with video)   (sg.tv.yahoo.com) divider line
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Really? A snake that can fit inside a 3" high cardboard "filing shelf" is "huge"? I've held bigger snakes than that, and they were still adolescents at the time.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And another confirmation/affirmation/reaffirmation why I will never visit Australia.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
pass
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm amazed at Australians can pronounce the word "no" with three syllables.
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You mean the Python isn't named Bruce!? That will cause a lot of confusion.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I am 99.9% paper free. I don't miss the days where I'd have stacks of it around.
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hiding the python, eh?

*wink wink, nudge nudge*
 
suid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sir_Spanksalot: [Fark user image 267x188]

You mean the Python isn't named Bruce!? That will cause a lot of confusion.


Might be Sheila.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Snake fails at social distancing!
 
fark account name
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well there's your problem.  You got that filed under "Amphibians".  Snakes are Reptiles.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's right behind the mako shark.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Really? A snake that can fit inside a 3" high cardboard "filing shelf" is "huge"? I've held bigger snakes than that, and they were still adolescents at the time.


And that's why you're not allowed within 500 feet of a school.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Really? A snake that can fit inside a 3" high cardboard "filing shelf" is "huge"? I've held bigger snakes than that, and they were still adolescents at the time.


And that's why they kicked you out of the Boy Scouts.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Snake fails at social distancing!


https://mycountry955.com/watch-these-​b​aby-snakes-who-are-not-practicing-soci​al-distancing/

Someone posted the video from this link on Facebook yesterday - my response was "There's not nearly enough fire coming out of that hole!"
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OldRod: cowgirl toffee: Snake fails at social distancing!

https://mycountry955.com/watch-these-b​aby-snakes-who-are-not-practicing-soci​al-distancing/

Someone posted the video from this link on Facebook yesterday - my response was "There's not nearly enough fire coming out of that hole!"


The nope hole.  O_O
 
Insain2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tell that "Snake" to stay home, going to a non ecinchal office for work. Shame on it.......Don't it know it got  sacked weeks ago????
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Snake fails at social distancing!


Mine doesn't
( ._.)
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: cowgirl toffee: Snake fails at social distancing!

Mine doesn't
( ._.)


usercontent1.hubstatic.comView Full Size
 
Slives [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Insain2: Tell that "Snake" to stay home, going to a non ecinchal office for work. Shame on it.......Don't it know it got  sacked weeks ago????


He was just looking for his Swingline stapler.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: cowgirl toffee: Snake fails at social distancing!

Mine doesn't
( ._.)


sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Aw, it's a mostly harmless nope rope.  I'd like to have one in my office, just to keep the riffraff at bay.  Salesmen, candy moochers, the boss, etc.
 
