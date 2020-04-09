 Skip to content
(Annaghmakeown)   Irish language signage to put further strains on the local economy and intimidate the local residents   (ulsterherald.com) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It is a difficult language to learn....

Irish Language Lab with the Funny Boys from Television Parts
Youtube 8NJv4M-qkEc
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's easy to understand if you've already studied Klingon.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A language that can only express one emotion is pretty lacking, isn't it?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If the erection lasts more than four hours........
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Whale oil be fooked!
 
moto-geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can we make this an Irish Lass thread please? I'll start.

Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: It's easy to understand if you've already studied Klingon.


Banned Clip: Star Trek predicts United Ireland in 2024
Youtube IbSGp4WIBsQ

This episode was on yesterday.
 
Jairzinho [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They complain that putting up the bilingual sign was non-essential. If it was in English only, would it be okay as it somehow requires less effort and less risk to erect it?? Not sure I follow the logic
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: They complain that putting up the bilingual sign was non-essential. If it was in English only, would it be okay as it somehow requires less effort and less risk to erect it?? Not sure I follow the logic


The problem is you're trying to apply logic to sectarian issues in Northern Ireland....
 
Znuh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Jairzinho: They complain that putting up the bilingual sign was non-essential. If it was in English only, would it be okay as it somehow requires less effort and less risk to erect it?? Not sure I follow the logic

The problem is you're trying to apply logic to sectarian issues in Northern Ireland....


This. Someone in the town council thought it was fun to start pulling Catholic/Protestant strings again.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Znuh: The Third Man: Jairzinho: They complain that putting up the bilingual sign was non-essential. If it was in English only, would it be okay as it somehow requires less effort and less risk to erect it?? Not sure I follow the logic

The problem is you're trying to apply logic to sectarian issues in Northern Ireland....

This. Someone in the town council thought it was fun to start pulling Catholic/Protestant strings again.


It's not like that could lead to any sort of troubles.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

