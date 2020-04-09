 Skip to content
(The Hill)   About 150 members of the Saudi Royal family have reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus, which seems like a lot until you realize that there are 15,000 of them, so about 1%   (thehill.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
May they all succumb.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They probably already have their flights booked to the Cleveland Clinic.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nothing a bone saw can't cure.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Back in the 90s when GSM was being rolled out, the Saudis had one whole network that was just for members of the royal family.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's a family tree that could use a good pruning.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
150 people? So just one prince, his wives, and kids.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We say royal family, but the House of Saud is really more of a caste.  It's completely ridiculous to refer to them as all being royal, or princess.  Sure they may all be distantly related, but so were the European nobility, all with familiar ties to their various kings.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GoldDude: That's a family tree that could use a good pruning.


Got the right man for the job here:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whosits_112
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: We say royal family, but the House of Saud is really more of a caste.  It's completely ridiculous to refer to them as all being royal, or princess.  Sure they may all be distantly related, but so were the European nobility, all with familiar ties to their various kings.


Knows what you mean:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: They probably already have their flights booked to the Cleveland Clinic.


Or Mayo in AZ.
 
joker420
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can we get 20%?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rather than free floating hostility to the Saudis, I am crossing my fingers and hopin that the Mad Axman is the one who dies. Or one of several. I am realistic that way.

*But not the King. I think the King is sort of in an RBG situation:  a future kingdom hinges on his fate as one hinges on her. We should all be sending our hopes and prayers to King Whom It May Concern. Just to spite Russia, if nothing else.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And by Russia, I mean Pussy Putin and the Klepto-cats, José.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: Atomic Jonb: They probably already have their flights booked to the Cleveland Clinic.

Or Mayo in AZ.


Yeah, I thought the Mayo was more traditional with the Super-Rich. The one in Boston for the Super-Rich of Eastern Noth America, the one in Minneapolis for Mid-Westerners perhaps. But Cleveland could have one of the good ones also for all I know.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That means at least 3,000 Russian hookers have it then.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I guess this means they will need
US tax dollars to bolster their declining petroleum profits.
Sigh
 
Mouser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a start.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: That means at least 3,000 Russian hookers have it then.


And 30,000 indentured servants.
 
Poster1212
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They got the best health care money can buy so there should be 0 deaths.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

emersonbiggins: Nothing a bone saw can't cure.


karma is a real biatch
 
