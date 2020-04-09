 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Publisher of hydroxychloroquine study that is being touted as proof says it doesn't actually pass muster as proof of anything and state that study was deeply flawed   (cnn.com) divider line
94
    More: Followup, Peer review, Scientific method, Rheumatoid arthritis, small French study, Azithromycin, Clinical trial, Inflammation, COVID-19 patients  
•       •       •

1177 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2020 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



94 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think that matters to Trump? Desperate Donnie is trying to save his re-election bid. He's turning to zinc now as a cure all. By the end of this month he'll be asking his minions to lay their hands on their TVs to get cured through the power of television waves!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand why subby, and CNN, and so called "doctors" and "scientists", and the majority of Americans, hate America and Trump.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my GOD!!
I am so utterly and totally SHOCKED!!

Well, not that shocked.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The study is deeply flawed?  No wonder the President loves it so much, they have that in common.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously he's a deepstate anti-Trumper that can't be trusted.

*chugs a shot of fish tank cleaner*
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will not matter.
 
Dack48
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what they WANT you to believe, and True Believers will tell you that their work is being covered up by the Deep State, just like all those studies on autism and vaccines.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The publisher stated there was a deep flaw?  Or was it flawed by the deep state?  Study it out, man.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So let me get this straight.

We're stockpilling a drug.

With brutal, potentially fatal side effects.

Taking it away from people who actually depend on it.

And it doesn't even farking work.

/facepalm
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it was flawed, it was all doctors trying it, getting some results and claiming it's working. There hasn't been enough time to test if anything is truly effective with double-blind clinical trials.

Pandemics are a time for trial and error not labor-intensive 5 year clinically proven trials. I know that runs counter to what the scared lambs have been taught, but try to calm the hell down and think of this from the perspective of doctors with 50 patients who don't have time to wait for the labs to get their part done.

This is getting blown way out of proportion. Same as Muh Russia, same as Ukraine (muh Biden), and same as the Kavanaugh drama.

Bring on the attacks because I won't be checking back to read them. Take your meds, schizos.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: You think that matters to Trump? Desperate Donnie is trying to save his re-election bid. He's turning to zinc now as a cure all. By the end of this month he'll be asking his minions to lay their hands on their TVs to get cured through the power of television waves!


And then send money to Trump.  The Trump miracle cure is coming.  They'll call it's "Ivanka's Water of Life".  $19.99 for 2 bottles, plus shipping and handling.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Publisher:  read this study we put out.

Also publisher:  disregard that study we put out.

I bet nobody gets fired at the publisher.
 
Dack48
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Circusdog320: You think that matters to Trump? Desperate Donnie is trying to save his re-election bid. He's turning to zinc now as a cure all. By the end of this month he'll be asking his minions to lay their hands on their TVs to get cured through the power of television waves!

And then send money to Trump.  The Trump miracle cure is coming.  They'll call it's "Ivanka's Water of Life".  $19.99 for 2 bottles, plus shipping and handling.


Just ignore the yellow tint to it, that's extra cure that is added into it
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Publisher:  read this study we put out.

Also publisher:  disregard that study we put out.

I bet nobody gets fired at the publisher.


You're pretending to care about facts now?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But President Trump says that it's the miracle cure that will save us all.  So that must be true.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The University of Minnesota is starting a study of this drug with health care workers that are exposed to COVID-19 patients. The study itself runs 12 weeks, so I wouldn't expect a result until this wave of the virus is over. It would be nice to have some data for the next wave.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: But President Trump says that it's the miracle cure that will save us all.  So that must be true.


The REAL cure is a two week stay at the Doral country club.  But it must be Doral.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Bring on the attacks because I won't be checking back to read them.


And I wont be reading anything else from you, so it's win/win for me.  Thanks for outing yourself, though.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point would not surprise me to hear Trump is a Flat Earther.
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I understand it has never been a cure, but it can stop the progression of the virus hijacking your red blood cells.  The virus is stripping an iron ion off of hemoglobin which means your blood cells are incapable of carrying oxygen to your body.  Your lungs get severely inflamed because they cannot do the carbon dioxide to oxygen transfer.   This is why people in advanced stages are seeing organ failure before lung failure.. and once the damage is done, its done.

So as a preventative, it might help... other than that, it ain't going to save anyone.

/lost a good friend early this morning to COVID-19.. long time volunteer firefighter and neighbor.  He ended up having two massive strokes while on a ventilator and in an induced coma and never woke up... very very sad time to be living in.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The conspiracy against Donald Trump saving us all knows no limits.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, no shiat. Only morons have been saying otherwise.

And they'll continue to say otherwise because facts don't matter and the goal was never to cure people, the goal was to defend Trump's utterly indefensible insistence on touting it. If any of us were running around doing the same thing Trump's been doing in his press screechings, we'd be arrested for unauthorized medical practice.

This is why I farking hate Trump supporters. They've gone from simply having shiatty political views to embracing and spreading bullshiat that causes real and foreseeable kinetic harm. It's not politics anymore, these people are flat-out dangerous and they're doing it on purpose.
 
schlemazal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Publisher:  read this study we put out.

Also publisher:  disregard that study we put out.

I bet nobody gets fired at the publisher.


This happens pretty often. Journal articles are peer reviewed - the journal will have a stable of professors and doctors they trust who they ask to review articles to determine if they belong in the journal. As a result, sometimes things get through that probably shouldn't depending on who was on the panel for that specific article, particularly if they're highly topical. Once the pushback starts, THEN the editors of the journal will step in and actually review the study to see if it meets the standards.

At worst, there may be a couple of reviewers who don't get asked to review papers again for a while.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GameSprocket: The University of Minnesota is starting a study of this drug with health care workers that are exposed to COVID-19 patients. The study itself runs 12 weeks, so I wouldn't expect a result until this wave of the virus is over. It would be nice to have some data for the next wave.


