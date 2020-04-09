 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   Depending on your point of view, bagpiper provides joy or agony for residents of his neighborhood   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
    Andy Michaud, Emily Drost's family, Chatfield High School music teacher, Michaud's pipes, distinct sound, Michaud plans  
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My nephew and three other friends are all Piper's, professionally. I wish they'd come over and practice in my backyard, I'd love to hear it. Bad bagpipes, on the other hand......
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bagpiper spreading joy to different Highlands Ranch neighborhood each day


if you were going with the 'highlands' theme, people would probably prefer scotch to bagpipes
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I blame bagpipes for about 25% of my hearing loss. I had to stand next to them for a long time in a massed band. I'd rather eat a Kevlar drum head than do that again.
 
Steampunk Gallagher
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It depends how well it's played. Skill is the difference between a melodious soul stirring dirge, and a simulator of screeching cats in heat.
 
chucknasty
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was certain this would be about Portland and the piper would be on a unicycle with a Darth Vader mask. color me surprised.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
noisy disruptive gasbags annoying the public.   Yep, every day when I worked in downtown San Francisco in the '70s, there was a guy playing during the lunch hour at  5th and Powell.   He never had a crowd gathered around him tossing money into a case.   Office workers on all four floors of B of A would close their windows.   Bands that played for crowds in the small plaza there would try to keep playing their sets to appreciative audiences, but sometimes they just had to call it quits until the asshat stopped.

He was a total asshole.
 
joseph2435
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Depends on the song.

To The Quick by Enter the Haggis
Youtube MzBTUfiUHTY
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: My nephew and three other friends are all Piper's, professionally. I wish they'd come over and practice in my backyard, I'd love to hear it. Bad bagpipes, on the other hand......


Ever see 50 13-15 year-olds strike up for the first time? It's like someone is trying to shove a flock of geese through a woodchipper. Protip: lightly tap your hand on the top of the drones and it'll mute them. There's very little air coming out so you can lock them easily. Stick you finger in the drone and flick it out and it'll start them again. Newbies aren't good at tuning drones so if you mute the two shorter ones it'll magically make everything easier to listen to. The chanter is another story... you mainly tune by moving the reed up and down.. that'll get you close. To do like the pros you need to make sure the holes are all the right size and that is extremely finnicky.

Now I want haggis. And to listen to a pro piper from about 50 meters away.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah. I know how to play bagpipes but refuse to do so.
 
Massively Multiplayer Addict
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Smallpipes sound so much nicer, are not obnoxiously loud and are easier to play. I enjoy those. The highland pipes (the big ones) on the other hand, not many can play them and fewer still can play them well.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Bagpipes: For when you need to make a horrific noise and you don't have a cat to stuff into a blender."

I should go into advertising.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you invoke Schadenfreude you get both.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
⚡The Black Bear 💥Royal Scots Dragoon Guards⚡
Youtube S7PKSOAtUjc
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm actually a piper, so I'm getting a kick yada yada
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shipping Up To Boston/Enter Sandman - Bagpipe Cover (Goddesses of Bagpipe x The Snake Charmer)
Youtube HXm8JdC4k4c
 
Spermbot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: It depends how well it's played. Skill is the difference between a melodious soul stirring dirge, and a simulator of screeching cats in heat.


Usually, I flee from bagpipe music - it's literally nerve-wracking and headache-inducing. Usually.

Shipping Up To Boston/Enter Sandman - Bagpipe Cover (Goddesses of Bagpipe x The Snake Charmer)
Youtube HXm8JdC4k4c
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Massively Multiplayer Addict: Smallpipes sound so much nicer, are not obnoxiously loud and are easier to play. I enjoy those. The highland pipes (the big ones) on the other hand, not many can play them and fewer still can play them well.


Dunno if it's just my bad luck or what, but often when I hear a highland piper practicing by himself, it's a guy with absolutely no sense of rhythm. Those motherfarkers really need drummers.
 
guestguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm squeezing my bagpipe right now...so I'm getting a kick.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

guestguy: I'm squeezing my bagpipe right now...so I'm getting a kick.


You;re the type of guy who would blow on a bagpipe to cover the sounds of your own farts.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phaseolus: Massively Multiplayer Addict: Smallpipes sound so much nicer, are not obnoxiously loud and are easier to play. I enjoy those. The highland pipes (the big ones) on the other hand, not many can play them and fewer still can play them well.

Dunno if it's just my bad luck or what, but often when I hear a highland piper practicing by himself, it's a guy with absolutely no sense of rhythm. Those motherfarkers really need drummers.


No, not all of them.  Depends on the piper.  Soloists either learn rhythm or never win competitions.  If the judge can't tap their foot, you're screwed.

The pipes are hard to play.  The Highland pipes are very hard to play, and harder to play well.  The vast majority of pipers never get beyond the fifth grader with a recorder stage.

People who play at the highest level are amazing, but they are born with the damned things.  Here's Stewart Liddell, who is not the Pipe Major of Inveraray and District Pipe Band Inveraray and District Pipe Band.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWWgJ​k​2MyhU
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: I'm squeezing my bagpipe right now...so I'm getting a kick.

You;re the type of guy who would blow on a bagpipe to cover the sounds of your own farts.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


:P
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EbonyCat: phaseolus: Massively Multiplayer Addict: Smallpipes sound so much nicer, are not obnoxiously loud and are easier to play. I enjoy those. The highland pipes (the big ones) on the other hand, not many can play them and fewer still can play them well.

Dunno if it's just my bad luck or what, but often when I hear a highland piper practicing by himself, it's a guy with absolutely no sense of rhythm. Those motherfarkers really need drummers.

No, not all of them.  Depends on the piper.  Soloists either learn rhythm or never win competitions.  If the judge can't tap their foot, you're screwed.

The pipes are hard to play.  The Highland pipes are very hard to play, and harder to play well.  The vast majority of pipers never get beyond the fifth grader with a recorder stage.

People who play at the highest level are amazing, but they are born with the damned things.  Here's Stewart Liddell, who is not the Pipe Major of Inveraray and District Pipe Band Inveraray and District Pipe Band.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWWgJk​2MyhU


One of these days I'll learn how to preview....

Here's Stewart Liddell, who is NOW the Pipe Major of Inveraray and District Pipe Band Inveraray and District Pipe Band.
 
