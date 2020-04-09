 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   If you are American and fat, France's chief epidemiologist is deeply concerned about your future wellbeing. So stay off the cheese eating, no specific guidance on surrender or monkeys   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
60
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

961 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2020 at 2:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So half of us will die.
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure "fat" is tautological in that sentence.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are American and fat.

You repeat yourself, good sir.
 
Gooch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All one can afford when poor is often salty, over processed and full of high fructose corn syrup. Add to that the inner city food desert and it's a perfect prescription for simultaneous obesity and malnutrition.
 
shinjitsuism
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: [Fark user image 425x522]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: All one can afford when poor is often salty, over processed and full of high fructose corn syrup. Add to that the inner city food desert and it's a perfect prescription for simultaneous obesity and malnutrition.


Food deserts are a thing, but if you have access fresh foods are not out of reach at all (price wise).
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least covid kills your sense of taste and smell so it'll be easier to go on an all cabbage diet or whatever the hell they figure will make you not fat.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should do what the French do, and fark lots of underage girls.

They get around that by not having a statutory minimum age, so no girls are underage.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we can get a hashtag going to help.

#CovidFatShames
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: They get around that by not having a statutory minimum age, so no girls are underage.


Ask him how he knows

/just messing with ya
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat something from each of the four food groups.

1. Cookies
2. Candies
3. Cakes
4. Pies
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now's a good time to lose weight.

A lot of people no longer have the "I don't have enough time to cook healthy food or exercise" excuse any more.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
France isn't going out on any limbs:

A new study from China published in The Lancet on April 1 suggests that obesity, especially in men, more than doubles the risk of developing severe pneumonia in people with Covid-19.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta keep up your strength.
 
SpshulEd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Now's a good time to lose weight.

A lot of people no longer have the "I don't have enough time to cook healthy food or exercise" excuse any more.


I was doing a good job of eating better. But now my wife has more time to experiment with baking so loosing weight has gone out the window. (Plus no hockey)
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: All one can afford when poor is often salty, over processed and full of high fructose corn syrup. Add to that the inner city food desert and it's a perfect prescription for simultaneous obesity and malnutrition.


I live in a town in Florida that is full of farms, farmers, markets, and roadside stands.  Plus we have several grocery stores with cheap as fark product.

And our median income is low because we are a poor redneck town.

People are as fat as fark and instead of going to Aldis they are going to Publix and buying fried chicken and potato salad and sammiches.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since working at home my wife brings me a lebanon bologna and swiss cheese sandwich with a smiley face of mustard on it. And a bunch of red grapes. She's cracking down on chips. No chips for me. And water. Drinking so much water.
 
Iowan73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately for me, I started eating better and exercising in January, so I've gone from morbidly obese to just obese. Look out, husky, here I come!
 
Iowan73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

transporter_ii: France isn't going out on any limbs:

A new study from China published in The Lancet on April 1 suggests that obesity, especially in men, more than doubles the risk of developing severe pneumonia in people with Covid-19.


Fat people also are not going out on any limbs.
 
minivanracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iowan73: Fortunately for me, I started eating better and exercising in January, so I've gone from morbidly obese to just obese. Look out, husky, here I come!


Right on. Im in the same boat. Only ive been at it since last July (gluten allergy ftl). But ive gone from 240 to 178. Never felt better. Keep it up yo!!!
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buried somewhere on the CDC website I saw that a 40-plus BMI makes Covid deadlier. Not sure why the US press is mostly silent on this.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not traveling as much now so my company-paid alcohol fueled diet is gone.  I've taken the last several weeks exercising 2 of every 3 days and I've dropped five pounds and my RHR went from 70 to 60, and still dropping.

I expect I'm leaning out and the cardio is being a huge help.  My treadmill exercises are 2-2.5 mile interval runs.  I'm not eating nearly as much as when traveling and I'm getting lots of steps in walking the dogs.

I wasn't fat to begin with, but I didn't like the belly I was developing.  That is slowly disappearing.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Gooch: All one can afford when poor is often salty, over processed and full of high fructose corn syrup. Add to that the inner city food desert and it's a perfect prescription for simultaneous obesity and malnutrition.


