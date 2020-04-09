 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   After 3 nights in the ICU, Boris Johnson still refusing to get on the cart   (bbc.com)
31
posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2020 at 11:09 AM



snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One more day and I will call this a lie.
On the fifth day, I will send a condolence card.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: One more day and I will call this a lie.
On the fifth day, I will send a condolence card.


Or theater. Odds he miraculously recovers due to "massive doses" of Chloroquine and Zinc?
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: One more day and I will call this a lie.
On the fifth day, I will send a condolence card.


I expect him to emerge on Good Friday or Easter, with a scraggly quasi-Jesus beard
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a news story locally about a guy they took off the vent after a month. He's got a long rehab ahead of him, and hopefully this isn't the rise before the fall, but yeah, it could be awhile.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: snocone: One more day and I will call this a lie.
On the fifth day, I will send a condolence card.

I expect him to emerge on Good Friday or Easter, with a scraggly quasi-Jesus beard


I don't think he's capable of growing a beard
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Parthenogenetic: snocone: One more day and I will call this a lie.
On the fifth day, I will send a condolence card.

I expect him to emerge on Good Friday or Easter, with a scraggly quasi-Jesus beard

I don't think he's capable of growing a beard


Much like feeling compassion and empathy for others, it is a skill which is beyond his clutches.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: snocone: One more day and I will call this a lie.
On the fifth day, I will send a condolence card.

I expect him to emerge on Good Friday or Easter, with a scraggly quasi-Jesus beard


We'll know he's an impostor if he has good teeth.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: snocone: One more day and I will call this a lie.
On the fifth day, I will send a condolence card.

I expect him to emerge on Good Friday or Easter, with a scraggly quasi-Jesus beard


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given how good he is at manipulating the press I'm seriously wondering how much of this is bullcrap.  We already know he's not on a ventilator and is just getting oxygen.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The inbreds are worked up enough, and already threatening violence

Do not wish for illness or death to befall this clown, or Trump*, or any of the wingnut cult figures.
It would trigger events worse than anything that has transpired so far.
Also, it's bad karma.
 
Kaufmania
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline if the year
 
darkone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: The inbreds are worked up enough, and already threatening violence

Do not wish for illness or death to befall this clown, or Trump*, or any of the wingnut cult figures.
It would trigger events worse than anything that has transpired so far.
Also, it's bad karma.


Do tell?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: snocone: One more day and I will call this a lie.
On the fifth day, I will send a condolence card.

Or theater. Odds he miraculously recovers due to "massive doses" of Chloroquine and Zinc?


Actually doubtful. The official response of the UK government was basically "how nice." They said "we have competent doctors, thank you, we'll let them treat the PM."

I'm pretty sure they're not lying about him being "doing well" for a Covid-19 patient who needed hospital support. A large number of patients do just that. And yes, he went into ICU but it's the PM. You think they'd leave him in a ward bed? So, we're at two outcomes here.

1) He continues to improve and leaves the hospital.
2) He has that sudden "crash" (a cytokine storm) that happens to some patients and ends up in real trouble.

We will see. All the best to him, I don't want him dead, I just want him out of politics.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is such a load of crap.

"Oh, the PM is just going to the hospital out of an abundance of caution..."

"Oh, the PM is just going into the ICU out of an abundance of caution..."

"Oh, the PM has spent three days in the ICU out of an abundance of caution but it's really not that serious..."

If he wasn't hooked up to a ventilator they'd release a picture showing that.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Given how good he is at manipulating the press I'm seriously wondering how much of this is bullcrap.  We already know he's not on a ventilator and is just getting oxygen.


He's an extremely important person, so yeah ICU, a secured area, with a 1:1 nurse is where they are going to put him.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
axeeugene
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clovercat: [Fark user image image 750x400]


Oh, don't be such a BABY.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

cretinbob: enry: Given how good he is at manipulating the press I'm seriously wondering how much of this is bullcrap.  We already know he's not on a ventilator and is just getting oxygen.

He's an extremely important person, so yeah ICU, a secured area, with a 1:1 nurse is where they are going to put him.


