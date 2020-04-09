 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   Just keep drinking and doing nothing else during the coronavirus lockdown, or be like these very imaginative Brooklyn roommates who have been creating elaborate photoshoots while in their isolation   (gothamist.com) divider line
    2006 singles, Shoot, Annie and Clarabel, new theme everyday, photographer Liz Devine, new kind, Ditmas Park apartment  
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm drinking andplaying video games. I'm very productive.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm determined to remain largely anonymous - I don't want to exploit COVID-19 so I can become "Internet famous," nor do I want to somehow curry attention, validation, or favor from strangers.

Hell, I post on Fark. That's enough.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1) Interesting that they just happen to have three classic Playboys lying around the house- unless they just printed covers off the internet and b) I kinda feel like they're looking to get picked up for a Doritos ad run.

They are still quite creative and fun.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sure looks like six feet apart to me.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Sure looks like six feet apart to me.


They live together.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Who's not doing anything?

There's plenty you can do. Tackle your list of home improvement projects, get your garden in, work on the car, read, f*ck, play video games, ride your bike.

Sure, your options are more limited right now. But if you can't find things to keep you busy, that's your fault.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Three people own a tripod.  Details at 11.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
this down time has allowed me to play tons of video games and I welcome it.   :D
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just read a story in new york a lady infected a entire 10 story Apt complex by not even leaving her apt.
How you ask? They believe it came  through the plumbing.
If its going to get you will pooping, from  ten floors away, think your going to need more than a mask.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Somebody had fun
 