Access to good food doesn't change how people eat.

https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/ful​l​/10.1377/hlthaff.2013.0512

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/w​o​nk/wp/2014/02/10/having-a-grocery-stor​e-nearby-doesnt-make-people-eat-health​ier/?arc404=true

What we need to do take control of the life of people who eat unhealthy.  We asked them nicely, and they didn't get the hint.  Time for more draconian measures, for their own good.  There are a few ways to do this, I reccomend total Borgification.

Borgification, the ultimate form of democratic socialism, where every unit has a vote in every action (through cybernetic means), but every unit is forced or compelled to do the actions that collective has determined is right for each other unit.  I use the original borg form, not the retcon where they have a queen or queens.

We could also try following the Iron rule of beurocracy.  Tax the things you want to reduce and subsidize the things you want more of.  Want less twinkie eating, tax the shiat out eating a twinkie.  No means testing.  Each twinkie has a $200 tax.  Or allow people to eat twinkies but tax being farking obese.  Keep increasing the tax rate until the obesity rate is where you want it.  Give tax subsidies to the people who are of the proper BMI or to those with a doctors note saying they are healthy .With enough pressure or force people will do what you want.  We did it with cigarets so why not with fatties?

Allot fat people a certain amount of food each quarter.  make it a death penalty crime for a fattie to steal more food or for people to give food to a fattie.  In a few quarters the number of fatties will go down.

there are probably a few other ways, but we should try these first.
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Since working at home my wife brings me a lebanon bologna and swiss cheese sandwich with a smiley face of mustard on it. And a bunch of red grapes. She's cracking down on chips. No chips for me. And water. Drinking so much water.


Wow, you just triggered a memory of me attending the Lebanon Bologna fest in college. They had a demolition derby and my buddy won the yodeling contest. Good times, good times.
 
Iowan73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

minivanracer: Iowan73: Fortunately for me, I started eating better and exercising in January, so I've gone from morbidly obese to just obese. Look out, husky, here I come!

Right on. Im in the same boat. Only ive been at it since last July (gluten allergy ftl). But ive gone from 240 to 178. Never felt better. Keep it up yo!!!


Good work! Since January I went from 280 to 253. My goal is to lose 5 pounds a month, every month, for the whole year. I'm a little ahead of my pace, so doing well so far.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: This text is now purple: They get around that by not having a statutory minimum age, so no girls are underage.

Ask him how he knows

/just messing with ya


Maurice Chevalier films.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Cheese doesn't make you fat, Mountain Dew does. . . .unless you're also on meth, but then you won't have any teeth to eat cheese anyway.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I have no, nor do I want, proof that that larger you get the harder it becomes to clean yourself, but I think so.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AWalleigh: They had a demolition derby and my buddy won the yodeling contest.


You can win a demolition derby by yodeling?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: France isn't going out on any limbs:

A new study from China published in The Lancet on April 1 suggests that obesity, especially in men, more than doubles the risk of developing severe pneumonia in people with Covid-19.


Similar from the UK.

The one thing that's not clear: is it obesity per se, or is it the common comorbidities found with it - high blood pressure and diabetes being the top two?

But there's little doubt that weight is somehow a factor, we've seen it in too many places.

Being male is also a factor, and again, we've seen it in multiple places. During the pre-pandemic phase, I thought the large disparity in smoking rates in China was the cause (something like 65% of men smoke, less than 10% of women) but we see the same thing in Italy and the UK. There are more male smokers in Italy but it's a 20% split, not a 50% split.

So yeah. Fatguys like me? We're rolling the dice.

\ Thankfully, my BP is excellent (checks: 114/77) and I don't have the BEETUS.
\\ For mid 50's? Not great, not terrible.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: AWalleigh: They had a demolition derby and my buddy won the yodeling contest.

You can win a demolition derby by yodeling?


It if involves crashing yodelers into cars I am 100% for it.

\ yoodeladyWHAM!
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Cheese doesn't make you fat, Mountain Dew does. . . .unless you're also on meth, but then you won't have any teeth to eat cheese anyway.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Spray down your gullet.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Gooch: All one can afford when poor is often salty, over processed and full of high fructose corn syrup. Add to that the inner city food desert and it's a perfect prescription for simultaneous obesity and malnutrition.

