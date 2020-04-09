 Skip to content
(NYPost) Simulation shows how easily a cough can spread coronavirus. It's like the nuclear blast scene from Terminator 2
    Scary, Helsinki, Common cold, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Finland, Bronchitis, Pneumonia, Otaniemi, Cough  
1244 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2020 at 11:28 AM



37 Comments
 
Giant Clown Shoe
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


get used to the new normal. as the planet warms expect more pandemics.
 
Private_Citizen
1 hour ago  
Dang, that spread faster than a Chipotle fart in a church!
 
js34603
57 minutes ago  
I guess that grocery store has no air conditioner or fans.
 
KungFuJunkie
55 minutes ago  
Yeah, wear a farking mask if you go to a store. So if you cough or sneeze it is contained.
 
Norad
55 minutes ago  

js34603: I guess that grocery store has no air conditioner or fans.


You're right. That would move it around an even wider area.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
54 minutes ago  
All the Karens in my neighborhood are holding this up in the air and insisting we all wear face masks while walking, running, and bicycling outside. It's hard to imagine how low the risk of contracting a virus from someone who flies by on a bicycle is. I suppose it's more than zero, but Jesus, there's a limit to what's a reasonable precaution, and if you can still breathe with a mask on while running or bicycling, you're not exercising very vigorously.
 
Jeebus Saves
53 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Yeah, wear a farking mask if you go to a store. So if you cough or sneeze it is contained.


Or just cover your farking mouth if you must cough and sneeze in a store.
 
Evil Mackerel
51 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 380x330] [View Full Size image _x_]

get used to the new normal. as the planet warms expect more pandemics.


I tired to explain that to some coworkers who think that this whole thing will "burn off" once it gets warm out.

I look at them and think to myself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
47 minutes ago  
how about farting?
 
MechaPyx
46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vtstang66
45 minutes ago  
The 2 minutes in the air part is interesting.
 
This text is now purple
43 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: I tired to explain that to some coworkers who think that this whole thing will "burn off" once it gets warm out.


Influenza and coronaviruses exhibit seasonal patterns in temperate regions, including the structurally-similar OC43 and SARS.
 
drlcb
42 minutes ago  
Infrared Fart Cam (EDITED)
Youtube DkqNoxTuVkw

Well, I'm a crop duster so this is old information.
I've always identified my target in the next aisle paying careful attention to which way the air system is blowing.
 
edmo
41 minutes ago  
A mask would be helpful in that it would mitigate this which is a helluva lot better than nothing.
 
dr_iacovone
40 minutes ago  
Can they use that to simulate how a money shot gets all over the place?
 
Pert
38 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Evil Mackerel: I tired to explain that to some coworkers who think that this whole thing will "burn off" once it gets warm out.

Influenza and coronaviruses exhibit seasonal patterns in temperate regions, including the structurally-similar OC43 and SARS.


The swallow may fly south with the sun or the house martin or the plumber may seek warmer climes in winter yet these are not strangers to our land.
 
Dork Gently
38 minutes ago  
Am awful lot of people report that SARS-CoV-2 can spread by asymptomatic and presymptomatic carriers breathing.

Do the people trying to make a viral video show that for comparison, or are they just exaggerating this visualization for effect?
 
SMB2811
38 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 380x330] [View Full Size image _x_]

get used to the new normal. as the planet warms expect more pandemics.


Yes I suppose it might be terrifying if you just learned this is how a cough spread everything all the time.

The Dog Ate My Homework: All the Karens in my neighborhood are holding this up in the air and insisting we all wear face masks while walking, running, and bicycling outside. It's hard to imagine how low the risk of contracting a virus from someone who flies by on a bicycle is. I suppose it's more than zero, but Jesus, there's a limit to what's a reasonable precaution, and if you can still breathe with a mask on while running or bicycling, you're not exercising very vigorously.


