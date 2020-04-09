 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Meet the Vatican's chief exorcist who encountered the Devil 60,000 times over 30 years; pea soup noticeably absent   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
58
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

863 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2020 at 12:39 PM



58 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think it's called misdirection. Never mind the pedo scandals or the banking scandals...pay attention to this current scary made up drama.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60,000 times? That's a lot of post-Taco Bell bathroom trips.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  That's about 5 and a half times a day this guy has encountered the Devil.

Maybe change your hangout places.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion really is a load of old bollocks.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Wow.  That's about 5 and a half times a day this guy has encountered the Devil.

Maybe change your hangout places.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he does mass exorcisms. You get an exorcism... you get and exorcism...YOU ALL GET EXORCISMS!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's that? How many priests touched how many kids?  Sorry, do you mind holding? Gotta go talk to someone saying the devil got them!

Again, the people representing the religion are the biggest reason not to believe in God-otherwise the kid diddlers would be liquified Dr Manhattan style.  As for a nice addition, let's pretend mental illness is actually a supernatural entity that feels compelled to follow a set of rules and magic phrases because reasons.  Thanks, but if I'm going to play pretend it will be with d20 dice.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
La plume de ma tante
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, with that many people you'd think it would be on the news or something. Oh that's right, it's totally made up crap.
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's no Father Malachi Martin.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catholic priest you say? Chances are he's a child molester.  Those guys love to molest children.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: La plume de ma tante


Now, I don't speak Italian, but should you really be discussing your feathered taint here in a public forum?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he sucked "the devil" right out of those 9 year olds.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "The Pope's chief exorcist died aged 91 in 2016, prompting national mourning in Italy, where an estimated 500,000 people visit an exorcist each year."

Italy's flippin' weird.
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5.5 devils a day, every day, for 30 years? I'm actually impressed!
He'll see a lot of familiar faces when he goes to hell for all his bullschitt.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked real hard to become an orcist. Then I quit.

I always wanted to be an exorcist.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Wow.  That's about 5 and a half times a day this guy has encountered the Devil.

Maybe change your hangout places.


I also encounter the devil about 5-6 times per day. And by encounter the devil, I mean masturbate.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For while the afflicted man spoke only Italian, the evil spirit inside him spoke perfect English

iat's worse than I thought. He's been spending his spare time at the learning annex....FROM HELL!!
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Wow.  That's about 5 and a half times a day this guy has encountered the Devil.

Maybe change your hangout places.


When all you have is an exorcists's kit, everything looks like a demon.
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AeAe: Catholic priest you say? Chances are he's a child molester.  Those guys love to molest children.

Early in his career, he helped an exorcist named Fr Negrini near Brescia, northern Italy, with a supposedly possessed 14-year-old girl.
When Fr Amorth joined Negrini in a session with the girl, the latter asked the demon: 'Why have you taken this girl.'
It replied: 'Because she is the best of the parish.' It took Negrini another 12 years to free the girl, says Stanzione.


Why would you say that?


Fr Amorth would carry out some exorcisms on the telephone and even on Skype.

WTF? Devils skype? Seriously?

Religion folks, how dumb do you have to be?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Jack Sabbath: Wow.  That's about 5 and a half times a day this guy has encountered the Devil.

Maybe change your hangout places.

I also encounter the devil about 5-6 times per day. And by encounter the devil, I mean masturbate.


Now now....devil's food cake can account for at least a couple of those..
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Wow.  That's about 5 and a half times a day this guy has encountered the Devil.

Maybe change your hangout places.


Damn it... or "great minds..."
*shrug*
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He works at the White House?
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuclear Monk: StatelyGreekAutomaton: Jack Sabbath: Wow.  That's about 5 and a half times a day this guy has encountered the Devil.

Maybe change your hangout places.

I also encounter the devil about 5-6 times per day. And by encounter the devil, I mean masturbate.

Now now....devil's food cake can account for at least a couple of those..


