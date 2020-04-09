 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   Arizona grandmother made headlines in 2016 after accidentally texting stranger about Thanksgiving and then invited him to her home, loses her husband to coronavirus   (huffpost.com) divider line
18
    More: Followup, Family, Jamal Hinton, Wanda Dench, Random act of kindness, Marriage, Arizona grandmother, better person, Grandparent  
•       •       •

537 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2020 at 1:12 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that story about her keeping that tradition up here on Fark this past Thanksgiving. The story was nice and it let me give a +1 to society. Hearing this is saddening.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No good deed goes unpunished.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's going to be bad in the Arizona and Florida retirement communities. Putting a human face on these losses is important when President Bonespurs tries to make it seem like all the deaths aren't so bad.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

40 degree day: It's going to be bad in the Arizona and Florida retirement communities. Putting a human face on these losses is important when President Bonespurs tries to make it seem like all the deaths aren't so bad.


DRINK!
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is one of the most sad tnings I've read in some time.  :(
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: 40 degree day: It's going to be bad in the Arizona and Florida retirement communities. Putting a human face on these losses is important when President Bonespurs tries to make it seem like all the deaths aren't so bad.

DRINK!


You're not my supervisor!
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No good deed indeed, and the ONE guy I want contract it just won't
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: 40 degree day: It's going to be bad in the Arizona and Florida retirement communities. Putting a human face on these losses is important when President Bonespurs tries to make it seem like all the deaths aren't so bad.

DRINK!


Maybe if you did less of that you'd have enough braincells left to recognize that the two things are more closely related than Kevin Bacon and Kevin Bacon's Ballsack.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well... fark. I'd read that tweet about the guy having COVID, and kinda hoped he'd be OK.

I has a sad.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He had a history of lung related issues. Seems now, whatever a person dies of, they automatically call it Covid19.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hello, Mrs. Dench.  Inspector Columbo.  Very nice to meet you.  I got assigned to this case and I'm sorry for your loss, ma'am.  Now, say it was the Coronavirus?  That's odd cause your husband, the deceased was just tested no one week before.  Did you know about that test?  No?  It seems your husband got a test.  Who'd have thunk, right?  The misses tells me to go in for a colonoscopy all the time.  All the time.  Like that's something she's concerned with, right?  Anyhoo, your husband got a test and it came back negative.  No a drop of that stuff.  I see you have your bags packed.  Going somewhere?  Off to meet your friend.  Oh, that's nice.  He sounds like a great guy.

Did you know he's in town?  Yeah.   All minorities that come in to town are automatically arrested for something.  We release a lot of them but your friend there sung.  Said some interesting things, you know?  Oh I can't tell you but it's a big investigation.

Oh one more thing.  I know you'll want to talk to your lawyer but they're doing an autopsy as we speak.  I was sent over to get your permission but the car.  It's not running very well and, well go ahead and sign this if you will, ma'am.  I mean they're already doing it.  A simple blood draw is all they'll do but we call it an autopsy so we can get the cool stuff like CSI and NCIS have.  Right now we have an old steel table and a 386 computer.  But we say autopsy enough and there will be a big screen tv maybe.  You know?

Where was I?  Oh yeah.  Usually, I wear a suspect down and get them to confess but I think I'm going to just wail on you with this bar bat until you confess.  Ready? Confess?  Confess? You confess? Good!  I don't care.  This is for making me typecast!  This is sticking me on Saturday night.  That's a dead zone!  I don't care if you confess.  This is very therapeutic for me.  I should have started doing this years ago, ma'am....  ma'am?

Uh oh.  Looks like another unsolvable murder.   Oh, hello Quincy.  Nope.  Simple accident.  Lady fell down the stairs.  This is a bungalow?  Damn.  Well, here we go again...  I liked you better as Oscar Madison!  Your horses win whether you own then or not....
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 642x189]

He had a history of lung related issues. Seems now, whatever a person dies of, they automatically call it Covid19.


Yeah it's all a big conspiracy to make Trump look bad. In solidarity, comrade.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 642x189]

He had a history of lung related issues. Seems now, whatever a person dies of, they automatically call it Covid19.


You should probably go look up what pneumonia actually is before you make a fool of yourself again.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 642x189]

He had a history of lung related issues. Seems now, whatever a person dies of, they automatically call it Covid19.


Go lick some toilet seats, please.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well f*ck this f*cking game.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 642x189]

He had a history of lung related issues. Seems now, whatever a person dies of, they automatically call it Covid19.


It's almost as if people the people dieing of covid-19 typically get pneumonia as the disease progresses.

/Nah, must be a crisis actor, dying on purposes just to make the president look bad
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.