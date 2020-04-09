 Skip to content
(CNN)   Drive-thru testing to begin at Daytona International Speedway. Those who test positive encouraged not to live out Dale Earnhardt fantasies   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins, Arthur Laffer, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Economy of the United States, President Trump, recent days  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tests done at 200mph
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Do they offer urine testing for those over-burdened with excellence?
 
dryknife
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Turn right 1,900 feet ahead.
 
Insain2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ladies & Gentleman please start your engines!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Only time a Conservitive will appreciate the left is the turns at Daytona
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The restrictor plates should slow down things a bit.
 
AirGee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Boogity
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You leave plastered with STP and Pennzoil stickers.
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't flinch... They only have 12 seconds to take your sample, change your tires and fill your tank with gas.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AirGee: Boogity


Came here for this - leaving satisfied.
 
The Brown Word [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They've really hit a wall with high-capacity testing locations, huh.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Like Dr. Fauci always says, hit that gas pedal.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do I have to wear sponsor's logos on my clothes like Tide or maybe Charmin since I did all that hoarding last month?
 
The Derp Stops Here
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Boooooooooooooo, bad subby!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What if you test positive? And you have underlying conditions? Then can you take the last victory lap? It would be only fair
 