I've had quite a few deviled eggs in my day...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: And by encounter the devil, I mean masturbate.


risky biscuits.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Seek and you will find".  Especially when your livelihood depends on it.  This guy sounds like one of those auto mechanics always getting caught in a grift trying to do unnecessary repairs.  'Yeah your compuport shaft is shot, and it's way past time to replace the velocity fluid.  Good thing I was here!"
 
likwidflame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've read his books when I was on an exorcism kick in that whole path to pathiness thing

Dude describes some real strange psychological phenomenon. Most of the religious determination can be associated to the religious life lead before said exorcism comes up. Most of the people involved in exorcism are religious, or have had that rammed into their head since birth. When faced with stressors the phenomena break and you're exposed to the unladen mind which reacts to the earliest imposition of psyche, which turns into reactions in the name of the 'Holy' character involved.

Odds are you'd hear people screaming YAMARAJHHHHHH if there were Hindu rights like the Catholics
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: StatelyGreekAutomaton: Jack Sabbath: Wow.  That's about 5 and a half times a day this guy has encountered the Devil.

Maybe change your hangout places.

I also encounter the devil about 5-6 times per day. And by encounter the devil, I mean masturbate.

Now now....devil's food cake can account for at least a couple of those..


Only when apple pie isn't available.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Wow.  That's about 5 and a half times a day this guy has encountered the Devil.

Maybe change your hangout places.


I know, right! Or... hmnnn... what other explanation could there be...

(he's lying)
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: [Fark user image 400x258]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Godscrack: La plume de ma tante

Now, I don't speak Italian, but should you really be discussing your feathered taint here in a public forum?


Maybe you know a Facebook group where he would be welcome. You know, a group where a film director talks about his fabulous life, gossips about people who've shiat on him and introduces his girlfriends as Miss Scarlet or Miss Daisy like they've been elevated to a royal peerage. A person with Quetzacoatl's taint would fit right in.
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Man, when I was a kid back in the 80's people would, very often, just worship The Devil.
People liked to hang out with him.

I never understood though why he would torment people who got sent to hell. It seems like he would be all cool with them since they've obviously been doing evil shiat their whole life. Satan needs to stop acting like Jesus' employee. Let that little biatch torture the sinners if he loves it so much.
 
GrymRpr [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've come to the conclusion that all religious people are mentally ill and should be treated as such.
 
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm actually authorized by the state to perform weddings, baptisms, funeral's and exorcisms
SD is a strange place.
 
brenteverett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tryin' to sell some books, eh?
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bet might be kind of fun to get a steady paycheck to play make believe every day, travel the world, meet interesting people. The no sex part would be a bummer though
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you meet the devil in the morning then you met the devil. If you meet the devil all day long then the devil is you.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Han Dolo: Bet might be kind of fun to get a steady paycheck to play make believe every day, travel the world, meet interesting people. The no sex part would be a bummer though


I really hate that Fark doesn't allow post editing
 
The5thElement [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
5 to 6 per day, every day for 30 years? Must have been tough to get an appointment.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Han Dolo: Bet might be kind of fun to get a steady paycheck to play make believe every day, travel the world, meet interesting people. The no sex part would be a bummer though


You mean, the sex that they SAY they don't have. Without even getting in to the countless children the church has systematically abused over the decades (probably more like centuries/millennia) priests lie about lots of things, there's no reason to believe they aren't often lying about that too, and just keeping it private.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've spent decades working for large financial companies. I was running TPX reports for Satan before it was cool.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"free will, it's a biatch."
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's darned impressive. Now here's the think I never understood even before I became a recovering catholic. Supposedly satan is not omnipresent like god is said to be. There are roughly 7B people on Earth. He'd have approx. .000012 seconds to tempt me, assuming for simplicity everyone is tempted equally. That might be enough time for me to start lusting after a hot chick, but for most other things the math just doesn't work. I was not well liked by the staff.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hobnail: 60,000 times? That's a lot of post-Taco Bell bathroom trips.


I wonder if those are all scary, or are there some mundane ones like the devil calling to ask if the priest knows where he left a misplaced soul or two.
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Devil and Father Amorth (2017) - Exorcism Caught on Film Scene (6/9) | Movieclips
Youtube B41g0ZjS8M8
 
