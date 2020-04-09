 Skip to content
(Some New Wave Guy)   This week's serving of vintage 80's alt/goth/post-punk includes Felt, The Vaselines, The Stranglers, and Howard Devoto. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #128. Starts @ 1.00PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
32
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
broadcasting live from subby's basement. maybe. providing no equipment meltdown. and no i'm not really in my basement, i'm in my mom's basement.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fingers crossed it goes smoothly for you.
Phone just reminded me so I'm all set
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Fingers crossed it goes smoothly for you.
Phone just reminded me so I'm all set


glad ya made it, the doktor is in the house today. fingers crossed touch wood and all that.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay!

Thank you again.
 
Sgt Oddball [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Just joined, good luck socal
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
i have no idea what is on before my show. i know what's supposed to be on, but it's not what's on. duh duh duuuuuhhh.....
 
spelunking_defenestrator [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Devoto! Dewd I just discovered Magazine a little while ago

wow
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Got here in time! Just cleaned the computer (Spring, ya know).
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
dealing with the engineer. *facepalm*
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Plague related music?
Oh yes.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Interesting version of "The Stand"; at least it is to me... the version I have has different lyrics. I enjoyed that; was it an album or a single you played that from? I want to say my version was off an IRS compilation CD.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ok, but just try this:

https://wdvx.com/listen-live/
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i think it was the version of the "eponymous" reissue that included all the extra tracks. i have like four different versions of the song, so i don't recall of the top of my head.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hard to get your head around Grimly Fiendish being 35 years old really
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: i think it was the version of the "eponymous" reissue that included all the extra tracks. i have like four different versions of the song, so i don't recall of the top of my head.


Thanks!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

spelunking_defenestrator: Devoto! Dewd I just discovered Magazine a little while ago

wow


welcome to the party, and i say that non-snarkily. awesome act.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pista: Hard to get your head around Grimly Fiendish being 35 years old really


also hard to get my head around how old that makes me
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ah yes.
Saw Killing Joke last in 2018 in Budapest.
I taped that one too.
Met Youth painting skateboards & stuff on the merch stand.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Hard to get your head around Grimly Fiendish being 35 years old really

also hard to get my head around how old that makes me


I fyou remember when we were still landing people on the moon and bringing them back? Yeah have a drink on me.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: socalnewwaver: Pista: Hard to get your head around Grimly Fiendish being 35 years old really

also hard to get my head around how old that makes me

I fyou remember when we were still landing people on the moon and bringing them back? Yeah have a drink on me.


if i was old enough i could remember that, i wouldn't admit it. hypothetically speaking of course.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: socalnewwaver: i think it was the version of the "eponymous" reissue that included all the extra tracks. i have like four different versions of the song, so i don't recall of the top of my head.

Thanks!


confirmed:

https://www.discogs.com/The-Alarm-Epo​n​ymous-1981-1983/master/1360718
 
Rob4127
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Lover Speaks - S/T [1986 full album]
Youtube ky1gqnZCWUU
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Never heard this cover before.
Heard The Sisters do John I'm Only Dancing. That was pretty good.
Steer clear of The Cure's Young Americans.
It's a proper dog's egg. & I love The Cure to bits
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista: Never heard this cover before.
Heard The Sisters do John I'm Only Dancing. That was pretty good.
Steer clear of The Cure's Young Americans.
It's a proper dog's egg. & I love The Cure to bits


i've played sisters doing comfortably number. proper cover, that.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Never heard this cover before.
Heard The Sisters do John I'm Only Dancing. That was pretty good.
Steer clear of The Cure's Young Americans.
It's a proper dog's egg. & I love The Cure to bits

i've played sisters doing comfortably number. proper cover, that.


I saw them open with that in Birmingham in 1993.
Have you heard their version of Confide In Me? That is something else.
lol
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Never heard this cover before.
Heard The Sisters do John I'm Only Dancing. That was pretty good.
Steer clear of The Cure's Young Americans.
It's a proper dog's egg. & I love The Cure to bits

i've played sisters doing comfortably number. proper cover, that.

I saw them open with that in Birmingham in 1993.
Have you heard their version of Confide In Me? That is something else.
lol


i can't say i have. or maybe it's just lost in the fog.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nice to hear something other than A Way from The Bolshoi
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pista: Nice to hear something other than A Way from The Bolshoi


ugh. so many better tunes. i love the bolshoi and i skip that tune almost every time it comes on.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh gosh. This is my favourite Icicle Works song ever!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pista: Oh gosh. This is my favourite Icicle Works song ever!


that's because you have excellent taste
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Icicle Works - Understanding Jane
Youtube AXm12KFuEZM
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pista: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/AXm12KFu​EZM]


+1 and all that. love this video. i like the icicle works, but this song is tops.
 
