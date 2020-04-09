 Skip to content
(Inquisitr)   All 11 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Greenland have recovered, which means that someone just lost their game of Plague Inc   (inquisitr.com) divider line
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
93 confirmed cases in Madagascar. Call it a draw.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens if you don't keep your symptom mutations in check early.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Trump gloating about how he wanted to buy Greenland but everyone shot him down in 3,2...5
 
mononymous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Let's Get Ready For Round 2!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Trump gloating about how he wanted to buy Greenland but everyone shot him down in 3,2...5


If Trump had bought it, it would be dead by now, or bailed out by Putin and Friends.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not really news.  In areas where everyone has been tested, the high projection of mortality rate seems to be about 0.36%.  Not really shocking that 11/11 would recover.

I'll be more shocked if the US economy or Constitutional rights ever recover.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: 93 confirmed cases in Madagascar. Call it a draw.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And since people cannot be infected and transmit the disease without symptoms, that means that there is no virus there.

I should know.  I'm consulting Governor Kemp.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: That's what happens if you don't keep your symptom mutations in check early.


unless you are playing virus. then its spam transmission upgrades and let the virus mutate. also the higher the severity the more DNA points per red bubble you get. on just about all the mega brutal plagues the strategy is to get coughing and pneumonia and then the rash based symptoms up until necrosis. that normally gets you enough dna points to get the level 2 air, water, and drug resistance needed to beat the cure progression.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Its why you don't crank up the fatality until you have like 95+% infected rate
 
guestguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, that settles it...I'm going to hop in my rowboat, and social distance myself straight over to Greenland.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So that's why the Orange Foolius wanted to buy Greenland a while back?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Someone needs to evolve extreme zoonosis and hope that one of the cats in Greenland caught it before the humans recovered.
 
jake3988
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Not really news.  In areas where everyone has been tested, the high projection of mortality rate seems to be about 0.36%.  Not really shocking that 11/11 would recover.

I'll be more shocked if the US economy or Constitutional rights ever recover.


The former?  Yes.  A good chunk will jump back up pretty quickly after the lockdowns are slowly lifted next month.  Full recovery will take a couple years, like any recession.
The latter?  Probably not, but it might.

With republicans in charge, the constitution was already being ripped apart and stopped on.  If Bernie Bros go all Bernie Bro again (and everything I've seen shows they will) and therefore the cheeto is reelected, it'll be set on fire.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Its why you don't crank up the fatality until you have like 95+% infected rate


Thats what I did, my game ended because Angola got infected last and people died quicker than they got infected, and there was just 40k people left alive there.
 