Past studies have indicated that it can reduce the viral load in the bloodstream, but it is not a cure by a long shot.  It MAY mitigate symptoms in some patients.

Maybe.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
came to make a joke about the deep state got to him but apparently the deep state already found this thread

/Deep State Grad 2012
//Go Team 'They'
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't exactly news. The study was small and short with poor controls and if people recovered it very well might have been the little cups of hospital Jello they were served for lunch that did it. In cases where the patients are sick enough that there is nothing to lose giving it a shot is understandable but claiming this stuff is a cure is just giving people false hope.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
French Hospital Stops Hydroxychloroquine Treatment for COVID-19 Patient Over Major Cardiac Risk
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just stick with gin & tonic.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Of course it was flawed, it was all doctors trying it, getting some results and claiming it's working. There hasn't been enough time to test if anything is truly effective with double-blind clinical trials.


No, this one was flawed in that the researcher dropped everyone who was doing poorly from the trial, then published a paper that said it helped a huge percentage of the trial population and claiming that these drugs were probably effective.

Well, if I get to drop all odd numbers from a list of 100 randomly generated numbers, I can easily prove that all random numbers are even.
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: I don't understand why subby, and CNN, and so called "doctors" and "scientists", and the majority of Americans, hate America and Trump.


I basically read and translate medical information into plain English for a living, and I was accused of hating Trump and America for saying "the study doesn't say what you think it says."

If that makes me a hater, I guess I'm a hater.
 
limboslam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YESSS! It DOESN'T work!!!!! There IS no hope!! Yeah! That'll show Trump.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you try to get factual news from CNN you are going to have a bad time.

The owner has publicly stated that they will NOT run any article that is even remotely supportive of the administration.

CNN lies, Americans die. Nothing new.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: I'll just stick with gin & tonic.


Gin and tonics have survived multiple peer reviews. They're about as solid as General Relativity.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: You think that matters to Trump? Desperate Donnie is trying to save his re-election bid. He's turning to zinc now as a cure all. By the end of this month he'll be asking his minions to lay their hands on their TVs to get cured through the power of television waves!


This will be hard since they must be cathode ray tubes to blast you with their healing energy. LCD need not apply!
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy explains the flawed French study (and shows how to make two good G&Ts).

Chloroquine and the Gin & Tonic | How to Drink
Youtube ZDg4bHEclPg
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyway, that annoyance dealt with, the 'study' wasn't much of one, but it did what it was intended to do, explore whether it was worth more in depth research on the efficacy and risks of using the drug for this illness.  Given his results it was worth exploring, but that's not proof of the drug itself.  Unlike the idiot above said, a pandemic, because of how widespread it is, is EXACTLY the time to follow rigorous testing in hopes of avoiding an entire generation of flipper babies.  There is some leeway built into the system for emergencies, but it doesn't mean go buck wild with anything that shows any promise. It means in extreme cases, with patient consent, you can try things that showed promise and test any of those that might have worked.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: If you try to get factual news from CNN you are going to have a bad time.


Only thing worse is getting your information from the Braying Jackass.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GameSprocket

The University of Minnesota is starting a study of this drug with health care workers that are exposed to COVID-19 patients. The study itself runs 12 weeks, so I wouldn't expect a result until this wave of the virus is over. It would be nice to have some data for the next wave.

Nobody cares about those hicks in flyover states. T
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note to self: You're good on gin but not on tonic. Fix that today.
 
ken120
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question for the publisher if it doesn't meet your standards why did you publish it?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: tuxq: Bring on the attacks because I won't be checking back to read them.

And I wont be reading anything else from you, so it's win/win for me.  Thanks for outing yourself, though.


Gotta maintain that echo chamber!
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SECRET COVID-19 SECRETS THE LIBERAL MEDIA DOESN'T WANT YOU TO KNOW
 
HumanSVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Of course it was flawed, it was all doctors trying it, getting some results and claiming it's working. There hasn't been enough time to test if anything is truly effective with double-blind clinical trials.

Pandemics are a time for trial and error not labor-intensive 5 year clinically proven trials. I know that runs counter to what the scared lambs have been taught, but try to calm the hell down and think of this from the perspective of doctors with 50 patients who don't have time to wait for the labs to get their part done.

This is getting blown way out of proportion. Same as Muh Russia, same as Ukraine (muh Biden), and same as the Kavanaugh drama.

Bring on the attacks because I won't be checking back to read them. Take your meds, schizos.


Wow......reason does prevail in fark threads
 
HumanSVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: But President Trump says that it's the miracle cure that will save us all.  So that must be true.


Many nations are saying it's showing signs as a viable treatment.  Its not just Trump.
 
spelunking_defenestrator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the doctor who prescribed me Marlboro cigarettes after my annual physical at the Doctor Doctor walk-in at the Crownland Heights strip mall told me it was effective against everything since he saw it on LittleGreenFootballs.com
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HumanSVD: durbnpoisn: But President Trump says that it's the miracle cure that will save us all.  So that must be true.

Many nations are saying it's showing signs as a viable treatment.  Its not just Trump.


"They are saying." "You know, some people say that..." "It has been said..."
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We knew that already. Thanks.

I sure hope that all the Trump people involved in the pump-and-dump scheme got their $$$ out.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

limboslam: YESSS! It DOESN'T work!!!!! There IS no hope!! Yeah! That'll show Trump.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HumanSVD: durbnpoisn: But President Trump says that it's the miracle cure that will save us all.  So that must be true.

Many nations are saying it's showing signs as a viable treatment.  Its not just Trump.


97% survive anyway. You think they got a good control group in a month for that study?
 
Displayed 50 of 94 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.