Access to good food doesn't change how people eat.

https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/full​/10.1377/hlthaff.2013.0512

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wo​nk/wp/2014/02/10/having-a-grocery-stor​e-nearby-doesnt-make-people-eat-health​ier/?arc404=true

What we need to do take control of the life of people who eat unhealthy.  We asked them nicely, and they didn't get the hint.  Time for more draconian measures, for their own good.  There are a few ways to do this, I reccomend total Borgification.

Borgification, the ultimate form of democratic socialism, where every unit has a vote in every action (through cybernetic means), but every unit is forced or compelled to do the actions that collective has determined is right for each other unit.  I use the original borg form, not the retcon where they have a queen or queens.

We could also try following the Iron rule of beurocracy.  Tax the things you want to reduce and subsidize the things you want more of.  Want less twinkie eating, tax the shiat out eating a twinkie.  No means testing.  Each twinkie has a $200 tax.  Or allow people to eat twinkies but tax being farking obese.  Keep increasing the tax rate until the obesity rate is where you want it.  Give tax subsidies to the people who are of the proper BMI or to those with a doctors note saying they are healthy .With enough pressure or force people will do what you want.  We did it with cigarets so why not with fatties?

Allot fat people a certain amount of food each quarter.  make it a death penalty crime for a fattie to steal more food or for people to give food to a fattie.  In a few quarters the number of fatties will go down.

there are probably a few other ways, but we should try these first.


Telling fat people to eat healthy is like telling a heroine addict to just take some Tylenol.

They are addicted to shiatty food. They never learned how to eat right, as well as companies loading everything with more and more sugar.
 
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The American attitude seems to be "sure my girl is morbidly obese, but at least she doesn't have armpit hair"

Back in the old days the jokes used to be about fat ugly Russian women, "strong like tractor".

But judging from what I've seen on the internet recently, that...was total bullshiat.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: AmbassadorBooze: Gooch: All one can afford when poor is often salty, over processed and full of high fructose corn syrup. Add to that the inner city food desert and it's a perfect prescription for simultaneous obesity and malnutrition.

Access to good food doesn't change how people eat.

https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/full​/10.1377/hlthaff.2013.0512

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wo​nk/wp/2014/02/10/having-a-grocery-stor​e-nearby-doesnt-make-people-eat-health​ier/?arc404=true

What we need to do take control of the life of people who eat unhealthy.  We asked them nicely, and they didn't get the hint.  Time for more draconian measures, for their own good.  There are a few ways to do this, I reccomend total Borgification.

Borgification, the ultimate form of democratic socialism, where every unit has a vote in every action (through cybernetic means), but every unit is forced or compelled to do the actions that collective has determined is right for each other unit.  I use the original borg form, not the retcon where they have a queen or queens.

We could also try following the Iron rule of beurocracy.  Tax the things you want to reduce and subsidize the things you want more of.  Want less twinkie eating, tax the shiat out eating a twinkie.  No means testing.  Each twinkie has a $200 tax.  Or allow people to eat twinkies but tax being farking obese.  Keep increasing the tax rate until the obesity rate is where you want it.  Give tax subsidies to the people who are of the proper BMI or to those with a doctors note saying they are healthy .With enough pressure or force people will do what you want.  We did it with cigarets so why not with fatties?

Allot fat people a certain amount of food each quarter.  make it a death penalty crime for a fattie to steal more food or for people to give food to a fattie.  In a few quarters the number of fatties will go down.

there are probably a few other ways, but we should try these first.

Telling fat people to eat healthy i ...


Yeah.  Asking nicely didn't work.  That is why we need methods that control their actions, Like cybernetically taking away their free will.  Or taxing them to better health.  Use the power behind the gun of the federal government to make them healthier.  If they don't pay the fat tax, they go to prison.
 
20/20
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Last night NOVA had "The Truth About Fat." https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/v​ideo/th​e-truth-about-fat/ It seems more complicated than I thought.
 
Marine1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We're concerned for you and your smoking habits there, Jean-François.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: AmbassadorBooze: Gooch: All one can afford when poor is often salty, over processed and full of high fructose corn syrup. Add to that the inner city food desert and it's a perfect prescription for simultaneous obesity and malnutrition.

