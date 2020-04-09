 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Scientific advisers to UK government didn't call for lockdown because they didn't think the public would accept it   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even today, with nearly a thousand people dying a day, there are lots of people refusing to obey the lockdown, so I can sorta see their point. But that was a political decision. As scientific advisers they should have said that was what was needed and let the government deal with the politics. We had a couple of weeks head start over France and Italy and blew it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boris Johnson would love to blame this on the NHS.
 
Spikescape [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, they're not totally wrong. A subset of the population in every country is failing to heed the advice of experts and making a big show of flouting the restrictions many people have adhered to out of concern for themselves and their loved ones.

Thanks, 2020 for making "toilet seat lickers" the cause of humanity's demise
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well British bureaucracy seems to be working as well as it ever did.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody anywhere would have put up with it. Imagine back in January if all the stores were ordered closed and you were being told to stay inside because some people in China were coughing. It's human nature to not appreciate warnings until it's too late and then afterward it's all finger pointing and assigning blame.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spikescape: I mean, they're not totally wrong. A subset of the population in every country is failing to heed the advice of experts and making a big show of flouting the restrictions many people have adhered to out of concern for themselves and their loved ones.

Thanks, 2020 for making "toilet seat lickers" the cause of humanity's demise


Yup, the US has Rolling Coal-types (among others) who will never succumb to the tyranny of trying to ensure that their neighbors don't get unnecessarily infected.

Putting their freedom to leave their house aside for a period of time is just something they believe the founding fathers would never put up with. So neither will they.

These assholes also forced an Atlanta pizza place to close down. During a time where they were providing a much needed public service. And yes, fresh pizza at this time is a public service.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I quit working more than 2 weeks ago when a guy laughed at me at work for spraying a doorknob with rubbing alcohol. I'm not getting any of my loved ones sick just because of some mouth-breathing moron who refuses to be prudent.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Boris Johnson would love to blame this on the NHS.


Cite?

Farkers keep insisting Boris hates the NHS. What exactly do you base that on? He put that extra funding from the side of the bus into law long before Corona became an issue, and his new immigration policy has a fast track for medical staff for the NHS and makes it easier for workers from places like India and Pakistan, where many NHS staff come from, to move to the UK, which again predates this pandemic.

And when he became sick he went to a NHS hospital.

So why exactly do you think Boris would want to blame this on the NHS? Do you just think UK Conservatives must be the same as US Republicans and therefore hate universal healthcare?

The NHS has existed for 71 years, and 45 of those have been under Tory governments. If they're trying to kill the NHS they're taking their sweet time about it. Labour were originally against universal healthcare, and Blair was the one who let private finance companies build, own and run lots of NHS hospitals, saddling the NHS with a hundred billion pounds worth of debt.

The history of the NHS is vastly more complicated than "Labour good Tories bad". Labour introduced not only huge numbers of PFI hospitals but also privatised hospitals and services.
Out of this market-making grew a new logic: that as well as deliberately inserting private provision inside the NHS, the health market should be opened to external competition. In 2009, in what transpired to be its dying days, New Labour introduced the "any qualified provider" (AQP) initiative, which allowed the private sector to undertake NHS work outside the ISTC programme. It is under AQP that the vast majority of my patients who require elective procedures now choose to spurn both our local district general and the ISTC in favour of referral to the nearby private hospital run by Circle.

For all that those on the left scream about the evil Tories wanting to privatise the NHS the fact is that it was Labour who started it.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

reveal101: I quit working more than 2 weeks ago when a guy laughed at me at work for spraying a doorknob with rubbing alcohol. I'm not getting any of my loved ones sick just because of some mouth-breathing moron who refuses to be prudent.


Wow. You were able to buy rubbing alcohol?
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Ignoring Scientific Advisors never pans out well...
The Silurian Plague Hits London | Doctor Who | The Silurians | BBC
Youtube uO2ZcumWy9E
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Nobody anywhere would have put up with it. Imagine back in January if all the stores were ordered closed and you were being told to stay inside because some people in China were coughing. It's human nature to not appreciate warnings until it's too late and then afterward it's all finger pointing and assigning blame.


Yep, I said this a couple of weeks ago. The public had to come to realise the situation before they could be asked to lockdown. Scientifically it would have been great to have done this weeks earlier, but it would have been totally ignored and the government and police would have lost control of the situation. China can order its people to stay indoors and threaten arrest if they disobey, but that wouldn't fly in the UK.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Nobody anywhere would have put up with it. Imagine back in January if all the stores were ordered closed and you were being told to stay inside because some people in China were coughing. It's human nature to not appreciate warnings until it's too late and then afterward it's all finger pointing and assigning blame.


It didn't have to be as far back as January, this is just speculation from NYC specifically, but our cases would be drastically lower if we shut down just 2 weeks earlier (link).

The thing is, our federal governments had enough information about the potential of this thing and they farked it up. UK had their strategy, US downplayed it, both were devastating decisions to not preemptively shut everything down.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If UK pols are trying to pin this on their scientists who kept them in the dark, they're going to need to explain why they ignored advice from scientists of every other country. They were clinging to their herd immunity through rampant infection plan into the second half of March. By then even US was beginning to take COVID seriously, and 80% of Americans are confident that guardian angels have got our back.
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

reveal101: I quit working more than 2 weeks ago when a guy laughed at me at work for spraying a doorknob with rubbing alcohol. I'm not getting any of my loved ones sick just because of some mouth-breathing moron who refuses to be prudent.


You quit your job because someone laughed at you?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Nobody anywhere would have put up with it. Imagine back in January if all the stores were ordered closed and you were being told to stay inside because some people in China were coughing. It's human nature to not appreciate warnings until it's too late and then afterward it's all finger pointing and assigning blame.


It'd be like saying "Hey, this Bin Laden guy is pretty bad. Should we get him?" and then you lazily lob a cruise missile in his general direction.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Armyrec1: reveal101: I quit working more than 2 weeks ago when a guy laughed at me at work for spraying a doorknob with rubbing alcohol. I'm not getting any of my loved ones sick just because of some mouth-breathing moron who refuses to be prudent.

You quit your job because someone laughed at you?


There's a subtle difference between quitting your job and stopping working?

/Can't get infected by a corona doorknob is you just sit with your thumbs up your ass all day?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When advisers confuse themselves with decision makers...
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

T Baggins: If UK pols are trying to pin this on their scientists who kept them in the dark, they're going to need to explain why they ignored advice from scientists of every other country. They were clinging to their herd immunity through rampant infection plan into the second half of March. By then even US was beginning to take COVID seriously, and 80% of Americans are confident that guardian angels have got our back.


Not true. Boris gave an interview March 5th where he was asked about the plan and said "some argue" the herd immunity plan "but I think it will be better" to contain it as much as possible.

Boris Johnson on Priti Patel, Coronavirus and Changing Nappies | This Morning
Youtube vOHiaPwtGl4
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RTOGUY: Nobody anywhere would have put up with it. Imagine back in January if all the stores were ordered closed and you were being told to stay inside because some people in China were coughing. It's human nature to not appreciate warnings until it's too late and then afterward it's all finger pointing and assigning blame.


In January all we would have had to do is shut down all international flights and do a bit of testing and perhaps social tracing for anyone who HAD been on an international flight, but nope, that was too difficult so instead we get to have great depression 2 Electric Boogaloo.
 