We passed reasonable a long time ago.
 
akya
38 minutes ago  
it's ok, I'm quarantining in a refrigerator
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu
36 minutes ago  
So wait, coughing can spread microscopic particles that spread disease? Are the authorities aware of this shocking revelation? I don't think I'll ever leave the house again, just to be safe.
 
MythDragon
36 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Can they use that to simulate how a money shot gets all over the place?


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Calehedron
35 minutes ago  
In the labs and clean rooms I work in, the laminar airflow through ULPA filters is insane.  When we did the gas spectrometry of a CO2 release it was completely undetectable at 6ft and barely registered at 1ft. No computer models of what might happen, the actual gas patterns were collected.
 
Someone Else's Alt
34 minutes ago  
This is aerosol dispersion of the virus, the exact thing all the hospitals have been swearing to their staff is NOT happening unless you are performing a high aerosol risk procedure like intubation. They have been following CDC/WHO guidance that it is only transmitted via droplets, not mirco aerosol. More and more information is starting to come to light that says this fun little bug goes airborne when people cough and sneeze. So even if you are wearing a surgical mask, or a cloth masks, or covering your mouth with a handkerchief or using your elbow, you will not contain it all. All of these things help as they limit the volume that escapes/get airborne but it will not stop it from getting out.

This is the reason nurses and doctors have been screaming for N95 masks, they are far superior to the other mask types mentioned above and most of us are using in public while shopping etc. Hospitals have been refusing to issue N95 masks to their staff as a precautionary measure to reduce both infection and spreading it, only issuing the masks to health care providers caring for known cases and highly suspect cases has been in my opinion a farking crime.

I am so tired of listening to people whine about how they can't go out in public and do stuff without being harassed by Karens. Well this time around Karen has it right. If Karen has no choice to go out in public to get food, even though her mother at home is a high risk, or maybe even Karen has a pre existing conditions that make her high risk, the least you douchebros could do is wear a farking mask while you are out for your daily stroll, bike ride or dog walk. I mean all you are doing is risking Karen's life or maybe the life of Karen's mom with your highly important exercise regimen.
 
Someone Else's Alt
29 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: how about farting?


There is no better way to aerosol small particles than farting. No farting in public, you shouldn't be farting in public anyway you nasty person.

Maybe we should require everyone to wear butt plugs before going out. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
27 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: I mean all you are doing is risking Karen's life or maybe the life of Karen's mom with your highly important exercise regimen.


win-win.
 
waxbeans
26 minutes ago  
You know, we could be nice to each other and not cough in public???
No?
Soldiers in Vietnam had to hold farts to avoid giving away their position.
But you just keep acting like a cough is impossible to contain. See how that works out for us.
 
baxterdog
23 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Evil Mackerel: I tired to explain that to some coworkers who think that this whole thing will "burn off" once it gets warm out.

Influenza and coronaviruses exhibit seasonal patterns in temperate regions, including the structurally-similar OC43 and SARS.


But that's not directly due to the air temperature on the virus itself. What I've read says that is due to travel, proximity with other people and possibly humidity in re: to mucus in your sinus. In other words it's more due to our own behaviors than the seasonal changes in temperature which have shown to be of zero influence with this covid-19.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
21 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: This is aerosol dispersion of the virus, the exact thing all the hospitals have been swearing to their staff is NOT happening unless you are performing a high aerosol risk procedure like intubation. They have been following CDC/WHO guidance that it is only transmitted via droplets, not mirco aerosol. More and more information is starting to come to light that says this fun little bug goes airborne when people cough and sneeze. So even if you are wearing a surgical mask, or a cloth masks, or covering your mouth with a handkerchief or using your elbow, you will not contain it all. All of these things help as they limit the volume that escapes/get airborne but it will not stop it from getting out.

This is the reason nurses and doctors have been screaming for N95 masks, they are far superior to the other mask types mentioned above and most of us are using in public while shopping etc. Hospitals have been refusing to issue N95 masks to their staff as a precautionary measure to reduce both infection and spreading it, only issuing the masks to health care providers caring for known cases and highly suspect cases has been in my opinion a farking crime.

