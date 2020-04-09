 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Mexican Nightclub Sex Delivery is the name of my Tito and Tarantula-Marvin Gaye fusion band   (thehill.com) divider line
11
    More: Giggity, Mexico's National Human Rights Commission, Human rights, Wednesday evening, Rights, National Human Rights Commission, Law, Mexico, Human Rights Watch  
•       •       •

739 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2020 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think I have seen this movie...

NSFW!!!
From Dusk Till Dawn pussy
Youtube dUfel9sU-KI
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get the names of these establishments so I can be sure to never contact them?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does she arrive on a donkey?

/this pun is better in French
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

isamudyson: I think I have seen this movie...

NSFW!!!
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dUfel9sU​-KI]


Done in one (for me at least)
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tito of Tito & Tarantula was Hammy in the original Pee-wee Herman Show.

Also was in The Plugz and did the score for Repo Man.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How does one deliver Mexican Nightclub Sex?  If the carrier is anything like UPS around my neighborhood, they'll fark up the address for sure...

"Huh, I don't remember ordering anything...why is this bubblewrap so damn sticky?"
 
kkinnison [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
TFA fails to mention services being offered for delivery. Beyond the underaged and trafficked options. There's other options you know
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tito & Tarantula - in addition to being the house band at the Titty Twister in From Dusk Til Dawn, was also the band in the beginning sequence of Roadhouse.

They weren't the band at the Double Deuce (that was Jeff Healy), but they were the band in the club that Dalton was working at during the start of the movie.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

guestguy: How does one deliver Mexican Nightclub Sex?  If the carrier is anything like UPS around my neighborhood, they'll fark up the address for sure...

"Huh, I don't remember ordering anything...why is this bubblewrap so damn sticky?"


I believe it's served on a pedestal.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: Does she arrive on a donkey?

/this pun is better in French


What makes you think she isn't the donkey?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Brandi Morgan: Tito & Tarantula - in addition to being the house band at the Titty Twister in From Dusk Til Dawn, was also the band in the beginning sequence of Roadhouse.

They weren't the band at the Double Deuce (that was Jeff Healy), but they were the band in the club that Dalton was working at during the start of the movie.


Huh, that's interesting..thanks!
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.