Access to good food doesn't change how people eat.

https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/full​/10.1377/hlthaff.2013.0512

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wo​nk/wp/2014/02/10/having-a-grocery-stor​e-nearby-doesnt-make-people-eat-health​ier/?arc404=true

What we need to do take control of the life of people who eat unhealthy.  We asked them nicely, and they didn't get the hint.  Time for more draconian measures, for their own good.  There are a few ways to do this, I reccomend total Borgification.

Borgification, the ultimate form of democratic socialism, where every unit has a vote in every action (through cybernetic means), but every unit is forced or compelled to do the actions that collective has determined is right for each other unit.  I use the original borg form, not the retcon where they have a queen or queens.

We could also try following the Iron rule of beurocracy.  Tax the things you want to reduce and subsidize the things you want more of.  Want less twinkie eating, tax the shiat out eating a twinkie.  No means testing.  Each twinkie has a $200 tax.  Or allow people to eat twinkies but tax being farking obese.  Keep increasing the tax rate until the obesity rate is where you want it.  Give tax subsidies to the people who are of the proper BMI or to those with a doctors note saying they are healthy .With enough pressure or force people will do what you want.  We did it with cigarets so why not with fatties?

Allot fat people a certain amount of food each quarter.  make it a death penalty crime for a fattie to steal more food or for people to give food to a fattie.  In a few quarters the number of fatties will go down.

there are probably a few other ways, but we should try these first.

Telling fat people to eat healthy i ...


OK, new idea.  Make the manufacture of unhealthy food illegal.  make the possesion of a twinkie illegal.  We don't have a 2nd ammendment for twinkie posession so we can confiscate them.  Only force will work now.
 
Iowan73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

patcarew: The American attitude seems to be "sure my girl is morbidly obese, but at least she doesn't have armpit hair"

Back in the old days the jokes used to be about fat ugly Russian women, "strong like tractor".

But judging from what I've seen on the internet recently, that...was total bullshiat.


"In Russia, women are like buses. That's it."

Yakov Smirnoff
 
The Brown Word [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Cheese doesn't make you fat, Mountain Dew does


i.imgur.comView Full Size


Look right there in the bag next to the Cheez-Its... A soda bottle.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

20/20: Last night NOVA had "The Truth About Fat." https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/vi​deo/the-truth-about-fat/ It seems more complicated than I thought.


Thank. Started watching interesting so far.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now is a good time to

a) stop being fat
b) to stop smoking
c) to stop mansplaining, denying, deluding yourself, etc.

But then, there never was a bad time for any of those things. You just have more motivation now.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, I guess I'm farked. It was nice knowing you all.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The one thing that's not clear: is it obesity per se, or is it the common comorbidities found with it - high blood pressure and diabetes being the top two?


The problem is the data. They are counting a covid-19 death as a death. We have no other data with it to determine other risk factors.

All your points are valid. I do not know how valid this is, but it appears to have come from China. People with Type A blood are hit the hardest. Just search for it. It was reported by numerous papers here.

I'm male, but I have TYPE O blood. So at least something in my favor, *IF* that is a legit thing.

Also, I'm in pretty darn good shape, even if I'm over 50. I run a couple of 5ks a week, and generally get 30 - 60 minutes of a good workout every. damn. day; and I've done so since approx 2014.

/My fear isn't me dying from this, it's accidentally killing my dad. No guarantees with life, though.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I have no, nor do I want, proof that that larger you get the harder it becomes to clean yourself, but I think so.


img.diytrade.comView Full Size


Because you asked for proof...

/oh wait, I read that wrong
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gooch: All one can afford when poor is often salty, over processed and full of high fructose corn syrup. Add to that the inner city food desert and it's a perfect prescription for simultaneous obesity and malnutrition.


Why does this line of bullshiat keep getting propagated?  It reminds me of the documentary I saw several years ago that they were interviewing a low income family that was all overweight, the dad had diabetes and some other health problems that required a significant expense for medication.  He was saying that he and his family can only eat from the dollar menu at fast food restaurants because that's all he could afford ... while literally standing in front of a sign for broccoli for 99 cents a pound at a grocery store.

There are plenty of low cost vegetables and fruits, and you can eat healthy for very cheap if you want to and are willing to prepare your own meals.  The real problem is that people don't want to cook for themselves.  They opt for unhealthy options because it's more convenient, not because of cost.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.