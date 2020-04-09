 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(💩)   Shiat just got real. Unicode 14.0 and the new emoji for 2021 to be delayed due to Covid-19   (blog.unicode.org) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Unicode, Unicode Consortium, new emoji characters, main Unicode projects, Unicode Standard, CLDR project supplies language, Character encoding, Universal Character Set  
•       •       •

442 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 09 Apr 2020 at 12:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well shiat emoji.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  No need to release a new one every year anyway.  Is there a new ASCII chart coming out every year?  No.  So do try to control yourselves.

/UTF8FTW
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If emoji went away because of this pandemic, it would be proof that wonderful things can come out of tragedies.
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get emoji. Do we really need little drawings of everything that exists?

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I judge people that use emojis in communication the same as I do people that use 2,4,b,u, and y as words.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We really don't have to wait on a steaming pile of shiat emoji when we can live stream one from Pennsylvania avenue every evening.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😷🤔🤬
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Hand Banana: I don't get emoji. Do we really need little drawings of everything that exists?

[s3.amazonaws.com image 450x227]


Ok boomer

/Kidding, I agree.
 
dkimball
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
What a bunch of {|} s
 
outtatowner
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: If emoji went away because of this pandemic, it would be proof that wonderful things can come out of tragedies.


Unicode is the new CAPS LOCK for cool on the Internet. Also, simple and effective way to discern someone's intellectual abilities and tailor one's response appropriately;- me, I award a participation potato award upon use.

In the English language, there is not a need for pictographic symbols or their use in written communications. This rule applies especially for grown adults, doubly so for those holding graduation certificates from post-secondary educational institutions of all kinds.

/esl
//really not hard to express yourself,
///in ascii, properly
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I judge people that use emojis in communication the same as I do people that use 2,4,b,u, and y as words.


y u mad tho
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I judge people that use emojis in communication the same as I do people that use 2,4,b,u, and y as words.


To steal from a recent headline, make sure you get your annual colonoscopy.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's almost tragic... *snort*

No seriously, stop laughing.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

outtatowner: Madman drummers bummers: If emoji went away because of this pandemic, it would be proof that wonderful things can come out of tragedies.

Unicode is the new CAPS LOCK for cool on the Internet. Also, simple and effective way to discern someone's intellectual abilities and tailor one's response appropriately;- me, I award a participation potato award upon use.

In the English language, there is not a need for pictographic symbols or their use in written communications. This rule applies especially for grown adults, doubly so for those holding graduation certificates from post-secondary educational institutions of all kinds.

/esl
//really not hard to express yourself,
///in ascii, properly


Yes, I can fully express myself in written text. But in spoken communication I can employ strategies such as body language, tone of voice, or sarcasm to modify the way in which people might interpret the literal words I'm speaking. Those do not translate (easily) to text.

This is why I sometimes add an emoji to written text in chats (never emails or letters) to give some indication of the context people would have gotten if we were actually speaking. Yes, I also do so in a work setting. Even more so now that everyone is working from home.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In my day we had ASCII and <3 it. I don't understand why it's so hard to ("'\(o.O)/'") to be without new emoji's for a bit. It's not like the ("\=(^_^)=/") has anyone's tongue. Just be patient and I'm sure new emoji's will be turning over a new leaf on the Unicode @-|0.O|-@ in no time.
 
outtatowner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DerAppie: outtatowner: Madman drummers bummers: If emoji went away because of this pandemic, it would be proof that wonderful things can come out of tragedies.

Unicode is the new CAPS LOCK for cool on the Internet. Also, simple and effective way to discern someone's intellectual abilities and tailor one's response appropriately;- me, I award a participation potato award upon use.

In the English language, there is not a need for pictographic symbols or their use in written communications. This rule applies especially for grown adults, doubly so for those holding graduation certificates from post-secondary educational institutions of all kinds.

/esl
//really not hard to express yourself,
///in ascii, properly

Yes, I can fully express myself in written text. But in spoken communication I can employ strategies such as body language, tone of voice, or sarcasm to modify the way in which people might interpret the literal words I'm speaking. Those do not translate (easily) to text.

This is why I sometimes add an emoji to written text in chats (never emails or letters) to give some indication of the context people would have gotten if we were actually speaking. Yes, I also do so in a work setting. Even more so now that everyone is working from home.


Then, without judgement, you should know that some of us see it this way. Also, I have a weird thing where my brain makes very weird and often contradictory associations between visual queues and perceived meanings.  Especially so, when a secondary, or culturally implied meaning is injected into the message. This makes interpreting those little gems of images and the text they adorn that much more ambiguous.

Personally, I think we would all do well to slow down, review our written word, and treat each communication as an opportunity to express ourselves to our best.

To conclude, Unicode has made written communication far more difficult for some. Counterpoint, it enabled toddlers to text.

Now, if it works in your circles, who am I to judge other people's kinks.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
😤 🤧🥵🤒😷
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I judge people that use emojis in communication the same as I do people that use 2,4,b,u, and y as words.


H8r
 
baronm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damn 🦠
 
Hachitori
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
LOL U MAD BRO?  IF NO CAN HAZ EMJOI EVERY1 GONNA CHAT THIZ WAI.

So becareful what you wish for.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.