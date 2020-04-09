 Skip to content
(Reno Gazette-Journal)   Woman arrested after allegedly licking $1800 worth of items in Safeway grocery store   (rgj.com) divider line
    Asinine, Safeway Inc., South Lake Tahoe, Supermarket, Safeway grocery store, Grocery store, Safeway employee, 53-year-old Jennifer Walker, Sam Gross  
380 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2020 at 9:24 AM



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Walker was arrested and booked into El Dorado County Jail for felony vandalism.

I was not!
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would somebody lick a package of toilet paper?

/DNRTFA
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Never mind the COVID-19, keep that herp-lip off the merchandise!
 
Klivian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know there have been multiple instances like this recently. Whichever case is the farthest along in the process of prosecution needs to be made a giant example of to nip this in the bud, now.

Some folks are being charged with terroristic acts. They need the book thrown at them with maximum force, publicly.

This is how we get food shortages, when all this inventory is thrown away and fed to tigers.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
1) Remove tongue
2) ???
3) Profit!
 
dustygrimp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If someone is dumb enough to do this, will they ever be a functioning member of society or should they just be euthanized?
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'll give her an item to lick, if you know what I mean.
 
planes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Salmon: I'll give her an item to lick, if you know what I mean.


I wouldn't poke that biatch with YOUR dick. Loop
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Salmon: I'll give her an item to lick, if you know what I mean.


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size

Are you sure?
 
rudemix
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's still Safeway's out there? I thought they Market Basketed?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
she looks like a licker
 
Massively Multiplayer Addict
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why bother with the police? Just ring up everything she licked and make her pay for it.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

grokca: Salmon: I'll give her an item to lick, if you know what I mean.

[gannett-cdn.com image 180x225]
Are you sure?


Dear Lord!
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How High - That Shit On Yo Lip...
Youtube 4vl9pOOKCVE
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.