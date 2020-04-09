 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Meticulous German COVID-19 testing and contact tracing has identified the origins of the Munich outbreak, but take that with a shaker of salt   (reuters.com) divider line
12
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's where that lost shaker of salt ended up
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: So that's where that lost shaker of salt ended up


Coughing away again in COVID-19-ville
Passing virus, on a shaker of salt
Some people say that eating bats is to blame
But I know... It's all 5G's fault
 
giantmeteor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just wait till they see what's on that cheeseburger in paradise.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Please not beer please not beer

*click*

Oh, actual salt. Carry on.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So I can handle the end of buffets and salad bars.

But you can have my communal cafeteria salt-and-pepper shakers when you pry them from somebody else's cold, dead hands.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What if we tried denial and then misdirection as a strategy instead?  Instead of 250,000 people dying we will only have 100,000 dying!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Germans have a word for this type of meticulous research: "Untersuchungdesursprungsvoninfektions​krankheitendieleichtzwischenmenschenüb​ertragenwerdenkönnen," or U.D.U.V.I.D.L.Z.M.U.W for short.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe we have found the connection to high blood pressure
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Didn't read the article, but who wouldn't have guessed that Jimmy Buffet would be the nefarious mega-spreader to bring COVID-19 to pandemic levels?
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The Germans have a word for this type of meticulous research: "Untersuchungdesursprungsvoninfektions​krankheitendieleichtzwischenmenschenüb​ertragenwerdenkönnen," or U.D.U.V.I.D.L.Z.M.U.W for short.


Bitte?
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: cretinbob: So that's where that lost shaker of salt ended up

Coughing away again in COVID-19-ville
Passing virus, on a shaker of salt
Some people say that eating bats is to blame
But I know... It's all 5G's fault


I was going to submit the article with this, but I've gotten a bit tired of musical headlines. I guess I should have.

/w00t, green light #1200
//It's still exciting to me
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Once upon a time, the US was capable of this kind of meticulous research.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.