He got admitted then moved to ICU.  I'd expect that a VIP get moved to a VIP wing right off the bat.
 
cgobla
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

enry: Given how good he is at manipulating the press I'm seriously wondering how much of this is bullcrap.  We already know he's not on a ventilator and is just getting oxygen.


I too wonder if they are spinning how sick he is. He is the PM if he was sitting up in bed wouldn't he be sending a tweet or something like that to say hey I am sick but doing better.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This reminds me of "She's standing in that window, waving to everyone".
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jso2897: The inbreds are worked up enough, and already threatening violence

Do not wish for illness or death to befall this clown, or Trump*, or any of the wingnut cult figures.
It would trigger events worse than anything that has transpired so far.
Also, it's bad karma.


Karma doesn't exist, and I'll wish all the harm I want on evil people.

If "the inbreds" wail and gnash because I wish harm on evil people, then they shouldn't have wished harm on a good person like Obama.

My wishing for Trump's demise is because I don't want evil people in charge of my country. They wished harm on Obama because he was blah.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: jso2897: The inbreds are worked up enough, and already threatening violence

Do not wish for illness or death to befall this clown, or Trump*, or any of the wingnut cult figures.
It would trigger events worse than anything that has transpired so far.
Also, it's bad karma.

Karma doesn't exist, and I'll wish all the harm I want on evil people.

If "the inbreds" wail and gnash because I wish harm on evil people, then they shouldn't have wished harm on a good person like Obama.

My wishing for Trump's demise is because I don't want evil people in charge of my country. They wished harm on Obama because he was blah.


I honestly feel really sorry for you. No snark at all. I hope your life gets better where you can get past what ever is troubling you.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good. Let him die of others things in due time.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jso2897: The inbreds are worked up enough, and already threatening violence

Do not wish for illness or death to befall this clown, or Trump*, or any of the wingnut cult figures.
It would trigger events worse than anything that has transpired so far.
Also, it's bad karma.


Trump has already caused the deaths of 1000's.  It is HE that is deserved of the wrath of Karma.
So to expect Karma to get off its ass and do its job shouldn't be too much to ask.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's improving straight into a ditch.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

darkone: jso2897: The inbreds are worked up enough, and already threatening violence

Do not wish for illness or death to befall this clown, or Trump*, or any of the wingnut cult figures.
It would trigger events worse than anything that has transpired so far.
Also, it's bad karma.

Do tell?


I just did tell.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

enry: Given how good he is at manipulating the press I'm seriously wondering how much of this is bullcrap.  We already know he's not on a ventilator and is just getting oxygen.


Unlikely. In the British political system showing a weakness is not something you want to do. The Tory party turned on Margaret Thatcher and kicked her out in a few days, and she'd won them three elections in a row.
Boris appears to be in a strong position, but it wouldn't be impossible for the party to tun and demand a new leader, especially if he's going to be out of action for a couple of months.

What has come out is that, unlike the POTUS who is followed around by his own medical team it appears the UK PM just checks into a NHS hospital along with everyone else. In is week or so of isolation he was totally alone, no medical staff at all. His meals were left on a tray outside his door and when he finally spoke to his doctor by facetime he was told to go to hospital ASAP. Had he had medical care/supervision from day one he might have recovered as quickly as many others have done with proper rest and care, instead of trying to ignore it and carry on working.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kaufmania: Headline if the year


If the year what?
 
AeAe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ! He's not gonna die, is he.
How disappointing.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thornhill: This is such a load of crap.

"Oh, the PM is just going to the hospital out of an abundance of caution..."

"Oh, the PM is just going into the ICU out of an abundance of caution..."

"Oh, the PM has spent three days in the ICU out of an abundance of caution but it's really not that serious..."

If he wasn't hooked up to a ventilator they'd release a picture showing that


I agree.  Pictures of him drinking tea and eating Spotted Dick or I call a vent, if not dead.

Spotted dick is a desert BTW.  For ya know.  Reasons...
 
Juc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Doesn't it take a week or two to recover when someone ends up in ICU anyway?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.