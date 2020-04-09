 Skip to content
(History Channel)   52 years ago this week, James Brown saved Boston   (history.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good he was able to keep the peace by the sheer force of his music and his personal charisma.  Had there been riots, the assassin probably never would have gone on to be voice of Darth Vader.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good god.
Youtube V81iNcj4clQ
 
