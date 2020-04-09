 Skip to content
(News 5 Cleveland)   Reporters from Cleveland Plain Dealer told they can no longer cover A: Trump's press conferences? B: Child abuse cases? or C: Stories in Cleveland?   (news5cleveland.com) divider line
22
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Nasty
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So The Cleveland Plain Dealer is now... PennySaver?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good.  They can cover the news in a real city like Detroit.

Yeah, don't be jelly, Clevelanders.
 
T.rex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sorta crazy.... that paper is like more than 100 years old.
From what i get, cleveland.com, which essentially the Plain Dealer online, will now be the Cleveland news, and the Plain Dealer is other places in Ohio.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So they laid off a bunch of staff, expanded their coverage area, and re-assigned folks like the arts and entertainment reporters to cover the expanded coverage area? Those monsters.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's 100% farked up is what it is. A move based solely to bust the union. Unbelievable.
 
I sound fat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Too depressing?
 
anfrind
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let me guess: they don't want to have to compete in the local news market with well-funded Russian trolls.
 
T.rex
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
damn, that paper was actually founded in 1842.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dammit, Janet!

media.cleveland.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I bet they are steamed right now.
They should change the name of the paper to reflect how steamed Cleveland is, but for the life of me, I can't think of a name.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: It's 100% farked up is what it is. A move based solely to bust the union. Unbelievable.


This
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, shoot, how are we going to know if or when Cleveland rocks?
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Well, shoot, how are we going to know if or when Cleveland rocks?


Or when the Indians choke in the playoffs again?  Because it's always when, and never if.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As I was saying in the other thread, my local is dying. They have been on this track for a year plus. Mostly publishing wire reports while laying off the staff. The moron running it was imported from a flyover state full of REDACTED yet views himself as a worldly guy. Drives the remaining employees nuts and he's asking them to take on the jobs of everybody who departs.

They can blame it on the virus. They can blame it on the internet. But really, it's about terrible management of a product nobody wants to buy now. They're even running off their older customers, like my mom, who love having a paper in hand to read every day. She wants to drop it now after the subscription price doubled twice over in under two years and reduced to a five day schedule. "There's nothing in the paper anymore."
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
More like Plain Confusing.
 
jayphat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So they laid off a bunch of staff, expanded their coverage area, and re-assigned folks like the arts and entertainment reporters to cover the expanded coverage area? Those monsters.


No, they took union reporters who had been covering the area for decades, and shipped them to shiat they've never done before, while giving their work to non-union reported working their online section.

This is union busting, 100%.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: The moron running it was imported from a flyover state full of REDACTED yet views himself as a worldly guy.


Redskins?
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So they laid off a bunch of staff, expanded their coverage area, and re-assigned folks like the arts and entertainment reporters to cover the expanded coverage area? Those monsters.


Don't be obtuse:

FTA: "...According to the statement, the company is switching reporters who have covered the city and county for decades to new beats and in return moving their beats to nonunion reporters at Cleveland.com..."

The reason they maintained a subscription base was the rural "watch the soybeans grow" county(s) crowd getting to indulge in all that 'Big City Salacious' penned by those experts in turning over those rocks.  Yep, decades of experience, in sniffing out who/what/(FIRE!) was floating along on the Cuyahoga, left to send in dispatches on the latest playlists for combining...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We'll just replace reporters with randos on Facebook and Instagram and Twitter.

What could go wrong?
 
Armored Vomit Doll [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: They can blame it on the virus. They can blame it on the internet. But really, it's about terrible management of a product nobody wants to buy now. They're even running off their older customers, like my mom, who love having a paper in hand to read every day. She wants to drop it now after the subscription price doubled twice over in under two years and reduced to a five day schedule. "There's nothing in the paper anymore."


This is exactly it.  Most of the problems with local journalism have far more to do with management than with the industry itself.  Many management decisions drive away paying customers.  I had an Edmonton Journal subscription for about 15 years here.  I dropped it about 5 years ago for two reasons.

First, local coverage had dropped significantly and had been replaced by filler CP/AP/etc. content I could just read for free online.

Second, the opinion section (which wasn't that great anyways) had started publishing things that were obviously false in order to push a conservative agenda.  If you look at the Journal web page, you'll see articles by people like Danielle Smith which are based on the 100% fictional outrages that echo around (more) conservative media.

Recently she wrote an article which blatantly misrepresented an exam that children in Alberta were given, by ripping one part of one question completely out of context.  And, despite the fact that Smith has been caught doing dishonest shiat like this time and again, the Journal still publishes her writing.  I'm not paying them to help them disseminate lies and propaganda like that.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When I lived in the area, they didn't even cover the bottom of my bird cage.
 
