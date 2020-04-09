 Skip to content
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lord Sheogorath approves.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US government pays dairy farmers large subsidies to produce that milk.  That's why it costs 1/3 of what it costs in other countries.  It's also why there's so much God damn waste.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's sugar cane and key limes right there you dumb crackers.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dont try to read that site on mobile.  I think my phone has the 'rona now.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So NOW can I wear my Tina Turner outfit?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can't they give it away to food banks or something?
 
jgilb
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Commercial cheese production is very low due to no restaurants or schools being opened.
 
Marine1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Can't they give it away to food banks or something?


Nope. Boot straps and all that.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Can't they give it away to food banks or something?


They only produce it.  If it doesn't get packaged then no.
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jgilb: Commercial cheese production is very low due to no restaurants or schools being opened.


I strongly support the rebirth of the government cheese empire. Open the cave you heathens!
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So we have an overabundance of milk and a shortage of eggs.

Great
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Globalism is dead.

Fix the goddam supply chain.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

macadamnut: There's sugar cane and key limes right there you dumb and graham crackers.


FTFY. Now I'm hungry again.
 
Penguin_named_Nori
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
God. Imagine the smell.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
With a deadly pandemic, I'm surprised mud baths haven't been more popular.

It won't help, of course, but it'll get you accustomed to all the dirt.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe they could go back to home delivery. I've been without milk for a couple days now, but because I don't need anything else, I'm damn sure not leaving the house for just that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Time for more...

Fark user imageView Full Size


GOVERNMENT CHEESE!

/use as a fleshlight at your own risk/enjoyment
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The US government pays dairy farmers large subsidies to produce that milk.  That's why it costs 1/3 of what it costs in other countries.  It's also why there's so much God damn waste.


Surely the lack of orders from schools, restaurants, and food production companies have nothing to do with this.
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
GDISM
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Penguin_named_Nori: God. Imagine the smell.


I'm imagining the herds getting culled to increase the beef supply while simultaneously reducing the farking nitrate burden on the Karst System Aquifer. Gott damned dairy farms of 10,000 cows produce the same piss & shiat of 100,000 humans, a small city's worth of effluent on a few acres, usually right above the recharge area for the North Florida springs. I'm tired of the formerly pristine springs that were blue, white, and silver with a hint of Eelgrass Valesenaria green nowrunning raw brown from all the damned algae.

Screw the dairy/cattle farmers, they had better options and instead they threw money at lobbyists to get their own damned way to pollute without restraint. Maybe now the Florida freshwater springs will flow ammonia & nitrate-free again.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Dont try to read that site on mobile.  I think my phone has the 'rona now.


Agreed.
Drown that farking website in the milk.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think the article was written for people from Florida
From the article...
"The United Kingdom, where Wimbledon is played,"

Wow, there's some good reporting there.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Crapass website, can't read whole story, but are stores limiting sales yet there's an abundance of milk?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Maybe they could go back to home delivery. I've been without milk for a couple days now, but because I don't need anything else, I'm damn sure not leaving the house for just that.


How are milkmen supposed to lay pipe to housewives when most of their husbands are home too?
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Penguin_named_Nori: God. Imagine the smell.

I'm imagining the herds getting culled to increase the beef supply


Normally cows are not eaten.

Normally cattle are eaten.

I know, I know... desperate times, desperate measures.
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There was an identical story in our local rag about Utah and Idaho farmers. They only produce it. The processors aren't processing due to reduced demand (lot more places than grocery stores buy milk).

So, the farmers don't have anywhere to go with it, unless the government plans to step in and start making it rain on the processors.

/been making nut milk lately
//last batch blended in orange peels
///yummy yum
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Crapass website, can't read whole story, but are stores limiting sales yet there's an abundance of milk?


Yea stores are limiting purchases, cows are producing same amount of milk.

Milk that would go to commercial sector, ie schools and restaurants is creating surplus. Milk for grocery is having a shortage. Supply chain needs to be fixed slightly.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

powhound: /been making nut milk lately
//last batch blended in orange peels
///yummy yum


Ya lots of people have been "making nut milk" since the pandemic.

Don't know how oranges figure into it, but you do you.

/Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's an Olympics?
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: What's an Olympics?


Long time ago Geeks played games naked.

Not important anymore.
 
Percise1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And the odd thing is that SNAP won't pay for milk that isn't 1% or nonfat.
Saw a pregnant lady have to leave the milk behind because of that.
I won't even buy 2%, much less lower...
That's farking insane! I could have sworn the N stood for Nutrition.

But hey, pour it down the drain, 'cause there's no one hungry or in need!
 
thepeterd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pasteurised is best.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mr Strange (Milky Milky) Compilation
Youtube -3x9jqPV_VY
 
Crash Test Dumbass
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Servant, pour some milk into my bath."

:Do you want it pasteurised?"

"No, I'll be happy if it comes up to my chest."
 
sleep lack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Lillya
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who takes a bath in a pool?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lillya: Who takes a bath in a pool?


Your fat mama.
/I keed
//You walked into it
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
past your eyes...

OK, but you have to know the joke anyway.
 