I am so tired of listening to people whine about how they can't go out in public and do stuff without being harassed by Karens. Well this time around Karen has it right. If Karen has no choice to go out in public to get food, even though her mother at home is a high risk, or maybe even Karen has a pre existing conditions that make her high risk, the least you douchebros could do is wear a farking mask while you are out for your daily stroll, bike ride or dog walk. I mean all you are doing is risking Karen's life or maybe the life of Karen's mom with your highly important exercise regimen.


I still don't like Karen.
 
Jairzinho
20 minutes ago  
Watch this video. Not a computer simulation, but an experiment with actual people. Scary

Microdoplets suspending in air. https://vimeo.com/402577241

/Not a rickroll. SFW.
//Fark won't let me link to it. Just copy/paste.
 
asymptonic
19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: But you just keep acting like a cough is impossible to contain. See how that works out for us.


Have you ever had a respiratory infection based cough?  It's literally involuntary and often quite painful.  I had a cold in January (not this thing) that gave me that, and I tried my damnedest not to cough because it hurt but every few minutes it was impossible not to.

If you have a cough from this thing, you just shouldn't be out, period.  Get someone to bring you groceries.
 
waxbeans
19 minutes ago  

baxterdog: This text is now purple: Evil Mackerel: I tired to explain that to some coworkers who think that this whole thing will "burn off" once it gets warm out.

Influenza and coronaviruses exhibit seasonal patterns in temperate regions, including the structurally-similar OC43 and SARS.

But that's not directly due to the air temperature on the virus itself. What I've read says that is due to travel, proximity with other people and possibly humidity in re: to mucus in your sinus. In other words it's more due to our own behaviors than the seasonal changes in temperature which have shown to be of zero influence with this covid-19.


Yep. Most people don't live alone. And when the weather is bad we huddle up in our homes and sicken each other . We should probably change the design of homes or live in efficiencies during the season......or something....or just accept deaths...like we shrug off flu murder.
 
Someone Else's Alt
17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Someone Else's Alt: 

I still don't like Karen.


No one likes Karen.
 
waxbeans
16 minutes ago  

asymptonic: waxbeans: But you just keep acting like a cough is impossible to contain. See how that works out for us.

Have you ever had a respiratory infection based cough?  It's literally involuntary and often quite painful.  I had a cold in January (not this thing) that gave me that, and I tried my damnedest not to cough because it hurt but every few minutes it was impossible not to.

If you have a cough from this thing, you just shouldn't be out, period.  Get someone to bring you groceries.


Exactly.
We need to change our attitude of warrioring on.
We need sick leave and we need bosses to send coughing people home with pay. Damn the size of their homes and Cadillacs.
 
Erebus1954
15 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Someone Else's Alt:

I still don't like Karen.

No one likes Karen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe
2 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Yes I suppose it might be terrifying if you just learned this is how a cough spread everything all the time.


So you're telling me you were aware a cough could spread pathogens into the next aisle and lingering suspended in air for up to 2 minutes?
 
T Baggins
2 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Watch this video. Not a computer simulation, but an experiment with actual people. Scary

Microdoplets suspending in air. https://vimeo.com/402577241

/Not a rickroll. SFW.
//Fark won't let me link to it. Just copy/paste.


That video should be mandatory viewing for anyone who insists on shopping without a mask. (Yeah tiresome mask deniers, I know masks aren't perfect).
 
This text is now purple
1 minute ago  

baxterdog: This text is now purple: Evil Mackerel: I tired to explain that to some coworkers who think that this whole thing will "burn off" once it gets warm out.

Influenza and coronaviruses exhibit seasonal patterns in temperate regions, including the structurally-similar OC43 and SARS.

But that's not directly due to the air temperature on the virus itself. What I've read says that is due to travel, proximity with other people and possibly humidity in re: to mucus in your sinus. In other words it's more due to our own behaviors than the seasonal changes in temperature which have shown to be of zero influence with this covid-19.


And?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.