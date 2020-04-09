 Skip to content
(NPR)   Who knew so many Mongols lived in Moscow?   (npr.org) divider line
    Vladimir Putin, televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia, new cases of the novel coronavirus, International Space Station, NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, Moscow  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Probably should have built a wall.
 
bass555 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Golden Horde knew.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dschinghis Khan - Moskau 1979
Youtube NvS351QKFV4
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pro tip people should also be wearing glasses, too, at a minimum. But hay u do you guys.
 
kroxeldiphibic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not surprising as they are just a steppe or two away.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I Kahn believe it.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anyone seen Putin lately?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In before "epicenter means earthquake, hurrrr, hurrrr.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Have you had your daily dose of Devo yet?

DEVO - Mongoloid
Youtube 0b-nFSUXcuM
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't get it.
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Putin........."Boy is he Strict"!!!!!!
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I just updated my stats sheet this morning, as I always do.  Russia is showing like 8000 confirmed cases.  Are we assuming that is not true?  (I am)

//DNRTFA
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
10,000 cases but only 76 deaths?

Sure_Jan.jpg
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaytkay: In before "epicenter means earthquake, hurrrr, hurrrr.


and originally "patient Zero" was literally a random number assigned to  an anonymous patient in a study about AIDS.   But, "Patient Zero" turned out to be pretty much the first guy to bring AIDS to the US and spread it widely, so NOW "patient Zero" means that
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I just updated my stats sheet this morning, as I always do.  Russia is showing like 8000 confirmed cases.  Are we assuming that is not true?  (I am)

//DNRTFA


I find this site to and incredibly useful real time resource for tracking the Virus:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/
 
